What’s a differential?

Located between the transmission and driveshaft of a car’s driving wheels, the differential is one of the most important components of a car’s engine. It performs the critical job of automatically dividing the power from the engine so the car’s wheels can spin at different speeds when you make a turn.

When you turn left, for example, the right wheels on your car have to travel further than those on the left. The differential’s gearing system automatically sends more power to the wheels with less traction (in this case, the right wheels), so that your turn is as stable as possible. When it comes to vehicles with four-wheel-drive, there’s an additional differential that separates the front wheels from the rear wheels to improve handling when driving over uneven terrain.

Since the differential helps you stay safe while on the road, you should watch for any signs that there may be a problem. If you’re having difficulty maneuvering your car around turns or hear loud squeaking or grinding noises coming from underneath your vehicle, you should visit a trusted mechanic immediately.