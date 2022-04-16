What you should know about recycling batteries

Batteries are used in many everyday items like alarm clocks, flashlights, TV remotes, and more. However, they must be recycled when they reach the end of their usable lifespan to prevent them from leaching toxic chemicals into the environment. Here’s what you should know.

How to recycle batteries

Store your used batteries in a clear container or plastic bag and take them to your local drop-off center as soon as possible. It’s also a good idea to place a piece of masking tape over the battery’s positive and negative terminals to prevent them from creating a spark.

How batteries are recycled

Before being processed at a recycling center, batteries are sorted according to their weight and interior components like nickel, alkali, lithium, and lead. Once there, the spent batteries are stripped of their metals and other elements. These components are then used to create a variety of products like silverware, pots and pans, golf clubs, concrete aggregates, and more.

Do you want to do your part to protect the environment? There are now eco-friendly batteries available for purchase. Look for them at your local stores.