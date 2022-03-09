Local News
What’s new at the 2022 Bloom – Part Three
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® What’s New at the 2022 Bloom-Part Three release below highlights tickets and information for events that are now on sale. Festival-goers are encouraged to order tickets early before popular events sell out.
Stonebrook Club Tennis Tournament
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is excited to announce the return of its annual USTA-sanctioned Stonebrook Club Tennis Tournament, presented by Partlow Insurance. Now in its sixth year, the event promises to be competitive and exciting for tennis players of all levels. The success of the tournament grows each year, attracting local and out-of-town tennis players and spectators. To register, visit www.thebloom.com. $50.00 entry fee for a single event. $25.00 entry fee for double events.
Registered participants receive tennis-themed items or locally sourced goodies. Trophies are awarded to champions in each division.
The tournament will take place at Stonebrook Club of Winchester on Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24, 2022. Stonebrook Club offers nine courts: four indoor and five outdoor. Two of the outdoor courts are clay-surfaced and lit for evening play. The facility is in a lovely area of rolling hills and blooming orchards in beautiful Winchester.
As the event date approaches, participants and spectators are encouraged to check for updates on www.thebloom.com or social media. You may also contact the Tennis Tournament Committee at sabftennis@gmail.com.
McDonald’s Esports Tournament (New Event)
The McDonald’s Esports Competitive Event presented by Shenandoah University Esports is a tournament-style event offering Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Fortnite competitions hosted at the Shenandoah University Esports Arena. The event will be held on Sunday, April 24th and will run from 10am to 5pm EST. This event requires a registration fee to enter and must be submitted by 11pm EST on Saturday, April 23rd. A cash prize and other gaming related prizes such as Respawn Gaming Chairs will be available for tournament entrants to win. Competitors must be at least 13 years old to enter. Fortnite will be run on a PC, and it is recommended that you bring your own controller. Be on the lookout for specific details and additional information on www.thebloom.com as the event date comes around! Registration is $25.00 per player.
Spectators are encouraged to view the competition either inside the Esports Arena (25 spectators max) or at the Shenandoah University Business School located adjacent to the Esports Arena (250 spectators max.) Viewing tickets are only $5. Visit www.thebloom.com to register to participate or purchase viewing tickets.
Navy Federal Credit Union Veterans Dinner Show (New Event)
Come join us at “The Bloom” for a unique experience as we celebrate our veterans at the Navy Federal Credit Union Veterans Dinner Show, presented by Omps Funeral Home & Cremation Center at 5:00 pm on Tuesday evening, April 26 at Millwood Station Events Center. Cocktail hour will feature our local Veteran Service Organizations where you can meet Veterans, learn about who they are and what they do! Dinner will open with a missing man ceremony, remembering those who are no longer with us and posting of the colors. Enjoy a dinner show with the Pin-Ups on Tour bringing back the nostalgia of the 40’s and 50’s Salute to the Troops inspired show! You may even get a chance to snap a picture with one of our period dress folks and Uncle Sam! You will also see military memorabilia of past and present. So, don your best vintage dinner dress and come show support for our brave soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and guardians!
PIN-UPS ON TOUR is a good time for a great cause. From the moment guests enter the event, they will be treated to something special. The PIN-UPS ON TOUR takes great pride in recreating the magic of the Hollywood Canteen that operated during the 1940’s as a club offering dancing, drinks and entertainment for service members, usually on their way overseas. The evening will feature dancing showgirls, comedy, variety acts, soulful lounge singers, vintage candy girls and more than a few surprises! With entertainment & atmosphere around every turn, guests will feel like they stepped into another era.
Tickets are $50.00.
The Willows at Meadow Branch Young at Heart Dance
The Willows at Meadow Branch Young at Heart Luncheon and Dance will spring to life at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 28th at Millwood Station Event Center. Music provided by The Nitehawks Swing Band, to delight dancers and listeners alike as we spend an afternoon with old and new friends and dance away the day.
