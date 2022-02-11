Community Events
What’s New at the 2022 Bloom – Part Two
“Bloomin’ Good Times” are just around the corner! Join the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival as we bring back many of the traditional events that our community has come to enjoy over the past 95 years. Our celebration will take place between Friday, April 22 to Sunday, May 1, 2022 and will include the return of parades, races and many of the events that festival fans have come to enjoy.
The What’s New at the 2022 Bloom-Part Two release below highlights tickets for events that are now on sale. Festival planners expect tickets to sell quickly for many events, especially those at venues with limited seating capacity. Festival goers are encouraged to order tickets early before popular events sell out.
Miss Honorary Fire & Rescue Chief Contest
Since 1947, the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® and local fire companies have chosen an Honorary Fire Chief to represent them in our annual Firefighters’ Parade.
The Miss Honorary Fire & Rescue Chief contest takes place on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Daniel Morgan Middle School at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $10.00/ea.
Apple Blossom Carnival Powers Great American Midway
The Apple Blossom Carnival Powers Great American Midway is your ticket to fun and excitement for all ages. From thrill seeking rides to midway games, the Apple Blossom Carnival offers a variety of activities for the entire family. The “Ride for One Price” is offered and can be purchased at the carnival site. Cash Only.
The Carnival will be located behind Ward Plaza on Valley Avenue and open on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 5:00 pm. Visit www.thebloom.com for open dates and times throughout the week.
**New Event** Apple Blossom Community Esports Event
The Apple Blossom Community Esports event is a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate event open to the public hosted at the Bright Box Theater in Old Town Winchester. Bring your friends and enjoy an afternoon of “gaming” with the Shenandoah University Esports Team.
This event is FREE to enter and will run from 11am to 3pm EST on Saturday, April 23, 2022. All ages are welcome, and no controller is necessary to play! Simply walk into the Bright Box Theater and sit down and play for a chance to win a variety of prizes including Respawn Gaming Chairs.
Food and drink will be available for purchase inside Bright Box.
Be on the lookout for another exciting Esports event in our next release!
Valley Health Business at the Bloom
Valley Health Business at the Bloom is one of the largest gatherings of regional business leaders during the entire year. Offering a terrific speaker and the opportunity to network with others in the business community, the luncheon is the perfect opportunity to entertain clients or reward valued employees. Business at the Bloom is a great way to kick off your Apple Blossom celebration!
The Valley Health Business at the Bloom will take place at the James R. Wilkins Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 11:00 am. Tickets are $50.00/ea.
Apple Pie Baking Contest
Do you enjoy baking? Is apple pie one of your favorite desserts? Then why not join others just like you who love a warm, delicious apple pie made from scratch, by participating in an apple pie baking contest! Marker-Miller Orchards Farm Market and MidAtlantic Farm Credit will be hosting the event in conjunction with the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®. Spectators and family members are welcome to observe and show support to the contestants. The winners of this contest will ride in the Firefighters’ Parade and the Grand Feature Parade.
The event is FREE and is hosted by Marker-Miller Farm Market on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 9:00 am. The first twenty applications will be accepted due to oven space and judging time. If full, a waitlist will be created in case contestants cannot compete.
Coventry Group Community Management Breakfast Walk
Back by popular demand, the Coventry Group Community Management Breakfast Walk will take place on Thursday morning, April 28, 2022, from 8:00 to 10:00 am at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Tickets are $25.00/ea.
This April 28th event includes a walk along the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley trails with views of pastures, wildlife, plants, and other natural elements, followed by a full breakfast outside, weather permitting, or under a tent. The walk will start and end at the Museum with breakfast served in the reception area and patio.
This is one of the first of many Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival weekend events with an opportunity to enjoy the Winchester great outdoors, visit with friends (or make new ones) and explore the museum and gardens free of charge.
Also, this is the first time it is being held at the MSV location and affords participants new and lasting adventures. Trails are easily accessible with paved and turf/mulched surfaces. Walkers may choose the length they prefer of the three miles of trails within the 90 acres. Maps will be given out and signage is located along the routes.
