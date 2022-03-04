What you should know about renewing your marriage vows

Renewing your wedding vows might be the perfect way to reaffirm your love and commitment to your partner. Here’s what you should know about vow renewal ceremonies.

Why do it

There are several reasons you might want to renew your marriage vows. For some couples, this type of ceremony is put together to celebrate a milestone wedding anniversary. For others, the chance to host the perfect wedding reception, especially if the first one didn’t go according to plan, is the prime incentive.

When to do it

You can renew your marriage vows whenever you want. However, many couples select a milestone anniversary, especially the 20th, 30th or 40th. However, there are no rules or deadlines, so feel free to choose any day that feels right.

How to do it

Make sure to invite all your loved ones, and let them know about the event ahead of time so they can reserve the day. Decide whether you want to host a formal or informal reception, a small gathering or large event, or an exotic getaway or backyard bash.

No matter what you decide about your vow renewal ceremony, be sure to turn to your local merchants and suppliers to help you create a memorable day.