Health
What your nails say about your health
Did you know your fingernails can provide hints about your overall health? Here are five things to keep in mind about your nails.
1. Changes in the lunula. The lunula is the white half-moon shape at the base of your nail, just above the cuticle. This feature’s change in color or size may indicate an underlying disease, like cirrhosis, chronic renal failure, or congestive heart failure.
2. Pitting. Nails that are dimpled or pitted can point to psoriasis, eczema, alopecia, or joint inflammation.
3. Dark streaks. Dark-colored streaks running the length of the nail could indicate melanoma. However, black lines under the nail bed can also be caused by an injury.
4. Discoloration. Yellow discoloration of the nails can appear in people with chronic bronchitis and other lung diseases. A fungal infection can also turn the nails yellow and thick.
5. Clubbing. When the ends of your fingers swell and the nail becomes curved and rounded, it can sometimes be a sign of liver or kidney disease. Clubbing can also occur in conditions related to the lungs and gastrointestinal tract.
If your nails change or look abnormal, talk to your doctor or see a dermatologist to determine if you need treatment.
Understanding different types of dementia
Dementia is an umbrella term that describes the loss of neurons in the brain, a condition that worsens over time. Here are the four main types.
1. Alzheimer’s disease
Alzheimer’s disease occurs when abnormal clusters of protein fragments slowly destroy memory and the ability to think. Common symptoms include getting lost, repeating questions, and not recognizing friends and family. In the late stages of the disease, patients can’t communicate or perform simple tasks and must depend on others for care.
2. Frontotemporal dementia (FTD)
FTD describes a condition in which neurons are damaged in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. Symptoms include trouble communicating, impaired judgment, and decreased self-awareness. FTD is rare, and symptoms start younger than other types of dementia.
3. Lewy body dementia (LBD)
One of the most common forms of dementia, LBD, describes abnormal protein deposits that affect brain chemicals. Symptoms include trouble thinking, muscle control and mobility loss, mood swings, and visual hallucinations.
4. Vascular dementia
Vascular dementia occurs when changes in blood vessels disrupt blood and oxygen flow to the brain, affecting thinking and memory. Symptoms can occur gradually or appear suddenly and resemble those of Alzheimer’s.
Some people have more than one type of dementia, making diagnosis difficult. Moreover, individual symptoms can vary. There’s no cure for these types of dementia. However, treatments are available. See your doctor if you or someone you know shows signs of dementia.
Are allergies getting you down?
Spring marks the end of the winter blues, but not for everyone. Allergy sufferers often report lower energy and mood levels during hay fever season. Studies reveal that springtime allergy sufferers have a 50 percent higher risk for depression, with symptoms including sadness, irritability, and fatigue.
Despite the correlation, researchers have yet to determine a cause for the link between allergies and depression. Two prevailing theories are:
• Biochemical signals. An allergic reaction is an immune response that releases protein molecules called cytokines into your system. This biochemical response may impact the areas of the brain that control mood, behavior, and cognition.
• Circumstantial link. Depression symptoms may be a knock-on effect of the allergy experience. Physical discomfort and sleep disruption caused by allergies can result in fatigue and shifts in mood. Additionally, side effects of antihistamines can resemble depression symptoms.
If you suspect springtime sneezing and sniffling are affecting your mood and energy level, take some comfort in knowing you’re not alone.
Managing allergy symptoms
Keeping your seasonal allergies under control may help you manage your mood and reduce fatigue. Here are a few strategies to try:
• Nasal irrigation with a neti pot helps clear your sinuses
• Ginger and green tea can help reduce inflammation
• Massage calms the mind and has an anti-inflammatory effect
From a medical perspective, depression and allergies are separate ailments. Don’t hesitate to contact a mental health professional if unexplained changes in your energy levels or moods impact your life.
Brow lift: What are your options?
Do you want to indulge in cosmetic surgery but don’t want a complete facelift? You might consider a brow lift. This surgical procedure lifts drooping brows and helps diminish the wrinkles that can make you look tired or unhappy. It can also be used to give your eyes more symmetry.
Cosmetic surgeons can perform several types of brow lifts, which vary in terms of recovery time and duration of effectiveness. Here are the most common options:
• Coronal brow lift. Also called the classic or hairline brow lift involves creating an ear-to-ear incision above the hairline to readjust the soft tissue under the skin. This option takes longer to heal than other approaches but tends to have longer-lasting results.
• Endoscopic brow lift. A less-invasive option, this process requires less recovery time. It involves multiple small incisions above the hairline to reposition the tissue.
