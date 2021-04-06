Local News
What’s New at the 2021 Bloom, Part 6
The 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is pleased to announce part six of our What’s New at the Bloom event series. The Festival will take place from April 23-May 2, 2021, with 21 planned events. Tickets are limited and many of our events will take place at alternate venues this year due to COVID-19. The Festival will follow all CDC guidelines and the Governor’s latest Executive Orders at all events. Participants should expect to follow all requirements, including the mask mandate in order to participate.
Please note below that the Ladies Commonwealth Luncheon and the Winchester Radiologists Pumps & Pearls recently relocated to Millwood Station Event Center from Piccadilly’s Public House due to limitations in the Governor’s latest Executive Order.
Tickets and registration are now available for the following events:
BB&T now Truist Men’s Commonwealth Luncheon
The annual BB&T, now Truist Men’s Commonwealth Luncheon is set for 11 a.m. at Piccadilly’s Public House & Restaurant, 125 East Piccadilly Street.
This popular gathering of gentlemen will be reminiscent of the original and complementary to the current Stag Luncheon. The area’s business and community leaders know this is one networking event not to miss!
It is held in the heart of downtown Winchester in a restored grocery warehouse built in 1900, now known as Piccadilly’s Public House & Restaurant. Attendees enjoy a delectable lunch of custom-made Baltimore bratwurst with their favorite libations and special samples of world-famous distilled spirits while engaging in lively discussions.
Proper attire includes a jacket or tie. Gentlemen, raise your glasses in a toast to Apple Blossom’s nostalgic event.
Family & Friends Fun Run presented by Valley Health Systems and Shenandoah Valley Orthodontics
Invite your family and friends to join the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® in our first-ever virtual fun run. Due to COVID-19, we are unable to properly plan and host our traditional Valley Health Apple Blossom 10K or the Shenandoah Valley Orthodontics Kids Bloomin’ Mile races in 2021, but we have a fun alternative for Apple Blossom fans who love to run.
- Your Race
Run when it’s convenient for you and invite your family members and friends to join in. Pick a day and time between April 23-May 2, 2021 to run. We encourage you to share action photos on your social media pages. Tag us at @OfficialSABF or email us at info@thebloom.com!
- Your Pace
Our virtual run is not a competitive race but instead an opportunity to promote a healthy lifestyle while celebrating and supporting the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®.
- Your Distance
One mile, 5K, 10K, any distance… it’s your choice. Get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the beauty of springtime in the Valley.
- Your Place
Get out and explore. Plan your route and bring along a running buddy to enjoy the great outdoors!
Run Information
- Students/Youth registration is only $15.00.
- Adult registration is $20.00.
Everyone who registers will receive a beautiful commemorative race medal that highlights this year’s Festival theme “Back in Bloom” and an Apple Blossom inspired race bib. Technical race shirts with the Festival theme and sponsors are also available for an additional charge. Just add a shirt to your registration and pick your shirt size.
Running packets will be mailed out or will be available for pick-up at Festival Headquarters (135 N Cameron St) no later than April 23rd.
Apple Blossom Carnival Powers Great American Midway
The Apple Blossom Carnival Powers Great American Midway is your ticket to fun and excitement for all ages. From over 55 thrill seeking rides to midway games, the Apple Blossom Carnival offers a variety of activities for the entire family. The “Ride for One Price” is offered and can be purchased online or at the carnival site.
Carnival goers must wear a mask when not eating or drinking and follow CDC and State mandates.
Powers Great American Midways is one of the most highly respected carnival companies in the industry. Since 1980 they have traveled exclusively on the east coast of the United States. They have successfully secured many impressive locations performing at major state fairs, county fairs, festivals, and other celebrations.
Powers Great American Midways takes great pride in its safety, cleanliness and the overall appearance of their rides, food concessions and games. The show has been honored with the OABA “Circle of Excellence” award as well as the Pennsylvania Safety Award and a North Carolina Safety Award.
In its fifth generation the Powers family has emerged as one of the fastest growing and highly respected carnival families in the industry.