Prayer Lunch presented by Knouse Foods
Join the enthusiastic crowd that gathers to “Bless the Bloom”! The interdenominational event has been a dynamic success with each Festival year since 2000 welcoming notable guest speakers Linda Davis, Ruth Graham McIntyre, Lisa Welchel, Kirk Cameron, Truitt Cathy, LaDonna Gatlin, Gigi Graham, Trudy Cathy White and Cissie Graham Lynch.
Celebrate the 23rd Prayer Lunch with attendees will be state and local dignitaries. Opening ceremonies will include a salute to the American flag by the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard.
Featured performing guests will be announced at a later date. Include a refreshing, inspirational dimension to your “Bloom Weekend”!
The Prayer Lunch will take place on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Fellowship Bible Church. Tickets are $40.00/ea.
Firetruck Rodeo & Antique Truck Fest
Fire Engines – New and Old – at the Fire Truck Rodeo & Antique Truck Fest. A day dedicated to fire trucks.
In addition to seeing all types of fire engines, take in the Fire Truck Rodeo as firefighters drive the huge machines backward and forward through tightly spaced cones to the tick of a stopwatch. This competition begins at 9:30 a.m., rain or shine, and provides firefighters the chance to demonstrate their driving skills and improve the performance of their everyday driving.
Come on out for the chance to see antique and new fire engines, aerial ladders, and specialty vehicles up close. Many of the antique vehicles are more than 100 years old.
The Firetruck Rodeo & Antique Truck Fest is a FREE event that takes place on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at Millbrook High School.
Massage Envy Bloomers’ Luncheon
Ladies, are you ready for some “Bloomin’ Good Times?” Enjoy the festivities surrounded by your girlfriends with dancing and plenty of fun at the Massage Envy Bloomers’ Luncheon! This ladies-only event will feature the music of Souled Out, a sit-down luncheon, and an open bar with a variety of draft beers and some selected wines. There will also be a cash bar available with a tantalizing selection of drinks. Enjoy yourselves surrounded by your friends at the Tolley Dental Zone, located at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University. General Admission tickets are $40.00/ea, which includes your reserved seat, meal, select open bar drinks, and entertainment! VIP Tickets are $80.00/ea and include everything listed with the General Admission ticket plus Apple Blossom swag, fast pass to skip the long entrance line, exclusive bar area and priority seating. ID’s will be checked at the door. 21 and older only.
Join your friends at the Massage Envy Bloomers’ Luncheon on Friday, April 30, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.
Realty ONE Group
The Realty ONE Group Queen’s Ball returns to the historic George Washington Hotel Grand Ballroom in downtown Winchester on Friday evening, April 29, 2022, from 8:00 pm to 12:00 am. Guests at this elegant event will enjoy hors d’oeuvres and an open bar, while dancing the night away to the sounds of Souled Out.
Queen Shenandoah and her court will make a grand entrance during the evening and then stay to enjoy the ball held in the Queen’s honor. Festival celebrities will also visit the event. This year’s ball will provide the elegance and romance associated with one of the Festival’s oldest and most popular events and will be centrally located in the midst of other events.
Black tie optional. Tickets to the Realty ONE Group Queen’s Ball are $80/ea.
Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast
Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast has been a fan favorite since 1966 where Sammy Baugh, of the Washington Redskins and Hall of Fame Pro Football player and coach was the first Sports Marshal. Adults and children have the opportunity to “make a memory” as they eat and listen to their “heroes” in sports. The breakfast also honors outstanding local high school and college athletes chosen to represent their schools as well as 2022 Apple Blossom Sports Hall of Fame inductees.
To help create an exciting experience, video screens are mounted to give everyone a better look at their favorite sports celebrities. The drawing of door prizes will follow the breakfast.
