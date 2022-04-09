What you should know before getting chickens

Do you want to purchase a few laying hens for your backyard? If so, here are three things you should know about keeping chickens.

1. Cost

Apart from the cost of feed, chickens need a large coop to ensure they don’t fight with each other. Additionally, if you live in a cold climate, you’ll need to purchase heat lamps to keep your chickens warm in the winter.

2. Care

Like any other pet, chickens require regular care. You must feed them and provide fresh water twice a day. You also need to frequently clean their coop to prevent the spread of diseases.

3. Eggs

Hens usually lay one egg every day or every other day. Healthy chickens lay eggs most reliably in their first two to three years. After that, egg production tapers off. Therefore, you must plan for what you’re going to do once this happens.

Every municipality has its own regulations for owning chickens. Consequently, make sure you gather all the information you need before you decide to adopt these pets.