A highlight of event festivities includes a visit by the Queen XCV-designate and her court as she begins her whirlwind weekend.
The Willows at Meadow Branch Young at Heart Luncheon is truly a wonderful way to kick off your Apple Blossom weekend. We hope to see you there. Tickets are $35.00.
The Village at Orchard Ridge Queen’s Dinner
The Village at Orchard Ridge Queen’s Dinner, presented by F&M Bank has been held for more than four decades and ushers in the celebration of the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® as Queen Shenandoah XCV-designate is presented. The Queen-designate and her court will enter through an arch of sabers held by cadets from Randolph-Macon Academy and a trumpeter’s fanfare. The evening is filled with tradition and festivities, including a delicious catered meal, and gifts and greetings from special dignitaries throughout the community.
The Queen’s Dinner will take place at Millwood Station Event Center on Thursday evening, April 28, 2022. Cocktail hour starts at 5:00 pm and dinner is at 6:00 pm. Tickets are $60.00.
The dinner is hosted by the civic clubs of the Winchester area.
Old Town Midway
The Old Town Midway continues to evolve into a festive and entertaining destination. The Midway features family friendly games including water balloon races, duck ponds, fishing games, mini basketball, and others many of which are prize every-time entertainment. A family-oriented Kids Zone featuring moon bounces, rock wall, face painting, and bungee jumping.
Food vendors from all over the East Coast serve traditional fair food as well as novelty and international cuisine. The live entertainment makes the atmosphere electric with local bands that have great followings.
Grab a Funnel Cake, Cotton Candy, or a corn dog and enjoy the fun atmosphere!
The Old Town Midway is open on Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 from 10:00 am to 11:00 pm each day.
Ladies’ Horticultural Luncheon
The Ladies’ Horticultural Luncheon, presented by Spring Arbor Senior Living began as an unofficial Festival event and informal luncheon in a private home. Now it is sponsored by the Women’s Auxiliary of the Virginia State Horticultural Society and recognized as an official event of the Festival. The luncheon has grown from a small gathering to a springtime celebration enjoyed by hundreds of people. It has always been one of the most elegant activities of the Festival.
A delicious lunch, an outstanding keynote speaker, wonderful door prizes, and table favors contribute to a time of food, fun, and fellowship. In the past, we have been entertained and inspired by authors, a finalist from Project Runway, and Winchester’s very own Lauryn Ricketts, a DC network meteorologist. Proceeds from this event provide scholarships for Virginia Tech horticultural students.
Margo Oxidine will be the featured speaker at the Ladies’ Horticultural Luncheon. Margo writes columns for two newspapers and is a featured writer in the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative Living magazine, seen throughout Virginia.
The Ladies’ Horticultural Luncheon will take place at 10:30 am on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Millwood Station Event Center. Tickets are $35.00. Please call the Festival office at (540) 662-3863 for ticket information.
Coronation of Queen Shenandoah
The Coronation of Queen Shenandoah, presented by Morgan Orthodontics, is one of the oldest and most notable traditions of the Apple Blossom Festival. Many Winchester residents recall the magnificent pageants produced for so many years by the late Dr. Garland R. Quarles. Pageants were held on the steps of John Handley High School where children from all of the schools in Winchester performed for the Queen and her Court.
Audiences will now enjoy a new Coronation Ceremony written and directed by Elaine Aikens. This year for the very first time, the children will participate in speaking parts for the Coronation of the Queen. The Narrator is Dr. Paul Ulich and the prelate is Reverend Mathew Borbor.
The traditional Royal Command Performance is presented by The Handley Singers to honor the Queen.
The Coronation takes place at John Handley High School on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 1:30 pm. Tickets are $20.00.
American Woodmark Fireworks Show & TREX Music Fest
Fireworks and music will resonate through the streets of Winchester on Friday evening, April 29 at dusk immediately following the Firefighters’ Parade. Family and friends by the thousands will fill the streets and gather on the campus of John Handley High School for the TREX Music Fest and American Woodmark Fireworks show. Noted as the areas grandest fireworks show, the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival is pleased to partner with TREX and American Woodmark to bring back a free fireworks and music show to our springtime celebration.