• Temporal brow lift. Also involving small incisions, this procedure is often done in combination with eyelid surgery. Doing both simultaneously allows your surgeon to use the same incisions, giving you only one healing period.
• Direct brow lift. This quick surgery can often be done with local anesthesia. It involves removing the skin above the eyebrows, so it’s best suited to people with fuller eyebrows.
A cosmetic surgeon can advise you on how to get the best results from the procedure.
Virginia dentists have an important message: This is Oral Cancer Awareness Month – Get your HPV vaccine
April is Oral Cancer Awareness Month, an annual observance to help raise awareness of oral cancers and emphasize prevention. About 11,580 annual deaths in the U.S. are from oral and oropharyngeal cancers. Early detection and prevention are the two most important tools we have to increase long-term survival. Dentists from the Virginia Dental Association are urging the public to get their HPV vaccination and a routine oral cancer screening at their next dental visit.
The number of oral and oropharyngeal cancer cases related to HPV has increased over the past twenty years. About 70%, or 38,100 cases annually, in the United States are attributed to HPV.
To help reduce the risk of developing oropharyngeal cancers, Virginia dentists are pointing towards the HPV vaccine as a safe and effective way to prevent infection.
The National Institutes of Health found the vaccine to reduce the prevalence of oropharyngeal HPV infection by 83%.
“Many people may not correlate oral cancers with HPV, but it’s actually one of the main causes,” said Virginia Dental Association President Cynthia Southern, DDS, MS. “The HPV vaccine is proven to be a safe and effective way to protect yourself against infection. We encourage parents and young people to talk to their healthcare provider about getting the vaccine.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children ages 11–12 years should get two doses of the HPV vaccine, given 6 to 12 months apart. HPV vaccines can be administered starting at 9 years old.
People under 26 years old should get the HPV vaccine if they are not fully vaccinated already. Individuals over 26 should speak to a healthcare provider.
In addition to the HPV vaccine, the Virginia Dental Association is emphasizing the importance of oral cancer screenings as part of routine dental exams.
Routine oral cancer screenings can also help detect cancers occurring in those in whom the typical risk factors of cigarette smoking and alcohol consumption may not be present.
“HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer has risen over the past two decades, while oral cancer linked to tobacco and alcohol use has actually declined over the same time period,” says Dr. Southern. “That’s why making oral cancer screenings a part of the dental exam routine is crucial.”
During a regular dental visit, dentists will ask patients about their medical histories and if the person has experienced any new or unusual symptoms, in addition to examining the patient’s oral cavity, throat, jaw, and neck.
People should see a dentist if the following signs and symptoms do not disappear in two weeks:
- A sore or irritation that doesn’t go away
- Red or white patches
- Pain, tenderness, or numbness in mouth or lips
- A lump, thickening, rough spot, crust, or small eroded area
- Difficulty chewing, swallowing, speaking, or moving your tongue or jaw
- A change in the way your teeth fit together when you close your mouth
For more information, visit the American Dental Association’s Mouth Healthy campaign.
Find a local dentist at https://findadentist.ada.org/.
About the Virginia Dental Association
The Virginia Dental Association is affiliated with the American Dental Association and has 4,000 members across the Commonwealth. The VDA’s mission is to represent and serve member dentists by fostering quality oral health care and education. The VDA provides continuing education, advocacy, and practice support for its member dentists to further that mission.
Reduce your cancer risk
Knowledge is power.
Bone cancer
Bone cancer is a malignant tumor that destroys bone tissue or cartilage and can spread to other body parts. Cancer that starts in one part of the body and spreads to the bones is called metastasis. The most common types of bone cancer are osteosarcoma and chondrosarcoma, which begin in the bone and cartilage, respectively.
Brain cancer
A cancerous tumor causes brain cancer in the brain cells, including the cerebrum, cerebellum, and brainstem. As cancer grows, it puts pressure on the brain and disrupts normal function. The most common symptoms are headaches, difficulty walking, nausea, impaired fine motor skills, and drowsiness.
Breast cancer
Breast cells can undergo changes that alter their growth or behavior, resulting in benign cysts or cancer. Breast cancer can spread locally to the lymph nodes, skin, chest muscles, as well as other parts of the body. The five-year net survival rate for women diagnosed with breast cancer is 89 percent.
Cervical cancer
Cervical cancer mainly affects women under the age of 50. The human papillomavirus (HPV) is the leading risk factor. However, not all forms of HPV cause cancer. Sexual intercourse can expose women to HPV. Consequently, this cancer rarely develops in women who have never been sex¬ually active. Regular Pap smears are recommended to make an early diagnosis.
