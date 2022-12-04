What you should know about young caregivers

Not all caregivers are adults. In fact, as many as 1.4 million children in the United States between the ages of eight and 18 are caregivers. Providing support for a sick or disabled family member is a difficult and demanding job. Moreover, if a parent becomes incapacitated, many minors will also shoulder the responsibility of raising their siblings.

They face difficulties

Dealing with the obligations of being a caregiver while attending school can be challenging. Young people often aren’t seen as caregivers, forcing them to face numerous obstacles alone and in silence. Many become physically, mentally, and emotionally drained, making it difficult for them to concentrate in class. Additionally, engaging with their peers can feel overwhelming.

They need support

It’s important to support young caregivers as much as possible. If you know a young person caring for a family member, here are a few things you can do:

• Discuss the situation with their teachers

• Lend a hand with school assignments

• Arrange for them to have help at home

When supported by those around them, young caregivers can feel empowered and avoid burnout.