Anthony’s Pizza Senseny Road Bloomin’ Sunday
How can you cap off the most amazing springtime festival around? End your Apple Blossom by visiting the Anthony’s Pizza – Senseny Road Bloomin’ Sunday on May 1, 2022, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Frederick County Fairgrounds and Stonewall District Ruritans Club Grounds.
This event has evolved and changed over the years to become what it is today. Maintaining some of the history and adding new activities, it is sure to entertain the entire family. There will be plenty of room for everyone to enjoy all that we have to offer including:
• The Artisan and Craft Show is part of Bloomin’ Sunday and attracts participants from all over with many different products being offered. This is an anticipated event by many and the attendance is always high.
• New Horizon’s Kids’ Zone Renaissance themed are is for the whole family with fun activities for everyone. The events include pony rides, petting zoo, puppet shows, apple pie eating contests, wildlife shows, magical acts, children’s talent show, and much more! Princes and princesses will meet the royalty of Ravenwood Faire!
• Live music by the Robbie Limon Band
• Midway area with food and games
• Open Auto Show and Motorcycle show featuring all makes, models and years of vehicles are welcome. Members of the Hoppers Car Club and Harley Owners Group will be on hand for registration from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The show will last until 3 p.m. at which time awards will be given. There will be 25 Top awards and one Best-in-Show award. There are no separate classes, but judges will make sure that all entries will be represented. Come and enjoy the great variety of vehicles.
Tickets are $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children 4-10. Children under 4 years old are FREE.
Firefighters’ Parade
For 88 years, members of the Winchester and Frederick County firefighters have coordinated the annual Firefighters’ Parade through the streets of downtown Winchester. In 2022, the Firefighters’ Parade will step off at 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening, April 29th.
Come downtown to the Midway for carnival food, games and entertainment and then head over to the parade route to see the Antique Firetruck’s start with the pre-parade, some trucks date back to the early 1920’s! Our local Fire Companies are in the First Division to show off their equipment. There are celebrities, Miss Honorary Fire Company winners, bands and special units. There are 4 Divisions with Fire and Rescue Equipment from all over the Mid-Atlantic Region. The final division is the Siren Division where the Fire Companies sound their horns. This is a wonderful community event, where friends and families gather to Thank our first responders.
The first Torchlight and Mummers’ Parade in 1929 stepped off at 8 p.m. with each of the Winchester fire departments participating. Each firefighter carried a flaming torch. No parade was held from 1942 to 1945 during the war and 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID 19 pandemic. From this humble beginning, it is now the largest and one of the oldest annual firefighters’ parades in the world.
glofiber Grand Feature Parade
Since 1941 the Winchester Host Lions Club has coordinated the glofiber Grand Feature Parade through the historic streets in downtown Winchester. In 2022, the Grand Feature Parade will step off at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, April 30th and will include five parade divisions. From start to finish the parade is nearly 4 hours long!
The 195+ unit parade has special and equestrian units, floats, and marching bands. The glofiber Grand Feature Parade features bands like the Quantico Marine Band, Steelers Drumline, Community and High School bands from the Mid-Atlantic Region. The route winds for 1.5 miles around the historic downtown area and passes by the iconic John Handley High School campus.
After two years of no parades due to the COVID pandemic, we are pleased to announce that a special 5th “Hero’s” Division has been added to the glofiber Grand Feature Parade lineup in 2022. Join us as we celebrate and honor the hero’s in our community who helped us get through the pandemic.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.thebloom.com, at Festival Headquarters located at 135 North Cameron St., Winchester, VA, or by calling (540) 662-3863.
