Health
What’s farmer’s lung?
Farmer’s lung is a potentially serious allergic disease that mainly affects farmers. Here’s what you need to know.
Causes
Farmer’s lung is a disease that’s usually caused by breathing in dust from moldy hay that contains harmful spores and bacteria. However, dust from any moldy crop, including straw, grain, and tobacco, can cause the disease.
A recent study showed that exposure to organochlorines and carbamate pesticides may also be risk factors for farmer’s lung.
Along with farmers, anyone who handles hay or grain in large quantities is at risk of developing farmer’s lung. For example, zookeepers, poultry workers, stable workers, and pet store workers can also develop the condition.
Symptoms
The symptoms of farmer’s lung range from very mild to more serious depending on the person’s sensitivity to mold and the amount of mold inhaled. Symptoms include:
• Dry cough
• Shortness of breath
• Fever
• Muscle pain
• Rapid heart rate
• Significant weight loss
• Severe fatigue
The symptoms of farmer’s lung can last up to 12 weeks but may ease after 12 hours. However, because many of these symptoms are associated with other minor illnesses, like the common cold, many people with farmer’s lung don’t know they have it.
Treatment
If you have an acute episode of farmer’s lung, avoid contact with dust as much as possible. In severe cases, you may need to receive oxygen. Your doctor may also prescribe medication to relieve your symptoms and make it easier for you to breathe. However, there’s no cure for farmer’s lung, and you may experience hypersensitivity to moldy dust for the rest of your life.
If you think you have farmer’s lung, contact a health care professional immediately.
Health
Bikes are right for the big kid in all of us
It probably won’t be like the thrill of learning to ride your new Schwinn around the neighborhood. You were eight — it was pure freedom.
But bike riding is still fun and perfect for people of all ages. With the many new styles, it can also be perfect for seniors.
There are many kinds to choose from:
Recumbent bikes are great for people with knee, neck, or back problems. They even come with safety flags, which you need since their profiles are so low. They can be equipped with hand cycles instead of foot pedals too. They are good for roads and trails and can be folded and transported to preferred locations. Drawback: They are heavy.
Three-wheelers: Trikes aren’t just for kids. These adult-sized three-wheelers can be perfect for even those new to bike riding. They are safe, require less balance than the two-wheeled version and they usually come equipped with a basket. Ride down to the store for the milk and set the gears to go uphill.
E-bikes: Add some electric power to your pedal bike with an electric assist motor that can help you uphill or give your legs a break when you get tired. Although you won’t get the same exercise as a regular bike, you will get some. These are great for people with good balance and adequate strength, but they do go pretty fast: up to 28 miles per hour. They can be very heavy.
Researchers say that older adults get many benefits from riding: Improved brain function, preserved balance, decreased bone loss, improved mood, and relief from joint pain. Seniors who ride also keep their waist size down.
Health
Men less likely to seek routine care
June is Men’s Health Month in the U.S., and it’s a great time for men (and the people who love them) to think about their habits, check in with their doctors and make any necessary changes to safeguard their health for the future. Here are a few important — and perhaps surprising — facts about men’s health:
* About 40 percent of men go to the doctor only when they have a serious health issue and never go in for routine checkups, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
* Men are less likely than women to seek out care, which may contribute to more serious diagnoses and shorter lifespans, according to the American Psychological Association.
* The most common reasons that men give for avoiding the doctor, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Are too busy to go, followed by fear of frightening diagnoses and anxiety over uncomfortable physical exams.
* Are you having trouble getting a man you care about to visit the doctor? Keep nagging him. According to Everyday Health, 20 percent of men admit to going to the doctor just to get someone to stop bugging them about it.
* Prostate is the second most common cancer among men, after skin cancer. Screening might be uncomfortable, but early detection is worth it: After 10 years, the survival rate for prostate cancer is 98 percent, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology.
* According to Mental Health America, men are less likely than women to seek help for depression, substance abuse, and trauma.
If you’ve been avoiding the doctor’s office, consider putting your reservations aside and making that appointment. According to the Mayo Clinic, men over 50 should have an annual physical exam, and men under 50 should have checkups every three to five years. And remember that your mental health is just as important as your physical health — see a doctor if you’ve been feeling depressed or anxious. Remember that taking care of your body and mind is a gift to yourself and to the people who love you.
