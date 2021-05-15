Home
What you should know before you adopt a bird
Are you thinking about adopting a bird? If so, it’s important to do your research first. This will ensure you know what it takes to care for a bird before you make a commitment. Here’s some information to get you started.
Birds are social
Many bird species require constant companionship, either from their caretakers or other birds. Parrots, in particular, are gregarious creatures that need plenty of mental stimulation and social interaction. If they don’t get enough attention, this can lead to boredom, depression, behavioral problems, and even illnesses.
Birds are noisy
While not all birds talk, most will sing, whistle, chirp, screech, caw, and coo. It’s important to know that large species tend to be louder, but many small birds chatter constantly. It’s vital that you take noise into account when selecting a bird, especially if you live in an apartment building or work from home.
Birds need space
These winged creatures were made to be free, and most birds don’t enjoy being in a cage for long periods of time. Therefore, you’ll need to provide them with space where they can safely play and fly around, either in a specific room or area of your home.
Finally, it’s important to consider the cost of caring for a bird. In addition to their cage, toys, and food, your feathered friend will need to see a specialized veterinarian, which can be more expensive. Plus, many species live for decades, even upward of 50 years.
If you want to adopt a bird or learn more about what it takes to care for a feathered friend, visit a local pet store or animal shelter.
Are you insured for spring disasters?
Beautiful spring brings May flowers and sunny weather. But it can also bring tornados, hurricanes, earthquakes, and floods.
Insurance policies are pretty dry reading and many homeowners aren’t at all familiar with what types of disaster coverage they really have. They may not realize that standard homeowner’s insurance doesn’t cover flood damage. Or they don’t realize that earthquakes aren’t covered. Or they don’t know whether their policy will cover mortgage payments if they suffer a disability. If you really hate to read policies, make a list of questions to ask your insurance agent.
Experts at the Alliance of American Insurers, a trade association in Downers Grove, Ill., say it’s important to read your policy before a disaster strikes. A 1999 study by the Insurance Research Council shows that 60 percent of Americans believe that a major natural disaster is likely to hit them in the next 10 years. But just 6 percent had flood insurance and only 17 percent had earthquake insurance.
Standard homeowner’s insurance covers fire, vandalism (but it might not cover riots), explosions, lightning, wind, hail, falling objects, and water damage from plumbing. They also provide liability and theft protection. All policies are not the same. Homeowners should know what their policy covers.
Elevate your yard: how to garden with height in mind
If you want to cultivate a lush backyard, one important factor to consider is height. Here are some tips to help you create a garden reminiscent of a tropical paradise.
• Tall plants. Select exotic species with large leaves that grow upward and outward. Ficuses, monsteras, philodendrons, and palm trees are all great picks, so long as they can be brought inside in the fall if needed.
• Climbing plants. Guide vines up walls, along fences, and around other structures to expand the reach of your garden. If you want to add a splash of color, make sure to choose flowering species.
• Epiphytic plants. Commonly found perched on trees in rainforests, these plants can grow without soil. To recreate this look, mount orchids, bromeliads, and tillandsias to a pergola or trellis. Just make sure you’ll have time to care for these delicate plants.
• Potted plants. A simple way to add some height to your garden is to fill pots, baskets, and hangers with greenery, and arrange them on shelves, ladders, fences, tables, and other elevated hardscapes.
Finally, if you have the room, consider planting one or more trees. As they grow, they’re sure to take your yard to new heights!
Mobile gaming dominates the video game industry
What comes to mind when you think of gaming? Do you imagine costly consoles or ultra-fancy custom-built desktop computers? Think again — the hottest trends in gaming aren’t tied to expensive specialty equipment, but our everyday mobile devices. Mobile gaming is huge, and experts predict that it will only get bigger.
According to Statista, 2020 saw smartphone gaming revenue top out at just over $63 billion, and forecasters believe the market will top $100 billion by 2023. The message is clear: Users love mobile games. It’s part of a general trend of internet users relying more heavily on their mobile devices for everything — in 2019, half the time spent online by internet users was on mobile, compared to just 27 percent in 2013.
Mobile gaming is officially bigger than PC gaming and consoles, too. According to ScreenRant, mobile gaming made up $85 billion of a $150 billion market in 2020.
