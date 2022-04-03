What you should know about paint and wallpaper

Painting and wallpapering are two effective ways to transform the look of a room. Here’s some information to help you decide which products to use in your home.

Paint

The finish of your paint is just as important as its color. A matte finish is ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, and ceilings. However, satin and gloss finishes are stain-resistant and easy to clean, making them ideal for kitchens and bathrooms. It’s a good idea to take home several paint samples to see how each color looks in the room.

Wallpaper

Choose a wallpaper that’s suitable for your space. For example, if you’re remodeling your kitchen, choose a wallpaper that’s durable and easy to clean. Moreover, make certain the pattern complements the space and will line up well when installed. Additionally, ensure each roll of wallpaper has the same batch number.

Paint and wallpaper

If you want to combine paint and wallpaper, stick to a maximum of three colors; select a dominant, secondary, and accent color. Additionally, you should choose paint and wallpaper that share a common hue. Makes sure you base your color scheme on a shade in the background or foreground of the wallpaper.

For inspiration and personalized advice, visit your local shops.