Injured wildlife keep Blue Ridge Wildlife Center hopping, sets records, boosts staff
According to its 2021 annual report, the Boyce-based Blue Ridge Wildlife Center broke several records last year and generally experienced, statistically speaking, one of its busiest years in recent memory. Executive Director Annie Bradfield reported treating a record 3,331 birds, mammals, reptiles, and amphibians during the 12-month period, a 16% increase over the previous year that included a variety of animals the center staff was seeing for the first time.
Bradfield announced an increase in staff to meet the challenge while the board of directors elected a new chair, Russ McKelway, succeeding Beatrice von Gontard who stayed on as a member of the 10-person board.
The patient breakdown, tended to by Jennifer Riley, DVM, director of veterinary services, included 1,505 birds (45%); 1,491 mammals (almost 50%); 305 (9%) reptiles; and 31 amphibians (frogs, toads and salamanders) (1%). Some 933 songbirds dominated the injury list of birds followed by 331 doves, water and game birds, and 241 raptors. Turtles – 247 of them – dominated the list of reptiles along with 52 snakes and five skinks. Injured mammals included 515 Eastern Cottontails; 294 Virginia Opossums, 260 Eastern Grey Squirrels; and a mix of 422 foxes, bats and racoons. Among 15 counties served, Warren County sent 316 injured animals of all types to the hospital; nearby Clarke followed with 255; Shenandoah 191; Frederick with 697.
A longtime ambassador for BRWC, Rufio the squirrel, was there throughout to greet many of the patients. Rufio came to the center as a baby and celebrates his 7th birthday at the center on March 19. An open invitation has been issued to this family-friendly event, which includes an educational program about squirrels, as well as games, crafts, and – cupcakes!
Returning to the fact-filled annual report, many of the injury cases are blamed on “suspected hit by car” and “suspected cat attack” and trauma of unknown cause – while injuries caused by domestic animals to their wild brethren were split cats (70%) and dogs (30%) – but remember, survival instincts of the wild aren’t easily left behind.
Reflecting on some of her “most” rewarding cases of 2021, Dr. Riley first mentioned treating a Red-tailed Hawk, admitted last November with large, maggot-filled wounds over its back. Paying tribute to members of her team, Riley described herself “as a veterinarian with the benefit of amazingly skilled rehabilitation and veterinary technician co-workers.”
That team, headed by Executive Director Bradfield, lines up as follows: Bradfield and Riley; Jessica Anderson, rehab program manager; Jennifer Burghoffer, education manager; Carly Corbin, office manager; Cara Masullo, LVT; and Ashlee Lyons, front desk coordinator.
The newly elected board follows: McKelway, chair; Susan Galbraith, longtime secretary moved up to vice chair; Mark Merrill, treasurer; Cathy Kuehner, secretary; and board members Patricia Carter, Andy Ferrari, Heather Shank-Givens, Beatrice von Gontard, Joshua Kincaid, and J. Carter Wiley.
While BRWC is listed as a 501(c)3 organization caring for native wildlife by integrating veterinary medicine, rehabilitation, education and research it receives no government support, relying exclusively on private donations, and some 53 volunteers who contributed 3,730 hours last year, led by Kristi Titus with 619 of those hours. Another 29 interns contributed 4,512 hours. The intern with the most hours – 464 – was Kenna Frierson.
Warren County High School DECA has big win at state and sends 20 students to the national conference
Warren County High School’s DECA club, led by WCHS Business & Marketing teacher, Richard Gardner, sent 42 students to the State Leadership Conference in Virginia Beach on the weekend of March 4. The competition represented the culmination of 8 months of students’ hard work and dedication both inside and outside of the classroom.
DECA is one of the many CTE (Career and Technical Education) organizations offered by Warren County Public Schools. DECA works to prepare our students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. DECA’s Comprehensive Learning Program integrates classroom instruction preparing members for colleges and careers; applies learning with project based activities; connects students with local businesses and promotes competition to drive members to excel and improve their performance.