According to Polygon, mobile games provide a quick, accessible, and highly social experience, with easy-to-play games that take just a few minutes per session, compared to PC and console games, which are often more complex and take much longer per session to complete tasks and advance the story.
If you’re new to mobile gaming and looking for something to download to your device to keep you busy for just a few minutes at a time, Polygon recommends the cat-themed game Neko Atsume, or a few quick rounds of the hit game Among Us. The hugely popular augmented reality game Pokemon Go is also still available for download, or you can always try the classic addictive mobile game Candy Crush Saga.
How to prepare your pet for an emergency
Your pet is a member of your family and having an emergency plan in place will ensure they don’t get left behind, injured, or lost during a disaster. Here’s what you should do to help keep your pet safe in an emergency.
Identify your pet
Make sure your pet wears a collar and ID tag at all times. As an extra precaution, you may want to opt for a permanent means of identification such as a microchip or tattoo.
Prepare a pet emergency kit
Keep your pet’s emergency kit somewhere that’s easy to access and make sure you have enough supplies available to last at least three days.
Your kit should include:
• A strong leash, collar, or harness
• Pet food, water, and bowls
• Newspaper, paper towels, and plastic bags
• Medications
• Recent photos of your pet
• Emergency numbers and contact information
• Licenses and vaccination records
• A basic pet first aid kit
• Blankets and toys
• A crate or carrier
You should check your kit twice a year to restock or replace supplies.
Make an evacuation plan
The best way to protect your pet in an emergency is to bring them with you. However, many evacuation shelters only accept service animals. This is why it’s important to create a list of alternate locations where your pet could be safely housed and cared for in the event of an evacuation.
Your list could include places such as:
• Your veterinarian’s office
• A boarding center or animal shelter
• A pet-friendly hotel
• A trusted relative’s or friend’s house
Unfortunately, evacuating your pet isn’t always possible. To be safe, consider purchasing “pets inside” stickers to place on your home’s front and back doors to alert rescue personnel to look for pets in your home.
Being prepared for an emergency will help ensure your pet remains safe and healthy if you and your family need to evacuate your home.
8 tips to save on energy this summer
1. Seal it up. Insulate the attic; stop air leaks; install energy-efficient windows when it’s time to buy new ones.
2. Plant trees. Carefully positioned trees can save up to 25 percent of a household’s energy consumption. Plant them so they shade the house.
3. Circulate air with a ceiling fan. They are especially effective in large rooms, common areas, and upstairs bedrooms.
4. Use a digital thermostat. Set it, so the house is not as cool during times of the day when no one is at home. It will work automatically and save time and money.
5. Cook with care. Cook outside on the grill to keep the heat outdoors. Don’t use your oven on hot days. Cook with the microwave more often.
6. Unplug the second refrigerator. It could be costing you $200 or $300 a year, especially if it’s an old one.
7. Fix hot-water drips. A single dripping hot water faucet can waste 212 gallons of water per month. Fixing the drip saves the cost of heating water.
8. Light for less. Use compact fluorescent or LED light bulbs in your most-used lighting fixtures.
4 tips for letting small pets free roam
If you have a small pet such as a rabbit, hamster, or guinea pig, you might be wondering how to let it safely wander around outside its cage. Here are some key tips to follow.
1. Potty-train your pet
There’s less risk of damage to your home if your pet knows to only do its business in designated spots. If you have a ferret, for example, you should place several litter boxes throughout its roaming area to accommodate its small bladder.
2. Create a safe space
Make sure all electrical wires are out of reach in rooms where your pet will roam, and keep plants, medications, and food out of reach. It’s also best to remove decorative pieces that can get damaged such as carpets and curtains. Remember to give the whole area a final sweep for hazards before you let your pet wander.
3. Supervise your pet
Always keep an eye on your pet when it’s outside its cage. Small animals, especially mice and rats, like to squeeze into tight spaces. By remaining vigilant, you can quickly spot any safety risks you forgot to consider. You’ll also get a better idea of what your pet likes and how you can improve its space.
4. Provide lots of activities
Help your pet make the most of its free time by offering plenty of stimulation in the form of toys, tunnels, and climbing towers. If you have a rabbit or ferret, you can even use a leash to walk your pet outside.
For more advice about how to allow your furry friend to spend time outside its cage, speak with your veterinarian or visit a local pet store.
