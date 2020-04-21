Legislative Update
What’s bad in January won’t be better In May
In January and February, Virginia Democrats passed a staggering array of legislation that will do long-term damage to Virginia’s economy and business environment. These included a statewide “Seattle style” increase in the minimum wage, collective bargaining for public employees, prevailing wage legislation, requiring government contractors to pay inflated union wages to employees, really opening the door for expensive out of state union contractors to take business away from Virginia companies and workers. Touting the robust Virginia economy and low unemployment, The Governor and Democrats in the General Assembly scoffed at the notion that this legislation will be bad for workers and businesses in Virginia.
That was then, this is now.
Virginia is in the midst of a 90-day shut-down of its economy, businesses and individuals are in mass default on their obligations, and unemployment claims are skyrocketing. Most of us want Virginia’s economy to come out of this coronavirus epidemic in a condition strong enough to bring back some, most or all of the employees they have had to furlough or lay off.
Virginia’s business community begged the governor to veto the legislation, or at a minimum, delay its implementation by a year and require the General Assembly to reenact it next year before becoming effective. Instead, all the Governor did was offer an amendment to these bills simply delaying their implementation by 120 days. This does nothing to help Virginia business. It provides no meaningful relief. And I, for one, won’t vote for it. I voted against the legislation originally, and I’m going to vote against it again in the Veto Session.
I won’t be taken in by the false hope offered by the Governor that somehow everything will be ok if we delay the implementation of this disastrous legislation by a couple of months.
It won’t be.
Congressman Ben Cline – Town Hall April 20,2020
Congressman Ben Cline held a Coronavirus Telephone Town Hall on April 20, 2020. In this Town Hall, Congressman Cline invited Virginia’s SBA Director, Carl Knoblock, and Delegate Chris Runion to join him.
While millions of Americans have experienced financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus, small businesses have borne the economic brunt of this pandemic because of social distancing and stay-at-home orders. Resources made available by the Federal Government to help keep small businesses solvent during these difficult times and questions from small business owners about the realities they are facing are included.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – Coronavirus Update
Coronavirus Update
The COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe has created both a health crisis and an economic crisis unlike anything since the 1918 Spanish Flu. The chaos and fear that has been sown by this virus have impacted every local community, including those here in our part of Virginia. Since the outbreak in the United States began, Congress has acted swiftly to address the needs of Americans – most recently through the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. However, Congress must continue to act in a timely manner and ensure that this important resource remains funded and available to assist our small business community.
As your Representative in Congress, it is my top priority to make sure that you have the information you need to make the best decisions affecting you and your loved ones. In Washington, D.C., and Richmond, leaders in both the legislative and executive branches of government have been taking action to address the health crisis and support our economy. As such, I wanted to inform you of some updates on the enactment of the programs and benefits created by the CARES Act, as well as provide you with answers to several questions you may have regarding the recent legislation.
Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans:
To help small businesses through this crisis, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has two loan programs aimed at assisting small businesses to survive: the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program.
As I write, more than 1,600,000 loans have been approved for small businesses. Almost $350 billion in loans have been processed, and nearly 4,800 lenders have participated. Unfortunately, demand has exceeded these programs’ funding levels, and as of Friday, the SBA has stopped accepting new loan applications for the PPP and EIDL. Senate Republicans have attempted to increase funding for these programs by $250 billion, but Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi have blocked its passage and are attempting to include unrelated riders in the bill. This is unacceptable, and to ensure that this vital lifeline remains in place for small businesses, Congress must put people over politics and set partisan games aside. For more information on the PPP, click here to view answers to several Frequently Asked Questions. To learn more about the EIDL, please visit sba.gov/disaster.
Emergency Relief Checks:
To help individuals stay financially afloat through the lockdowns sweeping the Nation, the CARES Act also provides emergency relief checks to every American, and this week, the IRS has begun the process of distributing them. You can use this portal to check your eligibility and to find out when you will receive your check. As follows, below are several FAQs surrounding these stimulus payments.
Question: Where will the checks be received? If your bank account information is known, will it automatically be deposited there? Who will receive a physical check in the mail?
Answer: Most eligible U.S. taxpayers will automatically receive their Economic Impact Payments including (1) individuals who filed a federal income tax for 2018 or 2019, (2) individuals who receive Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI) or survivor benefits, and (3) individuals who receive Railroad Retirement benefits. Further, if you have not filed taxes or the IRS doesn’t have your direct deposit information on file, then you may receive a check in the mail. You do not need to take any action to receive the stimulus payment.