The Carnival will once again be located behind Ward Plaza at 2260 Valley Avenue, Winchester, VA 22601 on the following days and times:
- Fri, April 23, 2021 | 5:00-11:00 pm
- Sat, April 24, 2021 | Noon-11:00 pm
- Sun, April 25, 2021 | Noon-10:00 pm
- Mon, April 26, 2021 | CLOSED
- Tue, April 27, 2021 | CLOSED
- Wed, April 28, 2021 |5:00-11:00 pm
- Thu, April 29, 2021 | 5:00-11:00 pm
- Fri, April 30, 2021 | 5:00-11:00 pm
- Sat, May 1, 2021 | Noon-11 pm
- Sun, May 2, 2021 | Noon-9 pm
Tickets to the Apple Blossom Carnival Powers Great American Midway will be sold onsite at the Carnival.
Midway at Frederick County Fairgrounds
The Midway continues to evolve into a Festive and Entertaining destination. The Midway features Family Friendly Games including Water Balloon Races, Duck Ponds, Fishing Games, Mini Basketball, and others many of which are prize every-time entertainment. Food Vendors from all over the East Coast serve traditional Fair Food as well as Novelty and International Cuisine. The live entertainment makes the atmosphere electric with local bands that have great followings.
Grab a Funnel Cake, Cotton Candy, or a corn dog and enjoy the fun atmosphere!
The Midway will take place at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, located at 250 Fairground Road, Clear Brook, VA 22654 on the following days and time:
- Thurs, April 29 | 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm
- Fri, April 30 | 2:00 am to 4:00 pm
- Sat, May 1 | 11:00 am to 1:00 pm
Admission is FREE into the Fairgrounds during these times!
Festival Souvenir Store Grand Opening is Friday, April 9!
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Official Souvenir Store & Ticket Outlet, sponsored by our friends at Claudio’s Pizzeria, will open on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 10:00 am and remain open daily through Monday, May 3, 2021. The store is located in the Apple Blossom Mall, 1850 Apple Blossom Drive, Winchester, VA 22601 across from Aeropostale near JCPenney. The store offers a wide selection of merchandise for your home and the entire family.
Local artisans and crafters offer a variety of home goods, decorations, and unique, one-of-a-kind items that can only be found in our store during the Festival each year. Artisan and crafter goods are exclusively available in the Festival store and cannot be purchased in our online store.
Looking for Festival event tickets? Stop by the Souvenir Store and Ticket Outlet to purchase your tickets before your favorite event sells out. Tickets are in limited supply this year due to COVID restrictions so make sure you stop by during our Grand Opening to purchase your tickets. Fans can also purchase and download tickets online by visiting our Online Ticket Outlet.
Store hours:
- Mon – Thurs | 11am to 8pm
- Fri – Sat | 10am to 9pm
- Sun | 12pm to 6pm
Winchester Radiologists Pumps & Pearls and the Ladies Commonwealth Luncheon have moved to a new location!
Due to the Governor’s latest Executive Order and limitations on indoor gatherings at restaurants, the Festival has moved Winchester Radiologists Pumps & Pearls and Ladies Commonwealth Luncheon from Piccadilly’s Public House to Millwood Station Event Center located at 252 Costello Drive, Winchester, VA 22602.
Winchester Radiologists Pumps & Pearls will take place on Monday evening, April 26, 2021 from 6-9 pm. Tickets are available for $80.00/each.
Ladies Commonwealth Luncheon will take place on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 11 am-1 pm. Tickets are available for $50.00/each.
Purcellville man arrested for discharging firearm on Frederick County traffic stop
A Purcellville man was arrested today after the firearm he was handling, during a traffic stop, was fired while a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputy was approaching his driver’s window.
At 10:05 am, Deputy A. Cilento observed a grey VW passenger car, with no registration displayed, in the 600 block of Front Royal Pike. Deputy Cilento initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle pulled off Rt 522 and onto Front Drive. As Cilento exited his cruiser, and approached the suspect vehicle, he observed three small children in the backseat before hearing the distinct sound of a weapon being fired. Deputy Cilento immediately notified dispatchers that the subject had just “discharged a firearm” and requested additional units.
Deputy Cilento drew his service weapon and gave the driver verbal commands as the suspect dropped the gun onto the floorboard. With additional units arriving on scene, the suspect was removed from the vehicle and detained. Units began checking the wellbeing of the three children and one adult passenger. Luckily, no one was struck by the round which exited out the bottom of the suspect’s vehicle, past Deputy Cilento, and coming to rest beside the left front tire of his sheriff’s office cruiser.
