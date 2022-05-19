Connect with us

Mature Living

What you should know about hematomas in the elderly

Published

7 hours ago

on

Hematomas, more commonly referred to as bruises, are skin lesions that are often accompanied by a purplish mark. They mainly occur on the arms and legs and are common in older people. This is because as you age, your skin thins, and the blood vessels become more fragile. Here’s what you need to know.

Causes
Hematomas are mainly caused by physical shocks like falling or banging into an object. Other factors that can contribute to bruising include damaged blood vessels, blood-thinning medications, excessive sun exposure, certain diseases, and vitamin deficiencies.

Treatment
Immediately after a shock, apply an ice pack wrapped in a cloth to the affected area to reduce pain and swelling. Your doctor or pharmacist may also recommend medication to relieve your discomfort.

Prevention
There are several changes you can make to your home to reduce the risk of falling. For example, remove clutter to make it easier to move around, improve the lighting and install grab bars in places like the bathroom.

Do you often get bruises for no obvious reason? Are your bruises painful and won’t go away, even after several weeks? If so, consult your doctor immediately.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Mature Living

Bridge: a great pastime

Published

1 week ago

on

May 12, 2022

By

Bridge is a card game that’s played with four players divided into two teams. Each team must try to find a contract that allows them to score the most points. This is determined by bidding, which consists of establishing the denomination, with or without a trump suit, and the bid or number of tricks for the contract. The team with the highest bid then wins the number of tricks announced.

Playing bridge has a host of benefits. It’s an inexpensive pastime that can allow you to maintain a stimulating social life and meet new people. It also helps improve your memory and concentration.

Bridge isn’t a game of chance. It’s a strategy game that requires reasoning, mental calculation, creativity, and decision-making skills. It’s a real mental exercise and may even help prevent Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

If you want to give this card game a try, look for a bridge club in your area.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Mature Living

3 services offered in retirement homes

Published

3 weeks ago

on

April 28, 2022

By

Are you planning to move into a retirement home but want to learn more about the services provided in these types of establishments? Here are three things offered by most seniors’ residences.

1. Food
The majority of retirement homes have a large dining room or common area where residents can meet, chat and eat. However, some facilities also offer flexible dining options for tenants with limited mobility that require extra care. For example, some retirement homes provide room service, in-room meals, and snacks as well as shuttles to and from the grocery store.

2. Recreation
Some retirement homes have recreational facilities like a library, workshop, or internet cafe. Moreover, some senior residences arrange weekly group activities like swimming, yoga, bocce ball, bingo, bowling, movies, live performances, painting, gardening, and more.

3. Health care
Many retirement homes offer around-the-clock care for residents who require extra assistance. For example, some facilities hire staff to help residents bathe, dress and manage their medication. Moreover, some senior homes offer in-suite doctors’ visits and physiotherapy sessions.

Contact the retirement homes you’re interested in to find out if they offer the services you need.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Mature Living

3 tips for helping visually impaired seniors remain independent

Published

1 month ago

on

April 16, 2022

By

Elderly people with visual impairment often require help with everyday tasks. If someone you love has become visually impaired in their old age, here are a few things you can do to help them maintain their independence.

1. Offer your assistance
Visual impairment can make it more challenging for your loved ones to perform their daily activities. To help them, consider offering to complete the tasks they find most difficult.

2. Encourage communication
Let your loved ones know you’re there for them and they can talk to you about their feelings. Listen to their needs so you can help them make any necessary changes.

3. Assess their home
You may want to suggest installing grab bars in your loved one’s homes to prevent them from falling when getting out of the bed or shower. You should also go through their living space to ensure there aren’t pieces of furniture, rugs, or accessories that could be a safety hazard.

If you make changes to your loved one’s living space, make sure you discuss it with them. However, it’s best to avoid drastic changes, as people with severe visual impairments rely on their memory to find their way around.

If your loved one needs additional help, consider reaching out to a home-care provider in your area.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Mature Living

Clearing out the house? Delete your email and text messages

Published

1 month ago

on

April 16, 2022

By

As you downsize and sort through those old mementos, you’ll consider what items will mean something to the kids or grandkids and which means something only to you.

But these days it isn’t just boxes, it’s also the electronic messages on your computer. Some of those will have to go. Some of them will be precious.

The question is what should stay on the computer. Some sources say: Keep nothing. Delete everything personal.

You should ask yourself what, if anything, should be seen if you are no longer there to explain it.

The good:
The delightful messages that meant so much can be forwarded to senders with a note. Tell the sender you are cleaning out your computer and running across the note. Say how much it meant to you and why. Then delete it. Print it out if you must, but delete the email.

The bad and the ugly:
The problem with email is that people send it on impulse. What they say (and what you may have said) probably shouldn’t have lived a single day, much less a lifetime. But there those ugly messages are, buried deep in the computer, ready to be seen again. Delete them.

In fact, delete anything that is angry, embarrassing, or secret — not that too many things sent by email are secret, but still.

You might start by searching by email address. Scan through to see if anything is worth keeping. If you don’t see anything, delete every message contained in that email. Do that for every friend and family member.

