What you should know about buying an ‘as is’ home
Though commonly seen in real estate listings, the term “as is” and its implications are poorly understood. Here’s what you should know.
What it means
The term “as is” means that the owner is selling the property without a guarantee that everything in the house is working as it should. This doesn’t necessarily mean it’s in disrepair, nor does it mean that you’ll get a bargain. All it means is that the owner, for one reason or another, isn’t interested in making repairs or upgrades.
The need to make a quick sale is the most common reason for selling a home as-is. It’s also typical of banks selling foreclosed homes as well as people who inherited the house and aren’t familiar enough with it to take a chance on making repairs.
What you should do
If you’re interested in purchasing a home is sold as-is, the first thing to do is to get a home inspection. This will allow you to know exactly what, if anything, is wrong with the property and decide if you still want to purchase it.
Hiring a general contractor and structural engineer for a more thorough assessment may also be a good idea, as they can provide an estimate of the costs involved in making any necessary repairs.
Finally, know that you can and should make your offer conditional on a home inspection, although some sellers may refuse these types of bids.
Preparing for the hidden costs of buying a home
In order to buy your first home, you’ll need to budget for more than the down payment, closing costs and insurance. Here are some additional expenses that come with buying a house.
Furniture and appliances
In many cases, new homeowners will need to buy furniture and appliances. While a couch or refrigerator may not seem like a huge expense, costs for these items can quickly add up.
Repairs and upgrades
Unless they were factored into the purchase agreement, you’ll need to pay for all repairs the home needs. Getting a home inspection is a good way to uncover potential issues and determine whether you can afford to fix them. However, the home inspection is yet another expense you’ll need to budget for.
Utilities and property taxes
Make sure you have a good idea of how much it costs to live in your new home. Otherwise, you may be in for an unpleasant surprise when the first utility bills come in. If you’re used to renting, know that you’ll also be on the hook for things your landlord once paid for, including property and school taxes.
The best way to be prepared for the many expenses associated with owning a home is to determine what you can afford, make a detailed budget and work with a realtor to find a property that’s right for you.
Part 5 of 7: Top 5 real estate tips for those planning to buy soon
This 7 part series is accompanied by BETHvids featuring tips regarding buying, selling and the real estate industry in general.
Top 5 real estate tips for those planning to buy soon:
- Ask for a recommendation for several local Realtors then explore them online and contact them. Take note of their initial enthusiasm, professionalism and response time. Ask them to send you sales statistics of homes in your price range, in your favorite neighborhoods, or with your physical criteria. It’s important to get a feel for what your money will buy before you start pounding the pavement.
- Contact at least two lenders to start building relationships and get on their mailing lists about rates and get tips on how to best improve/maintain your credit. I suggest reaching out to at least two lenders so that you can have multiple quotes and loan products to compare. It’s best to choose the lender you feel has been most responsive and helpful (and whom you trust the most) when you find a home and want to lock in a rate–if the other lender(s) beats their rate, ask them to match it and they probably will. Start gathering information the lender will require for loan processing and ask them to pre-approve you so you’ll know what type of loan to expect.
- Start making a list of MUST HAVES vs. WISH LISTS so that you have criteria to share with your Realtor. Ask for recommendations and contact a Realtor even before you want to explore properties in person. They can best advise you about the process and start sending you listings that match your specifications to give you a feel for the market well before you start touring. If you are buying with a spouse or partner, be sure to get on the same page at the onset of your search so you fully understand and agree on each other’s “make or break” features.
- Refine your budget to get prepared for the expenses of home ownership starting with costs associated with your purchase. Start saving money to cover the earnest money deposit (typically $1,000) and buyer-paid inspections (which can be $1,000 or more). Even though most buyers roll their actual lender closing costs into the loan, there are many upfront expenses to consider. While contemplating costs, be sure to ask your lender contacts for “good faith estimates” and “truth in lending” statements so that you can compare their fees, total monthly payment projections for your price range and annual percentage rates (which are more important than the actual interest rate they quote).
- Download some good home searching apps on your phone like Homesnap, and do some generic online real estate purchasing research on sites like nar.realtor so you know what to expect when you start the process and can start keeping tabs on the market. Know your rights as a buyer and educate yourself on the pitfalls of dual agency, which is when buyers work with the seller’s listing agent to help you with the purchase. I wholeheartedly believe dual agency should be illegal as buyers and sellers best interests are not able to be fully protected.
Stay tuned for more BETHvids and corresponding articles made for buyers, sellers and Realtors for additional tips to implement while stuck indoors. Follow her real estate and WHAT MATTERS postings on Royal Examiner under the Features tab, “What Matters Warren.”