WCHS DECA earned the following awards at the DECA State Leadership Conference:
• 2nd Place in Business Solutions – “Maroon Masques”- Alivia Turner, Lucas Weber, Emily Mawson
• 2nd Place in Financial Literacy – “Sprouting into Success”- Faryn Gorham, Sarah Waller, Lily Kashner
• 5th Place-Sales Project – “DECA Tailgaters”- Ella Martin, Sofia Kozhenevsky , Kaley Tanner
• Gold Level Recertification – “DECA Tailgaters”- Nicole Ranney and Natalya Carter
• Gold Level Re-Certification – “Wildcats LIVE!”- Ginger Gouda, Jaelin Henry, Amber Saffer
• Gold Level Certification – “Wildcats Corner”- DJ Rizzo, Nick Foltz, Landon Pond
All of these students will go on to compete at the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, GA on April 23, 2022.
Click here to find out how your business can participate in Work-Based Learning
More about the Ukrainian Church in Front Royal
“Youngkin family prays at Ukrainian Catholic Church in Front Royal” was our headline last week. Who knew before then there was a Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Front Royal? And what is a Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church anyhow? Royal Examiner decided to investigate.
Notice that word “Greek”: The first thing to understand is: “Catholic” does not always equal “Roman Catholic”. There are, in fact, many ways of being Catholic. There are actually many Catholic Churches inside the Catholic Church – of which the Ukrainian Catholic Church is 1 of 23. Doing the math, the Roman Catholic Church plus 23 Eastern Catholic Churches equals 24 churches that are the Catholic Church – some from far-flung parts of the world — who all look to the Bishop of Rome, aka Pope Francis, as their shepherd.
Ukrainian traditions and customs are rooted in the most ancient practices of Christianity. Sunday service is not called “Mass”; instead it is called “Divine Liturgy”. “Liturgy” just means a prescribed form of worship. It’s “Divine” because it focuses on Jesus Christ, the Lord and Savior. The Ukrainian liturgy was essentially written in the fifth century by St. John Chrysostom. It is based almost entirely on Holy Scripture – practically every sentence of it can be traced directly to the Bible.
It’s hard to just sit and observe a service (though of course you can if you want to) because the whole congregation participates in singing the whole liturgy a capella. The liturgy is full of praise and worship, with continual calls for personal turning of the heart to Jesus. The personal prayers, especially before Communion, are extraordinarily humble and moving.
Many Ukrainian Greek Catholic traditions are shared with Eastern Orthodoxy, since the church is a daughter church of Constantinople (the city founded by Emperor Constantine in the fourth century, after he ended the persecution of Christians in the Roman empire). Saints Joachim and Anna Church here in Front Royal will celebrate Easter at the same time as everyone else, however. It’s the Orthodox and some other Eastern Catholics who have a different way of calculating the date of Easter.
Inside, it looks different from other churches: There are no statues in Ukrainian churches – instead, there are icons. Icons are not themselves objects of worship – they are just highly-stylized pictures whose purpose is to remind people on earth of Christ, who is to be worshiped. Art historians know that iconography was the earliest form of Christian religious art, and is the direct ancestor of medieval art. There’s a screen of icons between the altar and the rest of the church. That’s not to keep people out (in fact, you can look through it easily) – it’s to remind everyone that what happens on the altar represents Heaven, while the rest of us are still on Earth. The priest, like Jesus Christ, goes between both. When the central doors (aka Royal Doors) are open during the Divine Liturgy, heaven and earth are united, and we are mystically participating in the heavenly liturgy which is beyond time as we understand it. That’s something to think about!
Other things are different too: In Eastern Christianity, praying in the language the people speak has always been the tradition. So in Kyiv, the Liturgy is in Ukrainian, but in Front Royal it’s in English.
Canon law is different too: in the Eastern Catholic churches, married men may be ordained deacons and priests, and the sacrament of Communion is given at the same time as Baptism – so you will see babies receiving Communion!
So how did our local Saints Joachim and Anna come to be?
