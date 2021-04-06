What’s New at the 2021 Bloom, Part 6

The 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is pleased to announce part six of our What’s New at the Bloom event series. The Festival will take place from April 23-May 2, 2021, with 21 planned events. Tickets are limited and many of our events will take place at alternate venues this year due to COVID-19. The Festival will follow all CDC guidelines and the Governor’s latest Executive Orders at all events. Participants should expect to follow all requirements, including the mask mandate in order to participate.

Please note below that the Ladies Commonwealth Luncheon and the Winchester Radiologists Pumps & Pearls recently relocated to Millwood Station Event Center from Piccadilly’s Public House due to limitations in the Governor’s latest Executive Order.

Tickets and registration are now available for the following events:

BB&T now Truist Men’s Commonwealth Luncheon

The annual BB&T, now Truist Men’s Commonwealth Luncheon is set for 11 a.m. at Piccadilly’s Public House & Restaurant, 125 East Piccadilly Street.

This popular gathering of gentlemen will be reminiscent of the original and complementary to the current Stag Luncheon. The area’s business and community leaders know this is one networking event not to miss!

It is held in the heart of downtown Winchester in a restored grocery warehouse built in 1900, now known as Piccadilly’s Public House & Restaurant. Attendees enjoy a delectable lunch of custom-made Baltimore bratwurst with their favorite libations and special samples of world-famous distilled spirits while engaging in lively discussions.

Proper attire includes a jacket or tie. Gentlemen, raise your glasses in a toast to Apple Blossom’s nostalgic event.

Family & Friends Fun Run presented by Valley Health Systems and Shenandoah Valley Orthodontics

​Invite your family and friends to join the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® in our first-ever virtual fun run. Due to COVID-19, we are unable to properly plan and host our traditional Valley Health Apple Blossom 10K or the Shenandoah Valley Orthodontics Kids Bloomin’ Mile races in 2021, but we have a fun alternative for Apple Blossom fans who love to run.

Your Race

Run when it’s convenient for you and invite your family members and friends to join in. Pick a day and time between April 23-May 2, 2021 to run. We encourage you to share action photos on your social media pages. Tag us at @OfficialSABF or email us at info@thebloom.com! Your Pace

Our virtual run is not a competitive race but instead an opportunity to promote a healthy lifestyle while celebrating and supporting the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®. Your Distance

One mile, 5K, 10K, any distance… it’s your choice. Get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the beauty of springtime in the Valley. Your Place

Get out and explore. Plan your route and bring along a running buddy to enjoy the great outdoors!

Run Information

Students/Youth registration is only $15.00.

Adult registration is $20.00.

Everyone who registers will receive a beautiful commemorative race medal that highlights this year’s Festival theme “Back in Bloom” and an Apple Blossom inspired race bib. Technical race shirts with the Festival theme and sponsors are also available for an additional charge. Just add a shirt to your registration and pick your shirt size.

Running packets will be mailed out or will be available for pick-up at Festival Headquarters (135 N Cameron St) no later than April 23rd.

Apple Blossom Carnival Powers Great American Midway

The Apple Blossom Carnival Powers Great American Midway is your ticket to fun and excitement for all ages. From over 55 thrill seeking rides to midway games, the Apple Blossom Carnival offers a variety of activities for the entire family. The “Ride for One Price” is offered and can be purchased online or at the carnival site.

Carnival goers must wear a mask when not eating or drinking and follow CDC and State mandates.

Powers Great American Midways is one of the most highly respected carnival companies in the industry. Since 1980 they have traveled exclusively on the east coast of the United States. They have successfully secured many impressive locations performing at major state fairs, county fairs, festivals, and other celebrations.

Powers Great American Midways takes great pride in its safety, cleanliness and the overall appearance of their rides, food concessions and games. The show has been honored with the OABA “Circle of Excellence” award as well as the Pennsylvania Safety Award and a North Carolina Safety Award.

In its fifth generation the Powers family has emerged as one of the fastest growing and highly respected carnival families in the industry.

The Carnival will once again be located behind Ward Plaza at 2260 Valley Avenue, Winchester, VA 22601 on the following days and times:

Fri, April 23, 2021 | 5:00-11:00 pm

Sat, April 24, 2021 | Noon-11:00 pm

Sun, April 25, 2021 | Noon-10:00 pm

Mon, April 26, 2021 | CLOSED

Tue, April 27, 2021 | CLOSED

Wed, April 28, 2021 |5:00-11:00 pm

Thu, April 29, 2021 | 5:00-11:00 pm

Fri, April 30, 2021 | 5:00-11:00 pm

Sat, May 1, 2021 | Noon-11 pm

Sun, May 2, 2021 | Noon-9 pm

Tickets to the Apple Blossom Carnival Powers Great American Midway will be sold onsite at the Carnival.

Midway at Frederick County Fairgrounds

The Midway continues to evolve into a Festive and Entertaining destination. The Midway features Family Friendly Games including Water Balloon Races, Duck Ponds, Fishing Games, Mini Basketball, and others many of which are prize every-time entertainment. Food Vendors from all over the East Coast serve traditional Fair Food as well as Novelty and International Cuisine. The live entertainment makes the atmosphere electric with local bands that have great followings.

Grab a Funnel Cake, Cotton Candy, or a corn dog and enjoy the fun atmosphere!

The Midway will take place at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, located at 250 Fairground Road, Clear Brook, VA 22654 on the following days and time:

Thurs, April 29 | 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Fri, April 30 | 2:00 am to 4:00 pm

Sat, May 1 | 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Admission is FREE into the Fairgrounds during these times!

Festival Souvenir Store Grand Opening is Friday, April 9!

The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Official Souvenir Store & Ticket Outlet, sponsored by our friends at Claudio’s Pizzeria, will open on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 10:00 am and remain open daily through Monday, May 3, 2021. The store is located in the Apple Blossom Mall, 1850 Apple Blossom Drive, Winchester, VA 22601 across from Aeropostale near JCPenney. The store offers a wide selection of merchandise for your home and the entire family.

Local artisans and crafters offer a variety of home goods, decorations, and unique, one-of-a-kind items that can only be found in our store during the Festival each year. Artisan and crafter goods are exclusively available in the Festival store and cannot be purchased in our online store.

Looking for Festival event tickets​? Stop by the Souvenir Store and Ticket Outlet to purchase your tickets before your favorite event sells out. Tickets are in limited supply this year due to COVID restrictions so make sure you stop by during our Grand Opening to purchase your tickets. Fans can also purchase and download tickets online by visiting our Online Ticket Outlet.

Store hours:

Mon – Thurs | 11am to 8pm

Fri – Sat | 10am to 9pm

Sun | 12pm to 6pm

Winchester Radiologists Pumps & Pearls and the Ladies Commonwealth Luncheon have moved to a new location!

Due to the Governor’s latest Executive Order and limitations on indoor gatherings at restaurants, the Festival has moved Winchester Radiologists Pumps & Pearls and Ladies Commonwealth Luncheon from Piccadilly’s Public House to Millwood Station Event Center located at 252 Costello Drive, Winchester, VA 22602.

Winchester Radiologists Pumps & Pearls will take place on Monday evening, April 26, 2021 from 6-9 pm. Tickets are available for $80.00/each.

Ladies Commonwealth Luncheon will take place on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 11 am-1 pm. Tickets are available for $50.00/each.