Question: When will the checks arrive?
Answer: The Treasury Department began distributing the checks this week and has said that the vast majority of filers will get their stimulus rebates within the next three weeks.
Question: If someone doesn’t normally file taxes, do they receive a check?
Answer: Eligible U.S. citizens or permanent residents who had gross income that did not exceed $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples) for 2019 will receive a check, as well as those not otherwise required to file a federal income tax return for 2019. Visit irs.gov/coronavirus for more information on non-filer eligibility.
Question: What is the case for senior citizens and Social Security benefits?
Answer: An adult who receives Social Security income can get the full $1,200 stimulus amount, as long as they are not claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return.
Question: Will the money received be taxed, and does it have to be repaid?
Answer: It is not taxed, and the money does not have to be repaid.
At cline.house.gov/covid-19, you can access further information about the coronavirus pandemic, including administrative, congressional, and state action that has been taken to curb the spread of the virus, resources for businesses, and information from the CDC on how to keep you and your families healthy. Rest assured, I will continue to monitor the situation in Virginia and around the country and work with my colleagues to ensure the full, coordinated force of the federal government is behind our efforts to stop the spread of this disease.
If you experience symptoms or have been exposed to someone recently diagnosed with COVID-19, contact your doctor immediately to determine if you need screening.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Resources:
• Follow @CDCgov on Twitter
Resources for Business:
• Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources
• Paycheck Protection Program FAQs for Small Businesses
• Paycheck Protection Program – Interim Final Rule
• Paycheck Protection Program Explained
Other:
• The FDA Has Not Approved Any Home Testing Kits for COVID-19
• IRS Unveils Their People First Initiative
• The Virginia Department of Health Has Activated Call Centers Throughout the Commonwealth
• The Virginia Department of Emergency Management Has Begun Accepting Donations
• Social Distancing Guidelines Extended to April 30
• Army Asks Retired Soldiers in Health Care Fields to Come Back for COVID-19 Fight
• Governor Orders Closure of Non-Essential Businesses and Schools
• Virginia Employment Commission waives the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits
• How to aid the relief effort
Coronavirus Telephone Town Hall:
I invite Sixth District business owners to join me for a Coronavirus Telephone Town Hall this Monday at 2 pm. I’ll be joined by Virginia’s SBA Director, Carl Knoblock, and Delegate Chris Runion. While millions of Americans have experienced financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus, small businesses have borne the economic brunt of this pandemic because of social distancing and stay-at-home orders. I look forward to discussing the resources being made available by the Federal Government to help keep small businesses solvent during these difficult times and hearing directly from small business owners about the realities they are facing. To participate, register at cline.house.gov/live or dial (855) 933-0825 during the event.
Virtual Service Academy Day:
For those interested in attending one of our Nation’s Service Academies, I’d encourage you to participate in my office’s Virtual Service Academy Day this coming Friday from 2 pm to 4 pm via Microsoft Teams. Students and parents will be provided information on the application, nomination, selection, and appointment processes. Representatives from the various service academies are expected to be present on the video-call to answer questions. While Academy Days are usually held in person, moving this event online will ensure the health and safety of everyone involved. For more information and registration details, please click here.
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank:
This week, I joined the amazing volunteers at the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Verona to help collect supplies for those in need. While I know, these are trying times, and I’d encourage you to donate to your local food bank if you have extra canned goods. Now more than ever, we must support our neighbors.
Honoring Our Veterans:
Recently, I had the great honor to present Mr. Talmage Claytor with the medal he earned for his service in World War II. His heroic efforts in the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign serve as a reminder of the sacrifices and selflessness of the Greatest Generation. If you or a veteran you know are having trouble obtaining service medals from the Federal Government, please contact my office.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Rep. Cline to host second coronavirus telephone town hall focusing on small business owners
Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) announced that he will host a Coronavirus Telephone Town Hall for small business owners. Cline will be joined on this call by Delegate Chris Runion (R-Rockingham) and Virginia’s Director of the Small Business Administration, Carl Knoblock.
The telephone town hall will take place Monday, April 20, 2020, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Constituents planning to participate should register at cline.house.gov/live or dial (855) 933-0825 during the time of the call.
