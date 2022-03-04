Home
What you should know about renewing your marriage vows
Renewing your wedding vows might be the perfect way to reaffirm your love and commitment to your partner. Here’s what you should know about vow renewal ceremonies.
Why do it
There are several reasons you might want to renew your marriage vows. For some couples, this type of ceremony is put together to celebrate a milestone wedding anniversary. For others, the chance to host the perfect wedding reception, especially if the first one didn’t go according to plan, is the prime incentive.
When to do it
You can renew your marriage vows whenever you want. However, many couples select a milestone anniversary, especially the 20th, 30th or 40th. However, there are no rules or deadlines, so feel free to choose any day that feels right.
How to do it
Make sure to invite all your loved ones, and let them know about the event ahead of time so they can reserve the day. Decide whether you want to host a formal or informal reception, a small gathering or large event, or an exotic getaway or backyard bash.
No matter what you decide about your vow renewal ceremony, be sure to turn to your local merchants and suppliers to help you create a memorable day.
What makes assets supposedly inflation-proof?
Many people invest to increase their wealth. Besides building wealth, you can shield your money from inflation with the right investments. Indeed, some assets are considered inflation-proof, or at least, inflation-resistant.
You want to protect your savings and investments from inflation. A dollar today buys much less than a dollar a hundred years ago. In fact, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a dollar in 1921 offered a purchasing power equivalent to just over $14 in 2021. Thus, money usually loses value as the years’ pass. In thirty years, the $1,000 tucked under your mattress might be worth less than $500 in today’s dollars.
Over time, production costs often rise, and many resources become more scarce as they are consumed. Growing populations and economic development can also spur demand, potentially driving prices up. Meanwhile, as the money supply increases, individual dollars become less valuable.
As with many things economic, supply and demand play a crucial role in inflation and help determine which assets might be inflation resistant.
Gold is often viewed as the paradigm inflation-resistant asset. For many thousands of years, humanity has lusted for gold. Besides its beautiful sheen, gold is chemically inert. Whereas iron will rust and silver will tarnish, gold largely remains the same over eons. Gold is also limited in supply. In fact, humanity’s entire supply of gold could fit into fewer than four Olympic-sized swimming pools. As a result, the price of an ounce of gold typically increases over time.
These days, some folks are turning to bitcoin and cryptocurrencies to hedge against inflation. Why? Because the total supply of bitcoin is limited while production remains consistently slow. This stands in contrast to the dollar, as the U.S. Federal Reserve can increase supply on a whim, reducing the value of individual dollars.
Real property, including your own home, can be a hedge against inflation. The supply of ground is fixed and homes usually appreciate over time. You can buy into Real Estate Investment Trusts that give you the hedge without a big initial investment.
Additions: should you build up or out?
If you want to expand your living space with an addition, you’ll need to decide whether to build horizontally or vertically. Here’s a look at each option.
Build up
Depending on the zoning restrictions in your area regarding setback and floor-to-area ratio, you may need to add space to your home without increasing its footprint. Building up is also ideal if you don’t want to use your yard to accommodate the addition. Keep in mind that you’ll need to allot a sizable amount of living space to a stairwell.
Build out
Although you’ll sacrifice some yard space, increasing the footprint of the ground floor causes much less disruption to the existing living space. Among other things, you won’t have to beef up the structural supports to account for the added weight, and you won’t have to open walls to access electrical, plumbing, or heating lines.
For expert advice on the best way to expand your home, speak with a reputable local contractor.
4 renovation projects you should always leave to the pros
If you want to make improvements to your home, you might be tempted to take on a few projects yourself to save money. However, even if you have experience doing work around the house, certain tasks are best left to the experts. Here are four renovation projects it’s best to leave to a professional.
1. Repairing or replacing a roof
Professional roofers have the equipment and experience to work safely on a roof and avoid injuries. Additionally, they know how to properly install various roofing materials to ensure a final result that’s sturdy, weatherproof, and long-lasting.