The 2022 Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast will take place on Saturday morning, April 30, 2022, from 8:00 to 10:00 am (7:00 am for VIP ticketholders) at the James R. Wilkins, Jr Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University. Reserved Seating + Breakfast tickets are $45.00/ea and VIP tickets are $125.00/ea and include sports celebrity pre-breakfast meet and greet + breakfast + preferred seating. Only 50 VIP Experiences are available and will sell out fast!
Country Music Party
The Country Music Party, presented by Shenandoah Country Q102, an iHeartMedia Station, will be held at the Tolley Dental Zone located at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Event Center at Shenandoah University on Saturday evening, April 30, 2022, from 8:00 pm to 12:00 am.
Continuing its tradition of offering great country acts at an amazingly affordable price. General admission tickets are $35.00/ea.
The Country Music Party entertainment lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.thebloom.com, at Festival Headquarters located at 135 North Cameron St., Winchester, VA, or by calling (540) 662-3863.
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution participate in a grave marking ceremony honoring Reverend Townshend Dade, Jr.
On February 6, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a grave marking ceremony honoring Reverend Townshend Dade, Jr. The ceremony was cosponsored by the Fairfax Resolves and General William Smallwood Chapters and held at Monocacy Cemetery, Beallsville, Maryland.
Reverend Dade was born in 1742 in Stafford, Virginia and was a friend of George Washington who sponsored his ordination. He became the rector of Falls Church and of the Episcopal “Chapel of Ease” in Alexandria, Virginia. In 1773, upon the completion of Christ Church, Reverend Dade became its first rector. He was involved in early revolutionary events. He was one of the 25 signers of the Fairfax Resolves, a set of resolutions adopted in 1774 by the Fairfax Committee written by George Mason to protest Great Britain’s claim of superiority over the American colonies.
In 1778, he resigned and relocated to Loudoun County and eventually to Maryland where he married Polly Simmons. They settled in Montgomery County where they had two children and lived out his life, passing in 1822.
The ceremony was emceed by David Huxsoll, President of Fairfax Resolves, with contributions from compatriots of the Fairfax Resolves and General William Smallwood Chapters. There was a combined color guard from the Virginia and Maryland Societies of the Sons of the American Revolution, led by Ken Bonner. Jeff Thomas, President Virginia Society; Mark Deeds, President of Maryland Society; Mike Weyler, Governor, Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots of America presented wreaths along with seven SAR chapters, five Daughters of the American Revolution chapters and one Children of the American Revolution Society. A 16 man musket team fired a three volley salute to honor the Reverend Dade.
Participants from Virginia in the color guard were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Brett Osborn, Allan Phillips, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson and Barry Schwoerer of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter. Also participating were dual members David Cook (Fairfax Resolves), Forrest Crain (Fairfax Resolves), Leamon Duncan (Colonel William Grayson), Bill Schwetke (Culpeper Minutemen) and Mike Weyler (Colonel William Grayson).
Community Events
Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution supports military promotion ceremony
On February 4, 2022, members of the Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) had the honor of participating in the promotion ceremony for Chaplain (Lt. Col.) J. Mark Morgan to the rank of colonel. The Colonel William Grayson Chapter co-sponsored the ceremony. The ceremony was held at the historic Pohick Church in Lorton, Virginia. Pohick was the first permanent church in the colony to be established north of the Occoquan River, sometime prior to 1724 and is where George Washington frequently attended services. The presiding officer over the ceremony was Chaplain (Maj. Gen.) Thomas L. Solhjem, 25th Chief of Chaplains, United States Army.
Chaplain Morgan, who is assigned to the Department of the Army staff, enlisted in the United States Army in 1988 at the age of 20. After completing basic training, he received a two-year Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) scholarship at the University of North Alabama. Commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Medical Service Corps, eventually entering active duty in the Chemical Corps. In 1997, he resigned his commission to pursue full-time ministry. He graduated from the University of North Alabama with a Bachelor of Science and then from Oral Roberts University with a Master of Divinity in 2006. He was endorsed as a chaplain by the Chaplaincy of Full Gospel Churches and reentered active duty as a member of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps.