“While millions of Americans have experienced financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus, small businesses have borne the economic brunt of this pandemic because of social distancing and stay-at-home orders,” Cline said. “Fortunately, the Federal Government has made numerous resources available to help small businesses through this difficult time. I look forward to discussing these resources and hearing directly from small business owners about the realities they are facing.”
Congressman Cline previously held a Coronavirus Telephone Town Hall for the general public on March 24, 2020. This event will mark the third overall telephone town hall held by Congressman Cline since the beginning of March and the second specifically relating to the coronavirus.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline: Coronavirus Update
Coronavirus Update
With the recent passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, I wanted to take a moment to provide you with some information on some specific sections of the bill, including the economic stimulus checks and changes to Medicare and Medicaid, as well as provide you with information on how to protect yourself from scams during this difficult time.
Medicare and Medicaid:
• Expanded Option for Medicare Accelerated Payments: Eligibility for Medicare accelerated payments will be expanded to critical access hospitals, children’s hospitals, and cancer hospitals. These providers, along with acute care hospitals, may request accelerated payments that cover a time period of up to six months.
• Medicare Inpatient Prospective Payment System (PPS) Add-on Payment: During the emergency period, the CARES Act provides a 20 percent add-on to the Diagnosis Related Group rate for patients with COVID-19. This add-on will apply to patients treated at rural and urban inpatient PPS hospitals to address the high costs associated with COVID-19 patient care.
Telehealth Access:
• Additional Funding for Telehealth: The legislation provides $200 million to the Federal Communications Commission to enable the provision of telehealth services.
• Improved Medicare Beneficiary Access to Telehealth: The legislation waives the requirement that a provider or others in their group must have treated the patient in the past three years to provide them with a telehealth service during the ongoing public health emergency.
• Rural Health Clinics (RHCs) and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) as Distant Sites: The legislation allows RHCs and FQHCs to serve as distant sites to provide telehealth services to patients in their homes and other eligible locations during a national emergency.
• Telehealth for Hospice Recertification: Hospice recertifications will be able to be completed via telehealth, rather than a face-to-face visit, during the emergency period. In addition to physicians, nurse practitioners will be able to complete the recertification.
• Telehealth for Home Dialysis: The CARES Act also reduces requirements during the COVID-19 emergency that pertain to face-to-face evaluations for home dialysis patients.
On top of injecting funding into the economy to help American small businesses and industries, the CARES Act also provides stimulus checks to every American to keep individuals and families afloat as they cope with the effects of the crisis on both their health and economic security. The full rebate amounts are $1,200 per adult and $500 per child. Rebate payments start to phase out at the thresholds of $75,000 single, $112,500 head of household, and $150,000 married. An adult who receives Social Security income can get the full $1,200 stimulus amount, as long as they are not claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return.
If you are not normally required to file a tax return, then you do not need to file one now in order to get a stimulus check. The government will use the information from your Social Security forms to determine how much you qualify for and where to send your payment. If the IRS has your direct deposit information on file, the payment will be sent straight to that account. If not, a physical check will be delivered to your last-known mailing address. You do not need to take any action. To learn more about the stimulus payments, please visit irs.gov/coronavirus.
Finally, please be aware that scammers are taking advantage of the fears surrounding coronavirus. There have been reports of scammers posing as IRS agents claiming to need your personal information to process the stimulus checks authorized by the CARES Act. As previously mentioned, you do not need to take any action to receive the stimulus check. Several tips to protecting your information include:
• Secure your accounts: Use multifactor authentication everywhere, especially with banks, phone, and email providers. This extra layer of security helps keep you safe.
• Stay vigilant: Scammers will contact you by phone, email, or text offering products, services, or humanitarian opportunities. They often pose as credible companies, “phishing” for login or personal information.
• Monitor your accounts: Stay close to your bank accounts, report suspicious behavior, and respond to alerts.
• Use trusted Wi-Fi networks: As more people transition to work from home, ensuring your Wi-Fi network is password protected is critical to safeguarding your information.
• Be informed: Visit gov/coronavirus to learn more about what the Federal Trade Commission is doing and what you can do to protect yourself from scams.
Rest assured, I will continue to keep you informed, monitor the situation in Virginia and around the country, and work with my colleagues to ensure the full, coordinated force of the federal government is behind our efforts to stop the spread of this disease.