The suspect was identified as Daniel Zachary Cook of Purcellville. Cook made statements to investigating deputies indicating that he removed the weapon from his center console because he “seen what cops do to white and black people with guns”. As far as firing the weapon, Cook stated he was attempting to hide it when it went off. Cook’s passenger, Douglas Burke of Winchester, is the father to the three children present who range from ages 2 – 7. Burke stated he asked Cook what he was doing when he removed the gun from the console and, when Cook made the statement about what cops do, Burke demanded that Cook put the gun away.
It remains unclear why Cook would remove the weapon from the locked console in the first place if his intent were to simply hide it. Sheriff Lenny Millholland is both thankful and extremely concerned with today’s event. “Can you imagine if one of those small children would’ve been hit by this stray bullet on its way out of that vehicle?” Sheriff Millholland said before adding, “I truly believe this individual had it in his mind to harm my deputy when he pulled that gun out of that console after being pulled over. It is sad how the men and women of law enforcement are being perceived and treated these days.”
Cook was taken to the regional adult detention facility where numerous warrants, to include reckless discharge of a firearm, brandishing and carrying a concealed weapon, were obtained and served. Charges for the reckless endangerment of the three children were sought but denied by the Magistrate on duty who held Cook without bail.
COVID numbers continue trend downward but remain significant as health officials urge caution moving forward
The County Emergency Services update released the morning of April 5, shows over the past 31 days Warren County’s Coronavirus Disease-2019 (COVID-19) case count rising by another 297 to a total of 2,601, with 5 more fatalities to a countywide total of 52 deaths attributed to the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic. The percentage of deaths to cases in the county dropped slightly, from 2.04% on March 3 to 2.01% on April 5. That percentage remains above both Virginia’s state average of 1.65% (10,360 reported deaths out of 626,171 total cases in the Commonwealth) and national average of 1.82% (553,681 deaths out of 30,492,334 total cases). That is over a half-million Americans counted dead and more than 30-million impacted physically or counted as asymptomatic carriers of the Coronavirus disease in just over a year.
The number of Warren County people hospitalized by the COVID-19 Coronavirus rose to 96, up 7 over the past month. Statewide 26,725 people have been hospitalized.
As for our six-jurisdiction Lord Fairfax Health District, over the past month the total number of cases rose to 19,363, an increase of 1,484, from 17,879 on March 3. That compares to an increase of 1,788 in February.
An afternoon of April 5 check of the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) website showed a continuation of the U.S. accounting for 20% to 25% of the world’s COVID-19 cases and fatalities. As of 1:32 p.m. Monday afternoon world cases were counted at 131,342,071, compared to the U.S.’s 30,925,269 = 4.24 or about 25% of cases; with world fatalities counted at 2,853,631, compared to the U.S. total of 560,601 = 5.09 or right at 20% of world COVID-19 deaths. Again, that is with 4% of the world population.
Those CDC numbers posted at 1:32 p.m. Monday, April 5, showed a jump of 6,920 deaths nationwide from the April 5 numbers reported in our county emergency services Coronavirus update gathered from the Virginia Department of Health earlier in the day.
And while numbers are trending down from post Phase 3/holiday season peaks seen in January (Warren County saw 692 new cases reported in January) and the first three weeks of February, health professionals are warning against abandonment of social distancing and masking precautions as the now-mutating COVID-19’s presence continues among efforts to make COVID-19 vaccinations available to all Americans who want them; and states try to ease restrictions on businesses and customer accommodations inside and out, as appropriate.
Below, see details on local vaccination registration, distribution and our Health District, State and National numbers:
- COVID-19 Information (Current Data, distributed 11 a.m. April 5):
- Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), the number of total COVID-19 cases per locality are: Clarke 899, Frederick 7,322, Page 1,917, Shenandoah 3,928, Warren 2,601 (96 are/were hospitalized, 52 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 2.01% total cases), Winchester 2,696; the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
- Commonwealth: 6,578,152 people tested (PCR only); 626,171 total cases [6.4% positive rate (PCR only)]; 26,725 total hospitalized; 10,360 total deaths (1.65%total cases).
- United States: As of April 4, 2021, there are 30,492,334 total cases and 553,681 total deaths (1.82%total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
- COVID-19 Information (Comparative Data, as of March 3):
- Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), the number of total COVID-19 cases per locality are: Clarke 765, Frederick 6,789, Page 1,832, Shenandoah 3,718, Warren 2,304 (89 are/were hospitalized, 47 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 2.04% total cases), Winchester 2,471; the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
- Commonwealth: 5,946,972 total people tested (PCR only); 580,108 total cases [6.6% positive rate (PCR only)]; 24,354 total hospitalized; 9,326 total deaths (1.61%total cases).
