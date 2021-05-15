What you should know before you adopt a bird

Are you thinking about adopting a bird? If so, it’s important to do your research first. This will ensure you know what it takes to care for a bird before you make a commitment. Here’s some information to get you started.

Birds are social

Many bird species require constant companionship, either from their caretakers or other birds. Parrots, in particular, are gregarious creatures that need plenty of mental stimulation and social interaction. If they don’t get enough attention, this can lead to boredom, depression, behavioral problems, and even illnesses.

Birds are noisy

While not all birds talk, most will sing, whistle, chirp, screech, caw, and coo. It’s important to know that large species tend to be louder, but many small birds chatter constantly. It’s vital that you take noise into account when selecting a bird, especially if you live in an apartment building or work from home.

Birds need space

These winged creatures were made to be free, and most birds don’t enjoy being in a cage for long periods of time. Therefore, you’ll need to provide them with space where they can safely play and fly around, either in a specific room or area of your home.

Finally, it’s important to consider the cost of caring for a bird. In addition to their cage, toys, and food, your feathered friend will need to see a specialized veterinarian, which can be more expensive. Plus, many species live for decades, even upward of 50 years.

If you want to adopt a bird or learn more about what it takes to care for a feathered friend, visit a local pet store or animal shelter.