The ceremony began with SAR compatriot Leamon Duncan (Master Sgt., USA, Ret.) as master of ceremonies portraying his ancestor Private Gerard Green who fought at the Battle of Yorktown. An opening procession was led by William “Bill” Schwetke escorting Chaplain Solhjem and Dale Corey escorting Chaplain Morgan to their positions of honor. Chaplain Morgan with his brothers Tony and David led the singing of the National Anthem. Sentinels from the SAR were David Cook, Forrest Crain, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Allan Phillips, and Michael Weyler.
The Reverend Thomas Costa participating in colonial attire with his wife Susan, portrayed the Reverend Lee Massey, Rector to the Pohick Church. He gave a brief history of the church and the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps. The Chaplain Corps is one of the oldest and smallest branches of the Army. The corps dates to 29 July 1775, when the Continental Congress authorized one chaplain for each regiment of the Continental Army, with pay equaling that of a captain. In addition to chaplains serving in Continental regiments, many militia regiments counted chaplains among their ranks. Chaplain Solhjem presided over the reading of the orders and the pinning on the rank of colonel by Chaplain Morgan’s wife, Tracey, and their daughter, Brittany.
Members of the Virginia SAR came from across Virginia to support the ceremony. SAR support to the ceremony aligns with one of the National Society’s Patriotic Goals to support our Veterans who sacrifice so much in the service to our great Nation. SAR support for the event was organized and led by Leamon Duncan, Colonel William Grayson Chapter. Supporting compatriots included Mike Weyler, Colonel William Grayson; William (Bill) Schwetke, Culpeper Minutemen; Dale Corey, Allan Phillips, and Thomas “Chip” Daniels, Colonel James Wood II; and David Cook and Forrest Crain, Fairfax Resolves.
Article co-authored by Leamon Duncan and Dale Corey
Community Events
The Wildlife Center of Virginia shared backyard birding, citizen science events
Every February, people all over the globe take to their backyards to participate in one of the world’s largest citizen science projects—the Great Backyard Bird Count! The Great Backyard Bird Count is a fun and engaging event that takes place in February. Participants are asked to take 15 minutes (or more) during this four-day period to count the birds they see or hear and report their findings to birdcount.org. This “global snapshot” helps wildlife biologists learn more about bird populations and how to protect them. Anyone can participate, whether you are a beginner, a long-time bird enthusiast, or are simply looking for an excuse to get out in nature.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Great Backyard Bird Count, which will take place from Friday, February 18 through Monday, February 21. To celebrate, join the Center on its live events channel throughout the month for a collection of themed virtual programs:
- On Thursday, February 10 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern, Public Affairs Manager Alex Wehrung will host a conversation with two self-described “fledgling birders”, Allison Wehrung and Lacy Kegley. Topics include discussions on their introductions to the hobby, offerings of advice for fellow backyard birders, and sharing lessons they’ve learned in the field. The event will take place virtually on both the Center’s live events page and Facebook.
- On Tuesday, February 15 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern, Outreach Coordinator Connor Gillespie will be interviewing a very special guest. Becca Rodomsky-Bish, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s project leader for the Great Backyard Bird Count, will discuss the history of the Great Backyard Bird Count, its importance, and what you can do to become involved. The event will take place virtually on both the Center’s live events page and Facebook.
- On Thursday, February 25 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern, explore the brilliance of birds and delve into the mysteries of the avian brain with Jennifer Ackerman, author of the international bestseller, The Genius of Birds. Along the way meet Ambassador Animals from the Wildlife Center of Virginia with the organization’s President/Co-Founder Ed Clark and Senior Vice President Amanda Nicholson. The event will take place virtually on both the National Sporting Library’s and the Wildlife Center’s Facebook pages.