By 2015, several Eastern Catholic and Ukrainian Catholic families whose parents had been born in Ukraine, or who had fled Communism themselves, had settled in the area (anywhere between Front Royal and West Virginia) and yearned for their ancestral liturgy and customs, with their more intense focus on the person of Christ and the call to personal conversion to Him. The Ukrainian Archeparchy of Philadelphia (www.ukarcheparchy.us) set up a “Front Royal Mission”. People with no Ukrainian background started coming – because they loved the beauty of the Liturgy and its continual call to prayer and holiness. A strong sense of community began growing around the small community. When Covid hit, things kept going: liturgy was celebrated outdoors under tents for many months, while a radio frequency broadcast the proceedings to the parked cars. Livestreaming on Facebook continues today.
The parish moved into its current location at 1396 Linden Street in Front Royal in December, 2020. Divine Liturgy begins Sunday at 10:30, and lasts more or less an hour, and there’s a fellowship time afterwards.
Lent, a special time of extra prayer before Easter, has begun, and every Wednesday evening during Lent a special Liturgy will be held in Front Royal. Special prayers for Ukraine are being held also; check the website, www.SSJoachimandAnna.org, or the FaceBook page (https://www.facebook.com/ssjoachimandanna) for updates. The parish is served by Fr. Robert Hitchens, the pastor. Father Andrii Chornopyskyi, recently arrived from Ukraine, is helping to serve the community.
Frederick County: Early morning carjacking/pursuit suspects apprehended
Two Subjects are now in custody after carjacking a female motorist, fleeing from police in her stolen vehicle and attempting to evade capture on foot after crashing the victim’s car in a wooded area.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call at 3:40am from a female stating that her car had just been stolen by two men with a gun.
Briannon Sutphin of Stephens City advised that a black male with a pistol and another male subject forced her out of her 2006 Nissan Maxima at the end of the off-ramp of Route 37 north at Valley Pike. Ms. Sutphin advised the two males had exited another vehicle at the end of the ramp and left it there after fleeing north in her car. A short time later, Deputy J.T. Fauver encountered the stolen Nissan and attempted to stop it in the area of 37 and Route 50. After refusing to stop, a pursuit was initiated where maximum speeds reached 118 mph with items being thrown out.
Deputy D.L. Cullers was stationary near the Route 37 / I-81 interchange in Kernstown and successfully deployed spike strips on the Nissan. The pursuit continued south to the end of Route 37, headed west on Tasker Road and north onto Hillandale Drive before running out of pavement and into a wooded area where they eventually crashed down a 30-foot embankment and fled on foot.
Members of the Virginia State Police and Winchester Police Department joined Sheriff’s Deputies in setting up a perimeter as Deputy J.W. Suire and his K-9 partner Majlo began tracking the suspects. A helicopter out of Fairfax was requested and responded to the scene to assist in locating these possibly armed and dangerous subjects. Sgt. J.K. Pyles located a subject at the intersection of Valley Pike and Shawnee Drive identified as Isaiah Houston, 24 of Daleville, Virginia and confirmed he was the passenger in the stolen Nissan. With the helicopter circling the area east of the interstate and along Papermill Road, the driver, Desmon Wheeler, 24 of Bellspring,Virginia came walking out of the woods and surrendered to law enforcement without incident.
A firearm was located within the Nissan once the vehicle was recovered. A fanny pack thrown from the Nissan during the pursuit was located and found to also have a firearm inside. The 2003 Honda passenger vehicle abandoned by Wheeler and Houston on the off-ramp was discovered to be reported stolen out of Roanoke and was recovered. After being medically cleared, Wheeler and Houston were transported to the regional adult detention center where they remain at this time. Wheeler and Houston face various charges to include carjacking, felony eluding, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of stolen property.
Fauquier Health resumes senior supper events after visitation policies loosen
Warrenton, VA (March 7, 2022) – Fauquier Health announces a phased approach to resuming the much-anticipated Senior Supper events for community seniors that are 55 years and older.
