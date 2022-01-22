What you should know about osteopathy for animals

Did you know that animals can receive osteopathic treatments? Although osteopathy isn’t a replacement for traditional veterinary medicine, it can be used as a complementary treatment if your pet experiences certain health problems.

Osteopathy looks at the way the body functions as a whole. If one part is out of balance, it can lead to pain and discomfort in another part. Consequently, an osteopath’s job is to help release pain in the bones, joints, muscles, ligaments, and tissues using gentle, hands-on palpations and manipulations.

When to consult an osteopath



You may want to seek osteopathic treatment for your pet to help soothe lameness, digestive problems, osteoarthritis, muscle injuries, back pain, and other issues. If you have a senior pet, osteopathy may help restore some of their strength and in some cases prevent the need for surgery.

Although you can often see results after one session, the entire treatment may require several appointments, depending on the nature and severity of the problem.

If you want to find a veterinarian offering osteopathic treatments in your area, you can use the online Holistic Integrative Vet Directory at civtedu.org.

Osteopathy sessions take place in a quiet, relaxed atmosphere. The adjustments and manipulations are so gentle that it’s not unusual for the patient to fall asleep during treatment.