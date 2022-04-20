Home
What you should know about preheating your oven
Most recipes tell you to preheat your oven before cooking. However, you may wonder if this step is always necessary. Here’s the lowdown.
Why should you preheat your oven?
Recipes usually indicate how long a dish will take to cook in a preheated oven. If you forgo this step, you may have to adjust the cooking time to achieve the same result. Preheating the oven also ensures your food cooks at a consistent temperature.
When should you preheat your oven?
Preheating is a very important step in baking. For example, yeast only activates at a certain temperature. Preheating also helps red meat and veggies cook more evenly. However, preheating isn’t required for poultry or baked goods that don’t contain yeast, such as pie.
How long does it take an oven to preheat?
You should aim to preheat your oven for at least 10 minutes. If you don’t wait for your oven to preheat, simply extend the cooking time by 10 to 15 minutes. Modern ovens usually beep to tell you when they reach the designated temperature.
If your oven is malfunctioning, have it repaired by a technician in your area.
Wall decor: Large-format prints
Are you looking for a unique decor idea to embellish a wall in your home? Instead of installing shelves or creating a gallery wall, you may want to consider large-format prints. Here’s what you need to know.
What are large-format prints?
You can create large-format prints on rigid pieces of material like acrylic, metal, vinyl, and wood. You can also design custom wallpaper with texture and embossing. Most printing shops will allow you to choose either a pre-set or custom size.
How does large-format printing work?
You can use royalty-free images or personal photographs to create your large-format print. However, you must choose a high-quality image. Low-resolution photos will become distorted when enlarged. You must also con¬sider the dimensions of the image to avoid stretching or compressing it.
To learn more, look for a business in your area that offers large-format printing services.
How to prevent golf-related injuries
Golf is a sport that’s accessible to people of all ages. However, playing it carries the risk of injuries to the lower back, shoulders, hips, knees, elbows, and other parts of the body. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or a newcomer to the sport, follow these tips to prevent strains and injuries.
Work out before the season starts
To produce a strong and precise golf swing, you need to use a twisting motion. Unfortunately, the repetition of this movement can place a lot of strain on your upper body. To avoid injuries, be sure to both strength train and work on your flexibility before hitting the links. It’s also a good idea to do balance exercises to improve your stability.
Warm-up before each game
In addition to reducing the risk of injuries, a good warm-up can improve your performance. Take the time to get your blood flowing by running on the spot for a minute or two, doing some squats and lunges, and performing rotations with your club on your shoulders. After this, hit a few balls, then line up a few shots on the putting green.
Use the right equipment
To avoid injuries, you need to rely on clubs that are fitted to your size and level of play. You also need quality shoes to reduce the risk of falls. Additionally, it’s a good idea to choose a golf bag with two shoulder straps or use a cart that can be pushed rather than pulled.
Take classes to improve your swing
Many golf injuries are caused by poorly executed movements. If your technique is imprecise, you’re more likely to end up with pain in your elbows, wrists, and shoulders.
Listen to cues from your body
Always pay attention to the signals produced by your body. Start slowly, and don’t exceed your limits. If you feel pain, don’t persist in what you’re doing, and see a professional for prompt treatment. If you don’t, you may aggravate the problem or develop a new one.
Lastly, keep in mind that it can be all too easy to twist your ankle. Since playing golf usually involves walking several miles, be sure to be careful.
6 tips for consuming less at home
Responsible consumption reduces waste and limits greenhouse gas emissions. Here are six tips for consuming less in your daily life.
1. Limit or avoid plastic packaging as much as possible by buying in bulk and opting for sustainable or reusable products over single-use ones.
2. Reduce your carbon footprint by buying local products, eating less meat, and purchasing eco-certified seafood whenever possible.
3. Purchase energy-efficient appliances and invest in a heating system that uses renewable energy.
4. Save water by taking five-minute showers and using rainwater for outdoor maintenance, including watering your garden.
5. Perform renovations that improve the energy efficiency of your home like installing new insulation and triple-paned windows. Regularly cleaning and maintaining your ventilation ducts is also a good idea.
6. Unplug electronics like your TV and computer when they’re not in use to prevent phantom loads.
To find the products you need to consume responsibly, visit your local stores.
4 tips for sustainable eating
Do you want to adopt eco-friendly eating habits? If so, here are four tips to help you make the transition.
1. Diversify your proteins
Don’t make meat your main source of protein. Instead, eat a varied diet that includes tofu, tempeh, legumes, seeds, and nuts.
2. Buy organic
Purchase vegetables, fruits, eggs, milk, and meat that are produced without the use of synthetic pesticides, herbicides, growth hormones, and fertilizers. In addition, organic products don’t contain dyes or additives.
3. Look for the fair-trade logo
Avoid supporting food producers that violate their employees’ rights. Instead, purchase products that are harvested responsibly by looking for foods marked with the fair-trade logo.
4. Limit your waste
Food waste has a negative impact on the environment and the economy. Therefore, try to plan your meals based on what you already have at home and only buy what you need. There are also apps you can use to help you keep track and reduce your food waste.
The next time you visit your local grocery store, keep these tips in mind.
3 questions to ask when choosing a window treatment
Window treatments can add warmth and style to your home. However, before buying new curtains, drapes, or blinds, you should ask yourself these three questions.
1. What’s your objective?
Make sure you know what purpose the window treatment will serve. For example, do you want it to be primarily stylish or functional? You should also determine if you want a look that’s contemporary or timeless.
2. What’s your budget?
If you can afford it, consider hiring a professional designer or decorator to help you choose the right window treatment. If you have a tight budget, look for inspiration in decorating magazines and websites for reasonably priced options.
3. What are the dimensions?
Make sure you measure your windows. This way the treatment you choose is sure to effectively block out light and provide the right level of privacy. Additionally, make certain your curtains, blinds or shades are the right length and won’t hang on the floor.
Before making your choice, visit home decor stores in your area for inspiration and advice
4 tips for sustainable gardening
The produce sold in grocery stores often travels hundreds or even thousands of miles before ending up on your plate. Do you want to grow your own fruits and vegetables? If so, here are four tips for gardening sustainably.
Choose the right place
Do your research to find the best location to plant your garden. Take into account the soil type and amount of sunlight the area receives to ensure your plants grow well and won’t require much maintenance.
Feed the soil
Feeding your soil with compost is the best way to grow healthy plants. Doing so will allow you to avoid concentrated fertilizers that could make your crops more vulnerable to disease or pollute the water table if incorrectly applied.
Save water
Avoid planting vegetables that require a lot of water. Instead, choose varieties that can easily adapt to the average amount of rainfall in your area. You should also set up a rainwater collection bin. Remember to water generously but not every day. This will promote root oxygenation and allow your plants to draw water from deep within the soil.
Embrace imperfection
Gardens are living things. Therefore, you must accept that yours won’t look perfect. Inevitably, insects will nibble on your plants. Just remember that birds will feed on the bugs, and pollinators will visit your flowers. Simply sit back and watch nature in action.
For more tips, visit your local garden center.