- United States: As of March 2, 2021, there are 28,456,860 total cases and 513,122 total deaths (1.80%total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
- VDH COVID-19 Vaccination Response (Current VDH Information):
- vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine
- Effective March 18, 2021: The COVID-19 vaccination will be made available to “Phase 1c” eligible recipients. “Phase 1a and 1b” eligible recipients may still receive the vaccine as well. It is expected that all adults in Virginia will be eligible to receive the vaccine by April 18, 2021.
- Distribution THIS WEEK: VDH has one closed COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the RSW Jail, and one second dose clinic at the Gym (Fri 4/9). Valley Health has two clinics at the 15thSt. Gym (Mon 4/5 and Wed 4/7).
- Next WEEK: There is one VDH “first dose” vaccination clinic at a local manufacturing facility (Fri 4/16).
- VACCINE SIGN-UP: In partnership with Valley Health and the Lord Fairfax Health District, distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine is now occurring in Warren County. For the most up-to-date information on where and when to locally receive the vaccine, visit:
- valleyhealthlink.com/patients-visitors
- Key Leader Public Messaging:
- Frequently:
- continue teleworking if possible
- wash your hands (EO-72)
iii. avoid touching your face (EO-72)
- avoid gatherings (EO-72)
- wear face coverings both indoors and outdoors (EO-72)
- get tested immediately if you have COVID-19 symptoms
- Long Term: Support local businesses as much as possible; this could make the difference between the business surviving the crisis or having to close permanently.
- Bottom Line: We are all in this for the long-haul; expect the effects of the virus to last through the winter and into next spring.
History reflects Mudville community devastated by industrial fire
Once upon a time, there was plenty of joy to go around in Mudville. The two major streets, Squirrel Lane and Rabbit Lane, bustled with the daily life of a small rural community. Folks took pride in their gardens, creating a pleasant, clean and peaceful place to live. Tall grasses, plants and flowers filled every family’s yard. Beautiful meadows filled with rabbits and squirrels gave the village roads their names. The smell of homemade jams, breads and pastries emanated from the neighborhood kitchens. About twelve closely knit families lived along the dirt roads during the pre-depression era. People residing here rarely remembered to lock their doors at night. Mudville residents often fed itinerant strangers breakfast, who walking the railroad tracks, had nothing to eat. Christmas was an unforgettable experience as each family exchanged presents with each other. Often residents reminisced about their childhood days when the train whistle was the last sound heard at night before laying their heads on the pillow.
Stephens City Station aka Mudville, was located just west of down-town and split by Marlboro Road (Route 631) and the railroad tracks. On June 13, 1870, the new Winchester and Strasburg Railroad was completed which connected Stephens City (then Newtown), for the first time with Winchester and the Manassas Gap Railroad at Strasburg. A small train station was built on the east side of the tracks, just north of Marlboro Road and occupied by the station master. The railroad empowered Stephens City Station to become the industrial and commercial hub for Stephens City. The business district was later nicked-named Mudville, due to the lack of hard surface roads and water filled potholes lined with lime paste which seldom allowed the dirt streets to completely dry.
The train depot located across the tracks from the train station was expanded in 1914 to include a general merchandise and produce business. The general store sold everything from clothes, farm supplies, coal, and lumber to dried vegetables. Very rural folks would drop in to exchange eggs and butter for dry goods. The building included a Western Union telegraph office, a small waiting room and a merchandise pickup area. Mail was delivered daily by train to the depot and then driven to the Stephens City Post Office by horse-drawn wagon. Livestock was routinely loaded onto the trains. In the 1930s, the Baltimore and Ohio ran eight passenger trains, four every morning and four every evening stopping in Stephens City each day.
Businesses flourished around the larger train depot from the 1870s until the 1930s. The three story Stephens City Milling Company, established in 1893, resided on the west side of the tracks along with The Shenandoah Vinegar and Cider Company which operated an evaporator for drying fruit. In 1900, the M.J. Grove Lime Company opened a lime quarry and lime kiln here employing as many as seventy-five workers. A lime kiln plant was constructed in 1906 and became an important piece of the Stephens City economy. Stephens City Cooperage, Virginia Chemical Company, a blacksmith shop, grocery store, barber shop and several restaurants all blossomed in Mudville. A one room school house sat in the middle of this industrial complex.