The Wildlife Center of Virginia invites the public to visit their Event Calendar page to find more information on when and where to watch the programs: wildlifecenter.org/events
Advice on how to tell if an injured bird is in need of rescue, tips to keep wild birds safe near your home, and more information can be found year-round on the Center’s Wildlife Help and Advice page: wildlifecenter.org/wildlife-help-and-advice
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of February 11th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, February 11:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Uncharted”
- “Dog”
- “The Batman”
Community Events
Discussion with author of Dreamland and The Least of Us – Sam Quinones
Page Alliance for Community Action and Northwestern Community Services Board are partnering to host New York Times Best Selling Author Sam Quinones on February 23rd at Luray High School from 6:30 pm until 8:00 pm, 243 Bulldog Drive, Luray, VA 22835. This event is free and open to the public and those who attend will have the opportunity to have a book signed following the presentation.
Sam’s book “The Least of Us” shows the hardships families who have dealt with addiction have suffered but also how we can work together and create a community of healing. In the book, Sam speaks with Neuroscientists and helps readers understand the why behind addiction. “Our revolution in neuroscience research has shown that around 30 percent of people have a genetic disposition for addiction. But no matter what a person’s genetic disposition, no one gets addicted to drugs she hasn’t tried” Quinones, Sam. (2022). Neuroscience III. The Least of Us: True tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth (pp. 151. Book, Bloomsbury.
Shannon Urum Coordinator of Northwestern Community Services Board Prevention and Wellness Services says “We are excited for the opportunity to have Sam Quinones come to our community as part of our regional efforts to reduce substance misuse and overdose.”
Join Northwestern and PACA for this discussion and learn how to affect change. To register for this in-person event please visit the Eventbrite page.
About the Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board
The Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board has a mission to prevent substance misuse and suicide and to promote mental wellness in the Lord Fairfax Planning District. The Department utilizes evidence-based programs, practices, and strategies targeting concerns identified by needs assessments and using the Strategic Prevention Framework as its guide. An emphasis is placed on community collaboration and mobilization, enabling groups to be brought together for the benefit of the community. Find more information at nwcsb.com/prevention.
About Page Alliance for Community Action
Page Alliance for Community Action (or PACA) is a non-profit coalition of agencies, parents, youth, and concerned citizens. Our main goal is to promote healthy life choices for the youth and families in Page County. We work to provide a healthy, drug-free environment for those in our community. With the volunteers in our coalition the funding from federal, state, and foundation grants, we have focused our attention on preventing substance misuse among our youth and combating childhood obesity with physical activities and nutritional education. Find more information at pagecoalition.org.
Community Events
Free “Love Our Community” event
All of Warren County is invited to the Warren Coalition’s “Love Our Community” event on February 15th from 4:45 pm to 5:45 pm at the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center. This free event is a celebration of the Warren County community as part of the “We See You, Warren County” program. Attendees will enjoy free hot cocoa, a fun, engaging photo booth, music, and a valentine craft. They will also have the opportunity to write a “love” note to their community and pin it to the “LOVE” sign that will be at the event.
“Love Our Community” is the culmination of the “We See You, Warren County” membership drive that is currently ongoing. The highlight of the event will be the “Polar Pitch Burst,” in which brave volunteers will sit in a chair and wait for an ice-cold water balloon to drop on their heads. (Think of a dunking booth, but instead of the volunteer being dropped into a tank of water, water is dropped on the volunteer.) And the more WeCUWC registrations received between now and February 15th, the more volunteers will get doused! It will take five “We See You, Warren County” registrations to get one volunteer into the chair, another five to get the next volunteer in, another five for the third volunteer, etc. The volunteers’ names will be released on the Warren Coalition social media pages next week. (Hint: there are a couple of Coalition staff members, a couple of realtors, and a couple of police officers on the list!)
The We See You, Warren County campaign is about intentionally greeting others with a monthly theme, to help build a more connected community and provide each person with a sense of belonging. To learn more, or to register for the We See You, Warren County campaign and help put someone in the “cold seat,” visit weseeyou.warrencoalition.org.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
