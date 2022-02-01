The 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is planning for “Bloomin’ Good Times” that include a full event lineup this spring. Our 95th celebration will take place between Friday, April 22 to Sunday, May 1, 2022. As in years past, the Festival will share its What’s New for 2022 series of press releases to disseminate important event dates and information to Festival fans.

Our 95th springtime extravaganza will bring back many of our traditional events and indoor venues that could not take place the last two years due to COVID restrictions and mandates. Events like parades, races and other large events are in the planning stages. Festival planners expect tickets to sell quickly for many events, especially those at venues with limited seating capacity. Festival goers are encouraged to order tickets early before popular events sell out.

The What’s New at the 2022 Bloom-Part One release below highlights tickets for events that are now on sale. The next release is expected to be distributed in the next 7-10 days and will highlight additional event tickets available for sale.

United Bank Bloomin’ Wine Fest

Join us to “Uncork the Bloom” at the official kick-off of the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®. The United Bank Bloomin’ Wine Fest will return to Old Town Winchester on Friday, April 22 from 3:00 to 10:00 pm and Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. Enjoy live entertainment, great food, spectacular Virginia wines, and wonderful company. The United Bank Bloomin’ Wine Fest is presented by Colony Realty.

In 2022, the event returns to historic downtown Winchester featuring several of Virginia’s finest wineries offering wines sold by the glass or bottle. Beer lovers will be able to enjoy beer sold by the glass. There will also be artisans bringing their own special flair, tasty Festival foods to try, and regional musical talents performing on stage. The admission fee includes a souvenir wine glass and access to wine and hard cider tastings. No outside food or drinks will be allowed inside the event area. All items (including, and without limitations, backpacks and purses) are subject to search upon entry or re-entry. No pets are allowed in the event area. Sale of unopened bottles and cases will be available.

Advance tickets are $25/day. At the gate tickets are $30/day. Non-drinking tickets are $10/day.

Virginia Business Systems Apple Blossom Golf Classic

The Virginia Business Systems Apple Blossom Golf Classic will take place on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Rock Harbor Golf Course located at 365 Rock Harbor Drive, Winchester, VA 22602. The Virginia Business Systems Apple Blossom Golf Classic is a Captain’s Choice event with a limit of 24 teams. The tournament sells out every year so reserve your team in advance!

Team check-in and registration begins at Noon with a shotgun start at 1:00 pm. Registration fee is $500 for a four-person team. This covers golfing, fees, hospitality, and gifts. Register online at www.thebloom.com or at the Festival office.

Playing the scramble format, there will be longest drive and closest to the pin contests, team prizes, golfer gift bag, and range balls for practice, which are all included in the registration fees.

**New Event** Breakfast with Miss Apple Blossom

2022 Miss Apple Blossom, Savannah Marcum, will welcome and entertain children of all ages as they enjoy an unforgettable breakfast experience. Parents and grandparents are encouraged to make this a generational family experience by also participating in the breakfast event.

Delicious, apple-inspired breakfast treats will be prepared and served to all attendees as they meet and take photos with Miss Apple Blossom. Be sure to dress in your best pink and green outfits or as your favorite princess. This is sure to be an event that will create memories that will last a lifetime.

Breakfast with Miss Apple Blossom is hosted and sponsored by West Oaks Farm Market located at 1107 Cedar Creek Grade, Winchester, VA 22602 from 9:00 am to 10:30 pm on Saturday morning, April 23, 2022. Tickets are available for $25/adults and $15/children under 12.

Cider Tastings & Orchard Tours

Cider Tastings and Orchard Tours will be offered at Marker-Miller Orchards Farm Market, 3035 Cedar Creek Grade, Winchester, VA 22602 on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Half-hour walking tours of the orchards will begin at 11 am, 12 noon, 1 pm, 2 pm, and 3 pm. Marker-Miller is a local farm with a market. Inside the market there are a variety of products to choose from and don’t forget to check out their bakery and famous apple cider donuts. Wrap up your visit with a stop by Marker-Miller’s “Sweets Shop” where you can get fudge, hand dipped ice cream, or fruit slushies.

During the orchard tour, guides will dispense a wealth of information on the planting and growing of fruit trees, temperature sensitivity for blossoms, spraying and pruning and using the latest “green” methodology to protect the trees and promote tree and fruit growth, when and how to harvest, and much more.

Delicious food options will be available for purchase from various vendors on site as well as live music. Participants are welcome to bring blankets or lawn chairs should they wish to sit outside following the tour and tasting.

The Cider Tastings & Orchard Tours is an outdoor event at Marker-Miller, please wear appropriate footwear.

Tickets are sold in one-hour blocks and are available for $20/each.

Winchester Radiologists Pumps and Pearls Ladies Party

The Winchester Radiologists Pumps and Pearls Ladies Party will take place on Monday evening, April 25, 2022 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm at The Monument (new location) located in Old Town Winchester at 186 N Loudoun St, Winchester, VA 22601. Tickets are $100 and include open bar, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, music, dancing, glamorous door prizes and the always popular – shoe contest.

myPotential at Home Oldies Rock ‘n’ Roll Dance

Take a road trip…A Rock ‘n’ Roll Road Trip that is! Meet your guide, Rick K, as he leads you through the Fabulous 50’s, gets groovy with the 60’s Explosion then hustles you into the 70’s. Rick K will be bringing his “Vegas Flash” show directly to you. High-energy fun and crowd participation is “on this map”! Buckle up tight and enjoy an evening of rock ‘n’ roll oldies with his amazing group.

