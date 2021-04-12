What’s included in a standard car tune-up

Do you want to know more about what happens when you get your car serviced? Here are some of the main tasks a mechanic performs during a tune-up.

Change the filters

Your vehicle is equipped with oil, fuel, air, and cabin air filters. Their primary function is to prevent contaminants from damaging components in the engine or other vehicle systems. During a tune-up, your mechanic will check the various filters and replace them if needed.

Replace the fluids

The fluids in your car, including the engine oil, coolant, brake fluid, transmission fluid, and power steering fluid, are essential. In fact, they’re responsible for keeping your car running smoothly. It’s important to change these fluids at regular intervals to prevent potential breakdowns and damage to the engine.

Service the parts

Your car’s ignition system is made up of a variety of electrical components that are susceptible to wear and tear. Issues with the ignition parts can result in the engine misfiring or not starting at all. During a tune-up, your mechanic will check to see whether the spark plugs, ignition wires, and ignition coils are in good condition or need to be replaced.

Check the diagnostics

When an issue occurs with the engine, your vehicle’s on-board diagnostics (OBD) system stores a repair code that can only be read by a specialized scanner. During a tune-up, your mechanic will scan the OBD system for repair codes in order to address potential engine problems.

To sum up, scheduled maintenance helps ensure that your car runs smoothly and may prevent unexpected breakdowns and the need for costly repairs.