Browser history
Find out how to wipe your browser history and do it. Nothing is more misleading to other people than the history of what you looked at online.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Mature Living

4 tips for moving into a retirement home

Published

1 month ago

on

April 14, 2022

By

Are you ready to move into a retirement home? If so, here are a few tips to ensure everything goes smoothly.

1. Plan ahead
Pick a moving date and find out whether your family can help you move or if you’ll need the assistance of professional movers. If you need to hire a moving company, make sure to compare prices and ask questions.

2. Sort through your possessions
Your new retirement suite will likely be smaller than your current abode. Consequently, it’s a good idea to sort through your possessions and get rid of anything you don’t need. If possible, get a floorplan of your new suite so you can determine if your furniture will fit and how to arrange it.

3. Keep an open mind
Prepare yourself mentally for the move. Be willing to meet new people, make friends and experience new things. You can even ask for a list of activities and clubs you can join.

4. Take time off
Moving can be tiring and stressful. Consequently, start preparing early and, above all, take time to rest and recharge.

Lastly, try to involve your family in the move and don’t hesitate to ask for help.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Mature Living

How to use a mobility scooter

Published

1 month ago

on

April 9, 2022

By

Do you need a mobility scooter to help you get around? If so, here are a few tips for using one.

• Review the functions. Learn the location of the different buttons and try them out to understand how they work.

• Practice driving. In an open and uncluttered space, learn how to brake, pick up speed and steer around corners.

• Remain seated. When you drive your mobility scooter, practice remaining positioned in the middle of the seat. This will prevent you from leaning too far to one side, which could cause you to tip over.

• Engage freewheel mode. Mobility scooters usually have a freewheel mode that disengages the brakes and allows your mobility aid to be pushed. However, it’s important to remember to put the scooter back in drive mode when it’s not in use.

• Drive in suitable areas. Only drive your scooter on sidewalks, in bike lanes, and on the right side of the road. You should avoid driving on the streets without a shoulder.

When purchasing a motorized mobility aid, it must have the mandatory equipment required by your region including brakes, lights, reflector strips, and more. For personalized advice, talk to the sales associate at your nearest mobility aid store.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
81°
Sunny
5:56am8:22pm EDT
Feels like: 81°F
Wind: 10mph WNW
Humidity: 36%
Pressure: 29.73"Hg
UV index: 5
FriSatSun
88/59°F
88/59°F
86/52°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

May
21
Sat
9:00 am Community Yard Sale & Swap @ The Amphetheater
Community Yard Sale & Swap @ The Amphetheater
May 21 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Community Yard Sale & Swap @ The Amphetheater
 
9:00 am Kids’ Fishing Tournament @ Shenandoah River State Park
Kids’ Fishing Tournament @ Shenandoah River State Park
May 21 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Kids' Fishing Tournament @ Shenandoah River State Park
Held in the picnic area by the river. 2 prize categories: biggest catch and most unique catch Children ages 15 years and younger are eligible to compete Check in with the ranger at Shelter 1[...]
10:00 am Birds of the Woods and Fields @ Sky Meadows State Park
Birds of the Woods and Fields @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 21 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Birds of the Woods and Fields @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail Join Shenandoah Chapter Master Naturalist Margaret Wester and explore the habitat of birds and the woodland wonders utilized for their survival. Discover the diverse stories of the Eastern Bluebird, Tree Swallow, Wood[...]
11:00 am National Kids to Parks Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
National Kids to Parks Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 21 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
National Kids to Parks Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Children’s Discovery Area This National Kids to Parks Day, join us for fun-filled activities and music at our interactive discovery stations. Kids, pick up a scavenger hunt brochure and hike on the Track Trail or[...]
May
22
Sun
2:00 pm Common Scents: Historic Perfume ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Common Scents: Historic Perfume ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 22 @ 2:00 pm – May 23 @ 4:00 pm
Common Scents: Historic Perfume Making Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Have you ever wondered how to harvest the fragrance of a flower or capture the irresistible aroma of sandalwood? Then this hands-on workshop is for you! Join us and learn how people in[...]
5:00 pm Let’s Come Together @ DoubleTree by Hilton
Let’s Come Together @ DoubleTree by Hilton
May 22 @ 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm
Let's Come Together @ DoubleTree by Hilton
A Night of Prayer and Worship, All are Welcome Prayers led by Pastor John Miller of Abundant Life Church and other Local Pastors DoubleTree by Hilton 111 Hospitality Dr. Front Royal, VA Sunday, May 22[...]
May
25
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 25 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
May
28
Sat
8:00 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 28 @ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area: Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion[...]
May
30
Mon
7:00 pm 2022 Memorial Day Community Band... @ Gazebo
2022 Memorial Day Community Band... @ Gazebo
May 30 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
2022 Memorial Day Community Band Concert @ Gazebo
2022 Memorial Day Concert by Front Royal Community Band Monday, May 30, 2022, 7pm, at the Gazebo on Main St. (sponsored by American Legion Post #53)
Jun
1
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jun 1 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]