The first Senior Supper event will kick off on Thursday, March 24, 2022 starting at 4:30pm through 6:00pm. During the months of April and May, senior suppers will increase to bi-weekly on April 14 and April 28, then again on May 12 and May 26. Beginning in June, the expectation is to then host Senior Suppers weekly, on every Thursday.
Seniors 55 years and older will be invited to choose from one entree, two sides, and a fountain drink or milk – all for $6.00 (tax included). Menus will be determined by the facility prior to the event.
The Bistro will accommodate guests based on capacity regulations and will work to maintain social distancing measures. Seniors will be able to park and enter through the side bistro entrance area and self-screen at the temperature station. Since Fauquier Hospital is a healthcare facility, at this time, masking is still required unless seated at a table.
Isabel Maples, Dietician with Fauquier Health, expresses, “For March we celebrate National Nutrition Month and Senior Suppers bring the chance to again sit down, share a meal, and socialize with our neighbors. There’s no cooking or cleaning involved and, after all the extra isolation COVID brought, the connection time can improve overall nutrition in our community.”
“We have a great lineup coming for future senior suppers. By reintroducing Senior Suppers, we are hopeful to have an exciting lineup for our guests,” said Lucy Mumo, Dietary Director of the Bistro. “We want to plan future events with themes, cook outs, and possibly explore musical options.”
Registration is not required. Space may be limited based on facility discretion.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Reaching Out Now – Culinary Arts students learn more than just cooking skills
Reaching Out Now has been supporting our community with its meal program for almost 3 years now. The program touches so many in different ways; You may be a family who benefits from the weekly meals, you may be a volunteer who makes the deliveries, you may make financial donations, or you may be a student who cooks the food. Throughout the past 3 years, all of these pieces of Reaching Out Now program have been captured. In this article, please watch the videos and follow the links to revisit old stories that will complete the full picture of this treasured meal program!
Last week we were able to visit the Blue Ridge Technical Center to catch Devin Smith’s Culinary Arts II students in action preparing the Wednesday meal. Chef Devin explains that his students have meal preparation down to a science. Most weeks they will complete the meals from start to finish within their two hour class period. The students write out the meal plan, measure all ingredients, prep the entire meal, cook, and package it up according to the order each week. Students and teachers love the community service aspect of the meals they are preparing. Blue Ridge Technical Center principal Ms. Baker comments, “Reaching Out Now meals program first gives the students an opportunity to exercise their skills and second of all to learn what it is to serve others.”
The Chefs:
Watch four students in Chef Devin’s class prepare the meals for a Wednesday evening delivery. On this night the meal was all beef patties:
Founder Samantha Barber shared some impressive numbers regarding the meal program. Since inception in April 2020, the meal program has helped over 180 families in Warren County. 195 meals per week are currently being delivered. An average of 700 miles have been traveled by volunteers delivering meals. Approximately 2500-3000 hours have been dedicated to the program.
The Recipients:
Watch this video to see a few live deliveries with Michael Williams and Easton Avery. Hot meal delivered to your door… AWESOMENESS!
The kindness and generosity of donations is how Reaching Out Now is able to continue this good work. Please consider joining in the efforts in whatever way you feel called. Volunteer for deliveries are always welcome. Currently meals are delivered on Wednesdays starting around 4pm. Or if a financial contribution is of interest, please follow this link: reachingoutnow.org/donations
Looking back on two stories previously shared…
Volunteers:
Watch these video clips to hear from volunteers who show up week after week to deliver meals to people in need. Drivers love the experience and knowing they are helping to make a difference.
Donations – Reaching Out Now buys a cow:
Watch this video to visit with Robert Hupman (Harzard Mill Farms), Samantha Barber (Reaching Out Now founder), Michelle Smeltzer (Warren County Community Liaison & Reaching Out Now board member, and Jen Avery (local Realtor and pretend news reporter) as they buy a cow for the meal program. Robert donated his kill date to help RON with this meat donation. Protein is a big part of a balanced diet! In this video, we got that covered!