Beth Waller, Associate Broker at KW Solutions – Keller Williams Realty
Local Office: 27 Cloud Street Front Royal, VA 22630
Direct: 540-671-6145
Northern Virginia Office: 8100 Ashton Ave #103 Manassas VA 20109
Office: 703-330-2222
Licensed in VA
Beth’s websites: Bethwaller.kw.com and whatmattersw2.com
To learn more about my real estate sales or nonprofit (WHAT MATTERS), to book a time to utilize my free community meeting space (“Open House” in the Middle of Main building on Main Street), to schedule a no-cost social media video to promote your business/group or cause, or to discuss my listing your property (which makes all of my charity efforts possible), visit my website at www.whatmattersw2.com or give me a call at 540-671-6145!
Warren County Market Report – March 2020
The COVID-19 situation has been a challenge to the real estate industry, but so far so good. Extra care has been taken when showing properties. Virtual tours are more valuable than ever to help sell properties before a purchaser even steps foot into a property. Thankfully, real estate is still moving.
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for March 2020. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
- New Listings are UP 28.4%.
- New Pending DOWN -11.9%.
- Closed sales are UP 12%.
- Average Median Sold $261,525
- Average Days on Market 63
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: 2020 Market Stats by ShowingTime
MRIS: Statistics calculated April 2020
Jennifer Avery, Realtor
“Your Happy Home Expert”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790
CRUM REALTY, INC | 318 S Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Mortgage Rates at Near Historic Lows!
The combination of low mortgage rates and rising prices in most areas can create great opportunities. At the very least, this is a great time to ask questions and access potentials. Range of possibilities include – purchasing a new home, refinancing, or accessing cash from the equity in your property.
Jim Gordon, Loan Officer
NMLS ID# 1728615
Alcova
Phone: 540.542.6133 | Cell: 540.729.3645
jgordon@alcova.com | alcova.com/jgordon
Insurance Tip: The Shocking Facts on Lightning, and How to Strike Back
Lightning can be destructive, but most damage can also be prevented with these steps.
- Install surge protection devices.
- Hire a professional.
Installing a lightning protection system is not a do-it-yourself task due to all of the intricacies involved in completing the job accurately.
- Seek certification.
Make sure your professional installer uses only products that bear proof of UL certification. This ensures the equipment complies with national industry standards.
- Get a second opinion.
If you move into a home with a lightning protection system in place, or you have structural repairs done to your home’s exterior that could compromise your current system, it’s wise to have your system checked out by a third-party independent follow-up inspector to ensure it still properly stands up to strikes.
- Safeguard yourself.
During a lightning storm, the inside of your home or office is the safest place to be — but you still need to practice precaution, says VanSickle. Don’t touch anything that can conduct electricity, such as:
- Electrical appliances
- Metal surfaces, such as a sliding door
- Anything connected to your plumbing system
- Anything served by gas lines, such as water heaters, ovens, furnaces and fireplaces
- Take action in an emergency.
Ellen Aders, CLU, LUTCF, LTCP
State Farm AGENT
Phone: 540.635.3336 | ellen.aders.r5ef@statefarm.com
23 Church Street
Front Royal, Virginia 22630
Part 4 of 7: Top 5 real estate tips for those planning to sell soon
This 7 part series is accompanied by BETHvids featuring tips regarding buying, selling and the real estate industry in general.
Top 5 real estate tips for those planning to sell soon:
- Make believe you’re a buyer. Step outside and analyze your house as if you pulled into your driveway for the very first time. Look at your home from the inside out with a critical eye and make a list of noticeable flaws. Focus first on curb appeal improvements (starting in the front of the house and moving through the main living areas), prioritizing enhancements you can start to make that would have the most impact on improving showing appeal. As you walk through your home, visualize how two buyers and a Realtor would fit through your living spaces and plan to clear large furniture or unnecessary items that crowd your rooms. I personally never have felt that it’s necessary to remove personal photos, but do encourage sellers to hide expensive items or medicines that could easily be pilfered.
- Make a list of every feature that your home offers, especially the ones that aren’t as obvious. Do you have energy star appliances, existing warranties, high efficiency toilets, recent upgrades, unique features, efficient utility bills? I always encourage sellers to share with me any detail that could potentially earn then an extra dollar at the closing table. Make a list of your top ten favorite reasons you love your home. Make it a family affair and ask kids to contribute too, or provide artwork for your family list. Help your Realtor tell the full story of your home that will speak to the hearts of buyers who read about it online (and inspire them to take a tour).
- Start looking online and review listings and price tiers of homes similar to yours. Start getting a feel for what your house is worth and what your competition looks like. More important than what houses like yours are actively listed for is the price homes fetched at the closing table and how long it took them to get under contract). Notice what is appealing in photos and online marketing of other listings. Take notes about how you think your home can shine in comparison.
