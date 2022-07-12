What’s Happening? An Ice Cream Social and Firemen’s Parade

Pastor Bertina Westley said “Make Waves” will commence on July 17 thru July 21, from 6pm – 8:30pm Sunday to Thursday. The church fellowship hall will be transformed into a beach party atmosphere for the whole summer season. A strong emphasis is placed on small groups to help children connect and focus on Bible school curriculum. Registration for the five-day class is free on the Stephens City UMC website. For more information, contact Vacation Bible School (VBS) Facilitator Jacquetta Owen at 540-450-4601.

Pastor Wesley invites children 4-12 years old to join us at Stephens City UMC, located at 5291 Main Street, for this wet and wild VBS adventure. “Children will learn that what you do today can change the world tomorrow. When you put your trust in Jesus, you can “Make Waves,” said Pastor Westley. “Through exciting activities, engaging lessons, and God’s Word, children (Little Wave Makers) will understand how they can share God’s love with the people in their lives. A special thanks to all the church volunteers that make this event an annual success,” Pastor Westley said.

The biblical content built into the VBS curriculum lays foundational truths that can help kids to grow spiritually. Kids who attend VBS will come to believe that Jesus gives them confidence so they too, can make positive change in the world. VBS offers an opportunity to provide a child with an unforgettable experience and lasting recollections. This phenomenal event generates memories that help lock Bible truths in a child’s heart and mind for a lifetime.

According to Facilitator Jacquetta Owen, VBS is one of the favorite annual events at our church and a flagship program since the 1940s. “Every year we explore a different theme and design activities, crafts, skits, songs and games that reflect that theme. For children, these early interventions can become the foundation of a Christian life as they understand that God loves them and cares for them. Everything is upbeat and positive as we present various stories from the Bible and reenact some of the events,” Owen said. The program allows kids to participate in recreation, take part in hands-on mission projects, make discoveries and enjoy snacks together.

Deborah Phillips is a volunteer who assists with class registration and crafts. “VBS allows us to meet kids and their parents from all walks of life and education levels. Many do not attend church regularly, so it is an opportunity to introduce them to Jesus and reveal that church can be a fun and relaxing atmosphere,” Phillips said. She believes that VBS lets kids learn how to interact with each other and to respect others like Christ teaches. As an adult volunteer, Phillips said she enjoys the opportunity to meet parents in the neighborhood and to evangelize in a fun, low-key manner.

Stephens City UMC would like to thank Virginia Hills Church in Front Royal for offering their VBS theme decorations. Virginia Hills generously donated scenery, backdrops and even a tiki hut from their recently completed VBS session. We are so grateful that they thought to pass this gift along to us.

We also thank Garber’s Ice Cream Company of Winchester for their donation to support our awesome Ice Cream Party on the last night!