Health
Is barbecued meat carcinogenic?
Is it true that your risk of cancer increases when you eat meat grilled on the barbecue? Here’s what you need to know.
The facts
Eating meat cooked at very high temperatures over a long period of time has been associated with certain cancers, including breast, pancreas, prostate, and colon cancer. Consequently, the Centers for Disease Control advise limiting the consumption of charred meats to reduce your cancer risk.
The right thing to do
The American Cancer Society advises against eating barbecued meats every day. When you do break out the barbecue, follow these cooking guidelines:
• Select thin cuts of meat
• Remove as much fat as possible
• Remove the skin
• Marinate the meat
• Don’t let it burn while cooking
• Use tongs or a spatula to turn over the meat
• Use a cooking thermometer to avoid overcooking
If you follow the above tips and enjoy barbecued meat in moderation, you don’t have to worry about increasing your cancer risk.
Health
Surgical intervention: The impacts of smoking on recovery
Have you been instructed not to smoke for days or weeks before an upcoming surgery? This is for your own good and is intended to optimize your chances of a full recovery.
Toxic substances
Smokers’ surgical wounds don’t heal as well as those of non-smokers. According to the World Health Organization, the toxic substances found in cigarette smoke affect the body’s ability to heal and fight infections.
For instance, the nicotine in tobacco reduces blood circulation and limits available nutrients in the blood, which are essential for healing. It also hinders the production of collagen, which is essential for skin reconstruction. Moreover, carbon monoxide decreases the amount of oxygen that reaches the organs, impairing blood circulation and compromising wound healing. Finally, the hydrogen cyanide in the smoke also restricts the movement of oxygen throughout the body.
Additionally, smoking negatively impacts the movement of white blood cells, which help fight infection and disease. As a result, smokers have a weaker immune system than non-smokers, which increases their risk of developing an infection after surgery.
In short, quitting smoking can help you recover more quickly from surgery. If you need support and advice, don’t hesitate to talk to your doctor or pharmacist or consult online resources.
Health
Should you buy glasses online?
Online vendors for prescription glasses offer on-trend frames at enticingly low prices. From your desk, you can select your frames, enter your prescription and payment details and then just wait for the mail to arrive. But before submitting your order, it’s important to consider the risks.
Cost
The low list prices given by online providers typically represents the cost of the frames alone. Your prescription and any add-ons, such as protective coatings and other lens enhancements, will make your total cost significantly higher than the list price would lead you to expect. In addition, if you have insurance, be aware that an online vendor of prescription glasses may not be covered under your plan.
Fit
Most online providers of glasses list each item’s frame measurements, including lens width, bridge width, and temple arm length, in their product descriptions. Some even let you upload your photo to “try on” their glasses. But for a precise fit, you’re on your own. The professionals at a traditional brick-and-mortar eyewear store, however, have the tools and skills to fit your glasses to your face perfectly.
Accuracy
To align your natural line of vision with the curvature of the lens, you’ll need to be fitted for vertical and horizontal alignment. Most online providers advise buyers on how to measure their own pupillary distance for horizontal alignment. However, there’s really no way to determine vertical alignment without an in-person fitting.
Not only do the right eyeglasses help you see, but they can also help prevent or delay further degeneration of your vision. Be sure you invest wisely by visiting your local eyewear store.
Health
What to do if you’ve been scratched or bitten by an animal
Dog and cat bites and scratches can transmit serious infections and diseases, including rabies, cat scratch disease, tetanus, osteomyelitis, pasteurellosis, tenosynovitis, septic arthritis, septicemia, and endocarditis. Here’s what you should do if a dog or cat scratches or bites you.
First aid
Immediately wash the affected area with mild soap and run it under water for at least 10 minutes.
Assessment
Call your local health department. You’ll be asked to provide details about the wound, like the size, depth, and location of the lesion, to assess your risk of infection. They may also ask where the event took place and request you to provide information on your medical condition and the animal involved.
Treatment
Depending on your situation, you may be referred to a local hospital or medical clinic to receive care for your wound. This treatment may include preventive antibiotics or a tetanus vaccine.
If your pet is frightened, surprised, hurt, or annoyed, it may lash out. To avoid being bitten or scratched, don’t touch your pet while it’s eating or sleeping, and don’t tease it by running after it, pulling its tail, or poking it with an object.