- Start contacting and researching Realtors to interview. Ask for sales statistics and references from past and current clients. Review a sample of their marketing brochure template and scrutinize their online property advertising. Pay special attention to the quality of their photos and writing skills. I suggest interviewing three agents, and letting each one know that you are doing so. Remember that discount brokerages can also mean discounted services, so know upfront what your Realtor promises to deliver before you sign a listing agreement. I never encourage listing agreements longer than 3 months. You can always extend if your property isn’t sold within that time frame.
- Review my other BETHvids and corresponding articles made for general homeowners and people who have their homes currently listed for ten other suggestions you can also implement.
Stay tuned for more BETHvids and corresponding articles made for buyers, sellers and Realtors for additional tips to implement while stuck indoors. Follow her real estate and WHAT MATTERS postings on Royal Examiner under the Features tab, “What Matters Warren.”
Part 3 of 7: Top 5 real estate tips for active buyers during the COVID-19 crisis
This 7 part series is accompanied by BETHvids featuring tips regarding buying, selling and the real estate industry in general.
Top 5 real estate tips for active buyers during the COVID-19 crisis:
- Keep in close contact with your Realtor and lender to keep tabs on industry reaction to the pandemic. Make sure they (and you) are following recommended COVID-19 protocols. Be understanding if your agent declines your request to visit properties during this pandemic and respect their personal decisions regarding the health and welfare of themselves and their family.
- Consider the many pros and cons of physically visiting homes in person at this crucial time in our world’s history. Seriously consider screening homes by requesting online tours in lieu of in person appointments. If you find a home you’d like to see that doesn’t have a tour posted, ask your agent to inquire if the listing agent is willing to encourage their sellers to film a tour on their phones to pass along for your initial screening.
- Talk with your Realtor about the pros and cons of making offers on properties you’ve seen virtually but not in person. Get familiar with contingencies that could protect you and amendments addressing the ramifications of purchasing during the COVID-19 crisis.
- Understand that delays in closing timelines may be inevitable. Talk to your lender about any situations you are facing that may impact your purchase (including any temporary layoffs or change in financial situation). Thoughtfully consider the pros and cons moving forward with your purchase plans in light of world economic changes. Look for the silver lining like historically low interest rates and less buyer competition.
- Review my other BETHvids and corresponding articles made for buyers preparing to start looking for a home for additional tips to implement (including articles at “Real Estate Agent Magazine”).
Stay tuned for more BETHvids and corresponding articles made for buyers, sellers and Realtors for additional tips to implement while stuck indoors. Follow her real estate and WHAT MATTERS postings on Royal Examiner under the Features tab, “What Matters Warren.”
Part 2 of 7: Top 5 real estate tips for sellers actively on the market during the COVID-19 crisis
This 7 part series is accompanied by BETHvids featuring tips regarding buying, selling and the real estate industry in general.
Top 5 real estate tips for sellers actively on the market during the COVID-19 crisis:
- Stay in close contact with your listing agent to keep abreast of how the industry is impacted by regulations surrounding the virus. Understand that showings have decreased across the board and discuss the pros and cons of staying on the market (continuing to allow showings), changing your status to temporarily off the market, or withdrawing your listing (without penalty due to the crisis) if your situation has changed.
- Use some of your free time to review your Realtor’s online marketing and advertising brochures to make sure both properly convey every feature your home offers. Promotion of your house should tell the full story about your home and all it has to offer both inside and out. If your agent is missing key points that buyers need to know about, provide a list of features you want to have showcased and make sure they don’t miss promoting features, upgrades, updates and unique benefits buyers should know about.
- Create what I call the “Seller’s top 10 Reasons they Love their Home” list. Invite your children (if appropriate) to make their own list and/or create artwork to go with it. It doesn’t have to be ten reasons, but make it full of positive features that enable the buyer to picture themselves making memories of their own in your home. You can share bonus insights about the neighbors and subjective features that Realtors aren’t able to verify and include in their own brochures, but can include the list and quote from you. You could even go above and beyond and create a video tour that your agent can use in marketing in which you walk through your home and share features. Get the entire family involved!
- Have frank conversations with your Realtor about pricing, strategy and your ideal time frame. Share any changes that the current state of affairs has caused, discuss outside the box ways to increase buyer traffic and contemplate pricing adjustments. None of us know with certainty what the crisis will do to the real estate market. Have the tough conversation sooner than later to determine what price would be one that you’d accept to get the sale behind you. Then strongly consider dropping to that price to spur the pervading stalled buyer interest. A price reduction combined with these tips could get you at the virtual closing table a lot sooner.
- Review my other BETHvids and corresponding articles made for general homeowners and people who plan to list their homes soon for ten other suggestions you can also implement. (including my videos here on my YouTube page and articles at “Real Estate Agent Magazine.”
Stay tuned for more BETHvids and corresponding articles made for buyers, sellers and Realtors for additional tips to implement while stuck indoors. Follow her real estate and WHAT MATTERS postings on Royal Examiner under the Features tab, “What Matters Warren.”