Mudville’s prosperity would begin to wane during the Great Depression and then a most disastrous fire would plunge this community toward an economic death spiral. On November 17, 1936, there was a devastating fire that ravaged the village. According to the Winchester Evening Star, the raging inferno began in the evaporator plant of the Vinegar and Cider Company, a building made of mostly dry pine boards. It was a two-story building with furnaces on the ground floor and facilities for hydrating the fruit above. Apparently furnace waste had sifted through apertures which admitted heat into the drying room and had lodged against pipes leading from the furnace. The fire engulfed the entire building in a matter of minutes and forced employees out of the building. Fanned by high winds that roared in from the west with gale-like force at times, cascades of sparks and ashes carried east at least a mile.
The winds caused the fire to spread quickly and by morning the flames had consumed the evaporator, the cooperage (barrel-making) plant, the apple packing shed, a storage house, a corn house, an auto shelter and a few storage sheds. The fire also damaged a blacksmith shop, a grocery business, a restaurant and property of the Baltimore and Ohio (B&O) Railroad. While no fatalities or injuries were sustained, the property losses (adjusted for inflation were equal to $950,000 in today’s dollars) were enormous with a comparatively small portion protected by insurance.
The intense heat from the fire broke the Northern Virginia Power lines plunging Stephens City and Strasburg into darkness until early morning. A large B&O steel hopper containing coke caught fire. Six of the B&O main line rails had to be removed and a power switch leading to the cooperage plant was rebuilt. One rail nearest the coke hopper bent almost into a right angle. Fortunately many buildings including the M. J. Grove Lime Company, B&O Depot, a restaurant and residential dwellings went undamaged. A major factor was the excellent service rendered by bucket brigade volunteers who were stationed at strategic locations, fiercely extinguishing blazes in the grassy fields and buildings as sparks and embers touched down.
The Mudville fire along with the 1930s depression era economy and the termination of passenger train service in August 1949 did bring about the gradual demise of the village. Some of the businesses did rebuild but not with the success experienced before the fire. The M. J. Grove Lime Company would continue to operate in Stephens City through most of the twentieth century. As businesses closed and residents moved or passed away, The Lime Kiln operation bought the properties and demolished the buildings. Anna Stout, who left Mudville in 1972, was one of the last residents to depart the village. The railway agency closed the station building in May 1974. According to the Newtown History Center website, the quarrying operation would close down in September of 1988 after being bought out by the Flintkote and then Genstar Companies. The processing plant was then operated by the Shen-Valley Lime Corporation and would finally close down in 2003.
Today, all that remains of the once thriving village on Marlboro Road are the empty lime-covered remnants of demolished factory and house foundations left to be reclaimed by nature. The passenger train service transportation economy that drove the haphazard establishment of Mudville was eliminated, the harsh living conditions due to lime dust become too difficult and the economic downturn put an end to this amazing little community, leaving us with another fascinating Shenandoah Valley memory.
Sheriff’s Office deputies receive new body worn cameras
On April 5, 2021, forty-three sworn deputies of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office will be receiving their new WatchGuard Vista body-worn camera (BWC) system. The state of the art BWC will provide benefits in four areas. They will increase transparency and accountability of the Office, and improve law enforcement legitimacy through increased confidence of the public during deputy-citizen contacts. Secondly, they will increase civility during encounters that may prevent certain situations from escalating to levels requiring the use of force and also improve interactions between deputies and citizens. Thirdly, the BWC will lead to a faster resolution of citizen complaints alleging deputy misconduct. The fourth benefit is that video captured by BWC will better document the elements of a crime and corroborate evidence presented by the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, leading to higher conviction rates in court proceedings.
Arguably the best reason for deploying BWC systems was stated almost 200 years ago by Sir Robert Peel, the father of modern policing. Sir Robert second principle of law enforcement stated that “the ability of the police to perform their duties is dependent upon public approval of police existence, actions, behavior and the ability of the police to secure and maintain public respect” (B. Chapman, National Institute of Justice Journal, 2018).
