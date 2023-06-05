What’s a pre-purchase inspection?

Investing in a pre-purchase inspection is an essential step when buying a property. Here’s what it involves.

Why you should invest in an inspection

A pre-purchase inspection aims to identify any problems with the property you’re looking to buy. This information can help you negotiate a better sale price or even consider withdrawing your offer to purchase. In short, it tells you the exact condition and value of the home you’re bidding on.

What does an inspector do?

The inspector will examine the home’s condition, both inside and out. This includes the electricity, plumbing, foundation, heating system, siding, roofing, and ventilation. It’s important to note that a pre-purchase inspection cannot detect hidden defects but may point to signs of them.

Once complete, the inspector will send you a written report with their observations. The report will detail the condition of the inspected areas and indicate those that weren’t checked and why. The report may also recommend work, like replacing the home’s windows or roof.

To ensure you’re getting the facts and making the best decision, hire an experienced, trustworthy inspector.