The myPotential at Home Oldies Rock ‘n’ Roll Dance has moved to a new day and location. Join us on Wednesday evening, April 27, 2022, from 7:00 to 10:00 pm at the Tolley Dental Zone at the James R. Wilkins Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University located at 1188 Ralph Shockey Dr., Winchester, VA 22602. 50 VIP tickets are available and include early (6:00 pm) admission, reserved seating with special table decorations and a 30-minute dance lesson before Rick K. Road Trip takes the stage. Doors open for General Admission ticket holders at 6:45 pm. VIP tickets are $50/ea. General Admission is $35/ea. Get your tickets early as this popular dance event is sure to sell out again! Guests may purchase beer, select mixed drinks and non-alcoholic beverages.

90’s Dance Party

The 90’s Dance Party is back in 2022 with a fresh, new act all the way from New York! The 90’s Band is recognized as New York’s Hottest 90’s Tribute band-An authentic 90’s experience that takes you back in time.” Whether you’re still stuck in the 90’s, or just missing it like crazy, The 90’s Band is your fix! Playing your favorite hits from artists like Third Eye Blind, Alanis Morissette, Weezer, The Cranberries, Bush, and more! Come party with The 90’s Band – New York’s hottest tribute to the music of the ’90s. An authentic experience that takes you back in time.

The 90’s Dance Party will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 AM at the Tolley Dental Zone at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics and Event Center located on the campus of Shenandoah University at 1188 Ralph Shockey Dr., Winchester, VA 22602 …Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Guests may purchase beer and select mixed drinks. Tickets are $35/ea.

Highway Motors International Stag Luncheon

Men from across the area always look forward to the annual Highway Motors International Stag Luncheon. Attendees enjoy food, open beer & bourbon bar, music, games, and fellowship. The Stag Lunch provides an opportunity for guys to reunite with old friends, many of whom might not have seen each other since last year’s event.

The Stag Luncheon will take place on Friday, April 29, 2022 at the Winchester Cold Storage located at 605 N North Loudoun St., Winchester, VA. Gates open at 10:45 am for VIP Access and 11:45 am for General Admission. VIP ticket holders enjoy early entrance and exclusive access to the VIP area. They also receive a free T-shirt, and cigar, as well as special food and drink. 21 and older only.

VIP tickets are $80/ea. General Admission tickets are $40/ea. This is a sellout event so reserve your tickets early.

Ladies Commonwealth Luncheon

The Ladies Commonwealth Luncheon will take place on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the George Washington Hotel located at 103 East Piccadilly St., Winchester, VA 22601. Ticket price for this event is $50.

As the Festival’s premier professional woman-to-woman business event, invite your colleagues and make plans to attend this great lunchtime networking event.

Truist Men’s Commonwealth Luncheon

The annual Truist Men’s Commonwealth Luncheon is set for 11 a.m. to 1:00 pm on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Piccadilly’s Public House & Restaurant located at 125 East Piccadilly Street (next to the George Washington Hotel). Tickets for this event are $50/ea.

This popular gathering of gentlemen will be reminiscent of the original and complementary to the current Stag Luncheon. The area’s business and community leaders know this is one party not to miss! It is held in the heart of downtown Winchester in a restored grocery warehouse built in 1900, now known as Piccadilly’s Public House & Restaurant. Attendees enjoy a delectable lunch with their favorite libations and special samples of world-famous distilled spirits while engaging in lively discussions.

Proper attire includes a jacket or tie. Gentlemen, raise your glasses in a toast to Apple Blossom’s nostalgic event. This event sells out each year.

80’s Dance Party

Dance the night away to all of your favorite 80’s tunes. All the way from Cali, Dj UnieQ will open things up spinning and mixing popular 80’s tunes and The Reagan Years will cover all of the mega-artists from the 80’s.

You won’t want to miss this 80’s experience which takes place on Friday night, April 29, 2022 from 8:00 pm to midnight. The event will return to the Tolley Dental Zone at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center located at 1188 Ralph Shockey Dr, Winchester, VA 22602 on the campus of Shenandoah University. General admission tickets are $35/ea. Limited VIP Backstage Passes are $50 and include a collectible 80’s Dance Party drinking cup, backstage pass to meet the performers and a fast pass to skip the long entrance line! Purchase a Premium Parking Pass for only $15 that permits the pass holder a reserved parking spot just outside the venue.

Square Dance

The Festival’s Square Dance will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 8:00 to 11:00 pm at the Whitacre Building located at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, 250 Fairgrounds Road, Clear Brook, VA 22624. This historic event attracts dancers from across the region. Tickets are $15/ea.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.thebloom.com, at Festival Headquarters located at 135 North Cameron St., Winchester, VA, or by calling (540) 662-3863.