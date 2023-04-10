Real Estate
What’s a short sale in real estate?
In real estate, a short sale occurs when a homeowner sells their home for less than they owe on the mortgage. This often happens when the homeowner is in a difficult financial situation and can’t keep up with payments.
A short sale isn’t the same as a foreclosure. In a foreclosure, the lender forcibly repossesses the property and then tries to sell it for enough to recover its costs. In a short sale, the homeowner voluntarily chooses to sell the property and then gives the lender all the proceeds. The lender can then either forgive the difference or get a deficiency judgment, which requires the homeowner to pay what’s left over.
Homeowners may decide that a short sale is right for them for various reasons. For example, a short sale does less damage to your credit score than a foreclosure. If you want another mortgage, you may have a much shorter time to wait after a short sale than after a foreclosure.
Moreover, a short sale allows you to stay in your home until the sale is completed, whereas a foreclosure forces you to vacate immediately. It also allows you to retain the dignity of knowing you sold your home.
If you’re having money trouble, contact a financial professional in your area to help you get back on track.
Real Estate
Mortgage rates are stabilizing, but that may not be enough to help house hunters
Home prices are cooling off, and mortgage rates fell last week, but the fallout from recent bank closures could continue to make it hard for some Americans to buy homes, economists say.
Mortgage rates fell to 6.32% for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, Freddie Mac data released last Thursday shows. Last fall, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage climbed to 7.08% — the first time in 20 years that rates rose above 7%.
Lower mortgage rates appear to have given home sales a boost in January and February due to “pent-up buyer demand,” said Selma Hepp, chief economist at CoreLogic, which provides property, financial, and business intelligence.
Last week, the CoreLogic S&P Case-Shiller Index showed a 3.8% year-over-year rise in home prices in January falling from a 5.6% bump in December. There have been nine straight months of slowing annual home price growth, and this is the lowest annual increase since before the winter of 2019, according to Hepp’s analysis.
But regional banks, which saw depositors leave for bigger banks after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last month, are now tightening credit. The result, according to a report from Fannie Mae, could be fewer residential construction loans and jumbo mortgages, as many originate from small and mid-sized banks. Less supply will keep prices high, and all of that will likely affect spring home-buying, Hepp said.
“If we had more inventory, we wouldn’t have the rate of appreciation that we had during the pandemic, and and the rate wouldn’t impact people to the extent that it does because home prices wouldn’t be as high,” she said.
Hepp is also watching the Federal Reserve’s action on interest rates. Many economists believe the Fed could stop raising rates after one more cycle. That would be good for mortgage rates, but not every buyer will benefit, Hepp said.
“There are two sides to this coin,” she said. “One is that we may see a more favorable mortgage rate during the spring home-buying season and into summer, but on the flip side, there may be some concern around the lack of mortgage lending. The mortgage lending that does end up occurring would be to very prime borrowers that have very strong credit, large down payments and things like that.”
Lawrence Yun, the chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, said he is concerned about how commercial lending would be affected by the banking crisis. Commercial real estate has already been affected by the pandemic and continues remote work.
“Where someone wants to buy an office space, or someone has a restaurant, and they need to refinance their building, all this commercial real estate will come under stress just because it will be much more difficult to obtain those loans, and community banks are trying to conserve as much cash as possible, not lend that out,” he said.
But that doesn’t mean that commercial real estate couldn’t end up affecting home-buying all the same, Yun added.
“Weakness in commercial real estate could hinder job growth. Job creation indirectly impacts home-buying in a sense that there is a [lesser] job creation, and that means it’s creating fewer potential home-buyers down the line,” he said.
Hepp said that the Fed may not be particularly concerned with the housing market right now since it is rebalancing, with the possibility of “maybe over-shooting on a downside.” But credit availability will likely remain a concern, and there are things the Fed could do to address it.
“To whatever extent that there is liquidity in the market or there may not end up being liquidity in the market, I think that’s the point at which the Federal Reserve may end up utilizing some of the tools that they did at the onset of the pandemic,” she said. “In particular, I’m thinking about mortgage-backed securities.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, the Federal Reserve made large purchases of mortgage-backed securities and took several other steps to keep the flow of credit going. Any policies that would improve the inventory and affordability of housing would also be helpful to the housing market right now, she said.
by Casey Quinlan, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Real Estate
Ask the expert: What is a mortgage rate lock?
A mortgage rate lock freezes your interest rate after your loan is approved until the loan is closed.
Rate locks can be useful in times of rising interest rates. If interest rates rise, you are protected at a lower rate.
Of course, every single month, interest rates ping-pong up and down somewhat, but if you are afraid mortgage rates will jump in the period between your loan approval and closing, a rate lock could at least give you peace of mind. Some lenders offer them, and others don’t.
Rate locks are not free — even if you aren’t directly charged for them. Some lenders might offer a free rate lock, but the cost is mixed into your rate.
Direct fees for rate locks vary quite a bit. Some lenders will calculate the charge based on basis points, and the lock is only good for a certain amount of time. For example, a rate lock fee of $500 would not be unusual for a $200,000 loan.
Rate locks can span periods of 30 to 60 days for conventional mortgages. If you pay for one, promptly answer requests for information. You don’t want any delays in processing or underwriting.
One warning: Ensure the information on your application is correct and your financial position doesn’t change. If your credit score drops or you lose your job or income, your rate lock could be voided. Also, if you change your mind about the terms of the loan (length of time or type of mortgage), the lock could be voided.
Real Estate
Virginia home prices climb despite slowing sales
According to the February 2023 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, there were 6,505 home sales across Virginia in February. This is a 20.3% reduction compared to February 2022, or 1,655 fewer sales. This marks the fifteenth consecutive month ending with a decrease in sales activity in the state’s housing market, as interest rates have more than doubled during this period.