Colorectal cancer
Colorectal cancer includes cancers that start in the colon and rectum. These two parts of the large intestine comprise the same tissue and lack a rigid demarcation—a five-year net survival rate in 67 percent of cases if diagnosed early. Common symptoms include diarrhea and constipation, loss of appetite, weight loss, rectal bleeding, and abdominal pain.
Hodgkin lymphoma
Hodgkin lymphoma attacks lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. These cells are found in the lymphatic system, which works with your immune system to fight disease and infection. Cancer often starts in the chest lymph nodes, armpits, or neck. The risk of developing Hodgkin lymphoma is ten times higher in people with HIV, which weakens the immune system.
Kidney cancer
Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is the most common type of kidney cancer. It starts in the lining of the renal tubules, tiny tubes that filter waste products from the blood and produce urine. RCC mainly affects people aged 50 and over and is more common in men than women. Risk factors include smoking, obesity, and high blood pressure. Blood in the urine is the most common symptom.
Prostate cancer
The prostate gland is located just below the bladder and in front of the rectum. It’s part of the male reproductive system and produces seminal fluid. Out of every 100 American men, about 13 will get prostate cancer during their lifetime. If detected early, it can be very treatable. The five-year net survival rate for prostate cancer is about 90 percent. Men and people born male should have their prostate checked regularly.
Liver cancer
The liver is in the upper right part of your abdomen. It can be affected by several types of cancer, namely hepatocellular carcinoma. This cancer attacks the hepatocytes, the primary type of liver cells. Risk factors include cirrhosis, excessive alcohol consumption, hepatitis B or C infections, and smoking.
Lung cancer
Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States. The most significant risk factor for developing lung cancer is smoking. The more you smoke, the greater your risk. Exposure to second-hand smoke, radon, and asbestos can also cause lung cancer. Common symptoms include a severe cough, bloody sputum, chest pain, and shortness of breath.
Ovarian cancer
Ovarian cancer is difficult to detect until it spreads beyond the ovaries. There are no recommended screening tests, and the symptoms can be somewhat inconclusive. For instance, signs like bloating, fatigue, abdominal pain, discomfort during sexual intercourse, and menstrual irregularities can be attributed to other causes. However, they often only appear at an advanced stage of the disease. The earlier the disease is diagnosed, the better the prognosis.
Pancreatic cancer
Pancreatic cancer develops rapidly and usually doesn’t cause symptoms until it has spread, making it difficult to treat. The five-year net survival rate is only 10 percent. Weight loss, jaundice, pain in the upper abdomen or back, dark urine, and difficulty digesting food can indicate pancreatic cancer.
Leukemia
Leukemia is cancer that attacks a person’s bone marrow and lymphatic system. It causes the body to overproduce immature blood cells, severely reducing the immune system’s effectiveness. Fever, fatigue, recurrent infections, frequent nosebleeds, and night sweats are some of the most common symptoms.
Skin cancer
The skin is the largest organ of the body. Three main types of cancer affect the skin: basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma. Melanoma is the rarest form of skin cancer but also the most dangerous. Risk factors for skin cancer include aging, exposure to UV radiation (sun or tanning beds), and having many moles, light eyes, skin, or hair.
Stomach cancer
Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, is less common in North America than in the rest of the world. It typically affects people over 50 and is diagnosed in men more often than women. Risk factors include a poor diet, smoking, obesity, a history of gastro¬intestinal problems, certain genetic disorders like Lynch syndrome, and infections like H. pylori.
Testicular cancer
Testicular cancer is the most common cancer in men between the ages of 15 and 35. Most cases are diagnosed in men aged 20 to 35. It affects white men more than men of African, Caribbean, or Asian descent. It’s essential to perform regular self-exams to detect and report any abnormal growths or tenderness. Catching the disease early typically results in a good prognosis.
How to properly dispose of medical waste
Medical waste must be disposed of responsibly. Otherwise, it can contaminate water sources, poison wildlife, and threaten people’s health near disposal sites. Here are a few guidelines.
Sharp objects and needles
Needles, syringes, and blades should be disposed of in a special biomedical or sharp-waste container. Never put sharp objects in your regular household garbage or recycling bins.
Contaminated solids
Products soiled with blood or bodily fluids, such as dressings, gauze, bandages, and swabs should be disposed of in a plastic bag tied at the top. If the first bag is soiled, double-bag the items and put them with your regular household garbage.
Medications
Unused or outdated medications must be returned to your local pharmacy. Never flush medications down the toilet.
Contact your local waste management department if you’re unsure how to dispose of a specific type of waste.