2. Doing any kind of electrical work
Faulty wiring can lead to sudden power surges and fires. If electrical work needs to be done, hiring a licensed electrician is a must. These professionals know how to safely handle dangerous components and will make sure everything is up to code.
3. Installing or moving plumbing
Do you want to add another bathroom to your home or move the kitchen sink to the other side of the room? Working with a qualified plumber is the easiest way to avoid costly mistakes that could lead to flooding and other types of water damage.
4. Tearing down walls
Knocking down a wall might seem like a simple task, but if you remove one that’s load-bearing without taking the right precautions, you’ll compromise the entire structure of your home. Since load-bearing walls can be tricky to spot, this type of demolition work is best left to an expert.
To help you find the right person for the job, be sure to consult online customer reviews and ask potential contractors about their credentials and experience.
How to paint vinyl siding
One easy and affordable way to refresh your home’s exterior is to paint your siding. If you have vinyl siding, however, there are specific steps you’ll need to follow. Here’s what you’ll need to do.
1. Choose the right paint. Use 100% acrylic paint. It offers superior adhesion, is easy to apply, and provides long-lasting results.
2. Clean the siding. Before painting it, make sure the surface is extremely clean. This will improve adhesion and help provide an even finish. Use a damp cloth or a hose to remove any dirt and debris. To avoid damaging the siding, make sure you don’t use steel wool, a wire brush, or anything abrasive.
3. Prepare the area. Remove shutters and exterior decorations, cut back bushes and trees that might get in the way, and cover up anything you don’t want to get paint on (doors, windows, trim, hardware, etc.).
4. Apply the paint. Using a roller or brush, begin by painting inside corners and around the trim. Next, move on to the walls. For best results, allow the paint to dry as directed by the manufacturer, and then apply a second coat.
Depending on the color and condition of your siding, you may need to apply a primer before painting. Don’t hesitate to ask your local paint specialist for advice.
Discover a new passion
Do want to sign up for an activity or class? If you don’t know what to choose but are set on trying something new, here’s an overview of activities that may interest you.
Creative arts
Cooking, sewing, painting, taking pictures, writing, sculpting, and other creative activities can help you improve your concentration and develop your self-confidence. These activities allow you to live in the moment and connect with your innermost self.
Team and individual sports
There are many sports you can try. Both team sports, like basketball, hockey, soccer, and volleyball, and individual sports, like skating, cycling, and swimming, are great for letting off steam and staying fit.
Performing arts
Performing arts like singing, dancing, and acting are excellent for fostering openness and a sense of accomplishment. These activities can also help you learn how to manage your stress and deal with the pressure to perform.
To find courses in your area, contact your local municipal office and nearby schools.
5 tips for planning a successful wedding
Did you recently get engaged? Are you planning your wedding? If so, follow these five tips to ensure your big day is a success.
1. Arrange accommodations
If your reception is taking place in the countryside or you have guests attending from out of town, consider making arrangements with nearby hotels. This way you can ensure people attending your wedding will have somewhere to stay.
2. Be prepared for any weather
It’s important to be prepared for any weather on your wedding day, especially if your ceremony or reception will take place outdoors. You should think about what to do if it rains, how to keep your guests warm in the evening, and if there’s a need to ward off bugs.
3. Set and keep a budget
Wedding costs can escalate quickly, so it’s essential to keep an eye on your budget. Consider placing all your important documents and bills in a binder and only using one credit card to pay for your wedding expenses.
4. Determine if kids will be involved
Decide if you want to invite little ones to your wedding. If children are welcome, specify whether they must be under parental supervision or if childcare will be provided.
5. Keep a list of contacts
You must coordinate many different people and services on your big day, including the caterer and DJ. Therefore, it’s a good idea to keep all important phone numbers on hand leading up to and during the wedding.
If you want to make sure you don’t forget anything on your big day, consider working with an experienced wedding planner.