Even with the slowdown in sales activity, home prices continue to trend up in many parts of the state, a reflection of the tight inventory conditions that persist in most areas. At $370,000, the statewide median sales price rose 5.7% from this time last year, a $20,000 price jump.
The statewide average days on market in February was 38 days, eight days longer than a year ago. In addition to homes staying on the market longer, Virginia’s sellers, on average, are getting slightly less than their asking price. “This is some good news for buyers that are active in the market,” says Virginia REALTORS® 2023 President Katrina M. Smith. “Nearly all of Virginia’s markets have more active listings available than they did one year ago.”
At the end of February, there were 14,558 active listings on the market statewide, 2,416 more listings than last year. “Active listings are building up, but keep in mind that it’s not from new listings, which remain down,” says Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Ryan Price. “February saw a 22% reduction in new listings since the same time last year, reflecting hesitation from sellers.”
Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and the subsequent drop in mortgage rates, it’s possible there could be an influx of buyers who might have pushed pause when rates were trending up. “The recent events in the banking sector continue to resonate across the nation’s economy,” says Virginia REALTORS® CEO Terrie Suit. “If mortgage rates continue to drop, it could induce activity in what has been a slowing housing market.”
While this could provide a boost heading into the spring market, overall sentiment for buyers remains low.
The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®. Click here to view the full February 2023 Virginia Home Sales Report.
Real Estate
Should you remodel the house or tear it down?
Sometimes it pays to raze a house and build a new one.
Is your house 80 or 100 years old and seriously damaged, but in a location you love? You might be better off knocking it down instead of trying to remodel or buying a house somewhere else.
Tearing down a house is a good idea when:
- The house has rotted beams and antiquated wiring or plumbing.
- The foundation is faulty.
- A renovation that solves all of its problems would be too expensive.
- The house is on a large or attractive lot, and you like the location. Sometimes the land alone would be more valuable than the house on the land.
- The house has structural problems and is less valuable than others in the neighborhood.
Tearing down is a bad idea when:
- The house has historical value or features that would be difficult to re-create.
- You can get the updates you want with a modest renovation.
- If you aren’t sure, you will stay long enough to justify the effort and expense of a teardown.
If you decide on the renovation:
- Never start a renovation yourself if you don’t already possess the skills and time to finish it.
- Never count on an interested party to help you with renovations.
- Plan for at least three to four months in renovation mode for a room.
- For whole house projects, plan to live somewhere else.
- Reserve at least 20 percent over your budget for unexpected problems.
- Leave serious structural issues to a professional.
Real Estate
Price it right to sell your home in a brisk spring market
A new job, a new baby, retirement, or maybe just a taste for change. You want more space, less space, new space — whatever the reason, you just want to sell.
There are plenty of buyers even in this market since mortgage rates have dipped and slightly more houses are available nationwide.
So one of the key questions is how to price your house.
Your real estate agent will look at comparable properties and show you the sale prices, but there is always some strategy in pricing a property, depending on the market and even the reasons for selling.
If you need to sell your home quickly, pricing the property at market value or below can attract buyers and lead to a fast sale. A modest price could also attract multiple bids if there are not a lot of comparable houses in the area and potentially net a higher price than you ask. On the other hand, if there are lots of similar homes on the market, you will probably not get more than your asking price since buyers won’t get into a bidding war.
Pricing at or below the market can also be a good strategy if you don’t want to do any renovation. You may attract buyers who want a deal to put some sweat equity into their new home.
You don’t want to price the home so low that buyers think there is something wrong with it.
Now there is a time to list a house above market value. That time is when there aren’t many comparable houses selling in the area. Another reason to go higher in price is when the house you are selling is in particular demand, maybe because of its location in a great school district or waterfront property. But in general, you don’t want your price to be higher than comparable homes.
No matter how you price your home, you can get the best price by following traditional rules for sellers. Cleanup, declutter, and paint. Give your home its best look and increase your chances of getting the best price.
Real Estate
Slow start to the year for Virginia’s housing market
According to the January 2023 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, 5,609 homes were sold across the state in January, more than a 30% decline from January 2022. This marks the slowest January market the state has seen in eight years.
As sales activity has cooled, so has the sold dollar volume. There was approximately $2.4 billion of sold volume in Virginia in January, which is about $1 billion less volume than a year ago, a 28.5% decline.
In Virginia, the average days on market has been slowing since last summer. “This cooling has been a result of rising interest rates coupled with rising home prices and a lack of homes available on the market. This has led to more potential buyers choosing to sit on the sidelines,” says Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Ryan Price. In January, the average days on market statewide was 39 days, a full week longer than January 2022.
With homes remaining on the market longer, Virginia’s supply of homes continues to increase for the fourth month in a row; however, the overall inventory remains low compared to historical averages. At the end of January 2023, about three out of every four cities and counties Virginia had more active listings than the same time last year. The sharpest increases in listings occurred in parts of Northern Virginia, the Charlottesville region, and the Northern Neck market.
Though still considered a “seller’s market” due to the low inventory, the state’s overall market dynamics continue to shift in favor of buyers. “On average, we’re seeing fewer offers coming in, and there is less of a scramble to outbid other buyers,” says Virginia REALTORS® 2023 President Katrina M. Smith. “We are also seeing fewer sellers receiving their full asking price.” These trends are expected to continue in the coming months as the market responds to economic uncertainty and the volatile interest rate environment.
The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®. Click here to view the full January 2023 Virginia Home Sales Report.
Wind: 2mph SE
Humidity: 34%
Pressure: 30.36"Hg
UV index: 0
82/54°F
86/54°F