The WCSO will also be integrating three new WatchGuard 4RE high-resolution, in-car cameras into its vehicle fleet that interface with the BWC system. This provides the benefits of synching several deputies BWC with the ICC during emergency responses or critical incidents, providing for greater coverage of the incident. The new WCSO Body Worn Camera policy has met the approval of the Bureau of Justice review and has been identified as a model policy for other agencies. The policy includes constitutional safeguards addressing personal privacy concerns, limiting officer discretion on regarding when they can record, protecting videos from unauthorized access or editing, and more. The BWC are another tool for promoting fair and equal treatment under the law, and are recognized as not being a panacea for social injustices, and that continued community engagement with Warren County citizens and businesses must be sustained.
Teams, sponsors sought for 5th Annual Morris & Co. Realty Golf Tournament in support of area veterans and their families
Morris & Company Realty LLC has announced its Fifth Annual Golf Tournament to be held May 1, at the Bowling Green Country Club’s North Course. All proceeds from the tournament go to support the Front Royal Able Forces Foundation’s mission of providing financial assistance to U.S. military veterans and their families in crisis.
Team entries are $400, $100 per person. The sign-up deadline is April 23. A BBQ lunch, with water, soft drinks, or domestic beer is included with entry fees. There will be an 8 a.m. sign-in and 9 a.m. “shotgun start” on tournament day.
Hole sponsorships with custom-made signs at your hole are available at $100 each. A 50/50 raffle and betting holes will also be part of the increasingly popular event.
For further information on entries or sponsorships contact Christine Ruffner at 540 305-4221 or Audrey Lowry at 540 683-1891 or aylowry@aol.com
Pick your own flowers year ’round at historic Farm at Clover Hill
It took the labors and a love of history of two Rockland residents to bring to life again the Farm at Clover Hill in Warren County’s Rockland Historic District, first with the restoration of a 240-year-old house into an elegant bed & breakfast and later this month “U-Pick Flowers” will represent a colorful addition and service at the 76-acre property.
It was apparent that Greg and Susie Huson, who for 18 years have lived in a modern home adjacent to the Clover Hill property (circa 1781), had another project up their sleeves when an old Amish carriage appeared at the end of the driveway to the property at 4022 Rockland Road that demanded a neighborly inquiry, as did the outbreak of outdoor activity when this winter drew reluctantly to a close.
“FLOWERS” in large capitals announced the business card Susie handed me. “We grow ’em, you pick ’em directly from the gardens, or you can ‘grab and go’ from the roadside carriage where there’ll be bouquets for sale,” Susie told me in describing the “U-Pick” operation on the property she and Greg purchased in 2014.
The gardens, already resplendent with daffodils, among the first flowers of spring, will open to the public April 23 when the second spring collection – 4,500 tulip bulbs have been planted in 15 beds – will be followed as the days grow longer with the blooming of the likes of sweet peas, dahlias, sunflowers and so on.
On or after April 23, the farm’s subscription program begins when locals may purchase a spring (five bouquets), summer (seven bouquets), fall (five bouquets) or a “Frost to Frost” (12 bouquets) subscription. In other words, fresh flowers for around the home the year ’round.
Important to this whole new Huson enterprise – Greg is phasing out a commercial hop-growing experiment – is Front Royal resident Amy Davidson, an avid gardener with 25-years of experience and perhaps just waiting for this opportunity to come along as she finishes homeschooling her four children. She is named manager of the “U-Pick” operation.
Amy has already held two gardening classes on the property for kids to 14. She plans to expand the program for adults in the future. With the first of the few thousand bulbs already planted and blooming, curious drivers of passing cars are pausing at the Amish carriage.
Clover Hill has been through a tremendous transformation over the past seven years. Under the Husons, the extensively renovated farmhouse serves as a short-term tourist rental through Airbnb.
The farm has taken on several other soil and water conservation projects as well as fencing updates in efforts to improve the farmland. Meanwhile, Angus cattle roam a large part of the property while Susie tends two egg-laying hens in their own littler hen house a few steps from a grave site. Carefully preserved, the headstone bears the name of Mary Eliza Bowen who died in 1852. Within about a mile of the grave live descendants of Mary Eliza, Susan Bowen-Hartley, and Maurice Bowen, Susan’s brother. Ancient records indicate that the early Bowen family owned some 60,000 acres of Rockland area land.
For further information including “U-Pick” hours based on bloom times and flower availability, check the website (www.cloverhill.farm), Facebook, and Instagram for hours of operation. Hours for the “Grab and Go” roadside stand will be 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, and similarly on Saturdays and Sundays.