If you experience symptoms or have been exposed to someone recently diagnosed with COVID-19, contact your doctor immediately to determine if you need screening.
“Do not be afraid! I know that you are seeking Jesus the crucified. He is not here, for he has been raised just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay.” ~ Matthew 28: 5-6
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
May & June Election Clarification from Congressman Ben Cline
There has been a lot of misinformation spread regarding the effect of Gov. Northam’s stay-at-home order and how it will affect the upcoming local elections on May 5th and primary elections on June 9th. It is important that you know how to participate in Virginia’s elections, that is why I would like to share with you some information compiled by my office.
While the Governor’s order lasts until June 10th, in-person voting will still occur at normal polling locations on May 5th and June 9th. A spokesperson for the Governor’s office stated the order does not apply to “the operation of government,” which includes operating and participating in elections.
Additionally, absentee voting has been expanded to allow anyone with COVID-19 safety concerns to select “illness or disability” and receive a mail-in ballot. You can request your absentee ballot by clicking here.
Nothing in our democracy could be more important than transparent elections. It is your right to be fully informed about where and how to vote. I encourage you to forward this message to your friends and family who may be in the dark about the election process in the coming months.
As always, please be encouraged to reach out to my office if I can ever be of assistance
Important updates from Congressman Ben Cline – April 3, 2020
Since last week’s passage of H.R. 748, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, federal agencies have issued guidelines for how this bill will be implemented. This important bill will utilize new resources to fight on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in America and will inject funding into the economy to help American workers, families, small businesses, and industries so that our country can not only survive this crisis but thrive when we do.
Day by day, more details continue to be made available about both the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses and the Economic Impact Payments available to individuals, which are provisions of the CARES Act designed to provide key relief to the American people in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus. For an overview of action the U.S. Department of the Treasury has taken since the bill’s passage, please visit treasury.gov/cares.
The Supply Chain Stabilization Task Force, which is being run by FEMA and focused on meeting the demand for critical medical resources and supplies, published a fact sheet detailing its four-pronged approach to address issues related to critical protective and life-saving equipment: Preservation, Acceleration, Expansion, and Allocation.
To learn more about the Economic Impact Payments available to individuals through the CARES Act, please visit irs.gov. There, you will find information about who is eligible to receive payments and whether you need to take any action in order to receive the payments, among other helpful information. The IRS has said it will begin distributing the checks in the next three weeks.
For business owners struggling to keep their doors open and their employees’ taken care of during this difficult time, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has two loan programs. First, the recently passed CARES Act created the Paycheck Protection Program, an initiative that provides 100% federally guaranteed loans to help small businesses through the COVID-19 crisis.
Secondly, the SBA has now approved Virginia for its Economic Injury Disaster Program. The SBA will work directly with state governors to provide targeted, low-interest loans to small businesses and non-profits that have been severely impacted. Please visit sba.gov/coronavirus for more information on the two loan programs.
This week, the President announced that the CDC’s nationwide guidance to slow the spread of the virus, which was published 15 days ago, will be extended until at least April 30th. As Dr. Fauci said, “The reason why we feel so strongly about the necessity of the additional 30 days is that now is the time, whenever you’re having an effect, not to take your foot off the accelerator.”
Additionally, during one of this week’s briefings, Dr. Fauci said that vaccine trials are, “right on target for the year to year and a half.” On the subject of treating the virus, Dr. Birx announced that a coronavirus antibody test could be available within this month. Such a test could help identify those who have had the virus and recovered.
As of March 30, the U.S. Navy’s gigantic floating hospital ship, the USNS Comfort, arrived in New York City where it has been sent to help relieve the pressure on the city’s hospitals that are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. The Comfort’s 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms will largely be used for non-coronavirus patients, freeing up much-needed space at the city’s overtaxed hospitals. Likewise, the USNS Mercy sits on the shores of Los Angeles.
Rest assured, I will continue to keep you informed, monitor the situation in Virginia and around the country, and work with my colleagues to ensure the full, coordinated force of the federal government is behind our efforts to stop the spread of this disease. Please visit cline.house.gov/covid-19 for additional resources.
If you experience symptoms or have been exposed to someone recently diagnosed with COVID-19, contact your doctor immediately to determine if you need screening.
King Cartoons
