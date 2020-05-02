Food
What’s on the menu for Cinco de Mayo?
Are you ready for Cinco de Mayo? If you want to mark this celebration of Mexican culture with a fiesta, serving traditional fare is a must. Here’s what to put on the menu.
A spicy spread
It’s customary to start a Mexican feast with tortilla chips and a delicious homemade dip like salsa, guacamole or queso.
For the main meal, consider setting up a taco bar. Include hard taco shells and soft tortillas, a few types of meat (ground beef, roasted pork, and chicken are classics) and a variety of toppings. Alternatively, serve an authentic Mexican dish like enchiladas, tamales, or posole soup.
Regardless of what meal you serve, don’t forget the side dishes. Your fiesta would be incomplete without rice and refried beans.
Refreshing drinks
Pair your meal with Mexican beer or ice-cold margaritas. For an interesting twist, mix your beer with tomato juice to make a michelada. Or, turn your margarita into a paloma by swapping the lime juice for grapefruit juice.
If you prefer to quench your thirst without alcohol, make agua fresca by squeezing your choice of fruit into a pitcher of water and adding a bit of sugar. For a tart alternative, make agua de Jamaica by brewing hibiscus tea and letting it cool. You can also make horchata, a rice milk beverage with cinnamon.
If you want the feast without the fuss, head to a local Mexican restaurant (of course, take-out) to celebrate instead. But no matter where you dine, be sure to wrap up the evening with a Mexican dessert-like tres leches cake or churros.
DID YOU KNOW?
Many people mistakenly believe that Cinco de Mayo is Mexico’s Independence Day. However, this day in fact marks the anniversary (May 5, 1862) of an important battle in which the Mexican army made a surprising victory over French colonial forces. Mexican Independence Day is a different occasion entirely and is annually celebrated on September 16.
Food
Frijoles refritos (refried beans)
This recipe is as versatile as it is tasty. You can dish out refried beans as a side, use them as a burrito filling or adjust the consistency to make a dip. No matter how you serve this traditional Mexican dish, your family is sure to come back for seconds.
Start to finish: 5 hours (1 hour active)
Servings: 6
Ingredients
• 2 cups dry black or pinto beans
• 6 cups water
• 3 tablespoons lard or olive oil
• 1 yellow onion, finely diced
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 teaspoon chili powder
• 1 teaspoon chipotle hot sauce (optional)
• Salt and pepper
• 1/4 cup cheddar cheese, grated
Directions
1. Sort the beans and remove any rocks, dirt, or bad beans. Rinse repeatedly until the water runs clear.
2. In a large pot, add the beans and water. Bring to a boil, then cover and reduce the heat. Simmer for two hours or until the beans are tender.
3. In a large pan, saute the onions and garlic in the lard or olive oil until translucent. Add the chili powder and chipotle hot sauce and mix well. Add salt and pepper to taste and remove from the heat.
4. Drain the beans, setting aside one cup of the cooking water. Add the beans to the pan and mix well.
5. Use a potato masher to crush the mixture until the beans have a fairly smooth texture. If necessary, add some cooking water to adjust the consistency.
6. Put the beans in a serving bowl and garnish with the cheddar cheese.
Food
Zesty chile con queso
A Cinco de Mayo celebration would be incomplete without this spicy cheese dip. Once you see how easy the creamy homemade version is to make, you’ll never reach for the store-bought kind again.
Start to finish: 30 minutes
Servings: 8
Ingredients
• 4 tablespoons butter, divided
• 1 small yellow onion, diced
• 3 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 jalapeño, seeded and minced
• 2 tablespoons canned chopped green chilies
• 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
• 3/4 cup milk, room temperature
• 3/4 cup heavy cream, room temperature
• 9 ounces aged cheddar cheese, grated
• 4-1/2 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, grated
• 4-1/2 ounces cream cheese softened and cut into cubes
• 1 small tomato, diced
• 1 tablespoon lime juice
• 2 teaspoons ground mustard
• 1 teaspoon chili powder
• 1/8 teaspoon ground coriander
• 1/8 teaspoon cumin powder
• 1 cup cilantro, finely chopped
• Salt and pepper
Directions
1. In a large pot, melt half the butter over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, jalapeño, and chopped green chilies and cook for about five minutes, stirring regularly. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and set aside.
2. In the same pot, melt the remaining butter. Add the flour and whisk until well combined.
3. In a bowl, combine the cream and milk. Pour slowly into the butter-flour mixture, whisking continually.
4. Lower the heat and slowly add the grated cheese while continuing to whisk. When all the cheese is melted, add the cream cheese and stir to combine. Remove from the heat.
5. Stir in the cooked onion mixture, tomato, lime juice, spices, and cilantro. Add salt and pepper to taste.
6. Garnish with a bit of homemade salsa and serve hot with tortilla chips.
It’s best to grate your own cheese for this recipe. While convenient, the pre-grated cheese sold at grocery stores can make your queso grainy because of the starches added to ensure the packaged cheese doesn’t clump together.
Food
5 reasons why insects could be the future of food
Did you know that 80 percent of the world’s population already eats insects? Indeed, insects could become a sustainable source of protein as the global population continues to rise. Recently, the United Nations produced a report on the viability of edible insects as a source of protein. Here are five reasons why it might be a great idea.
1. It’s economical. Insects have a very high feed-conversion efficiency rate, which is the measure of how effective an organism is at converting food and water into body mass. For instance, 100 gallons of water will produce a quarter ounce of beef protein, a little over half an ounce of chicken protein and eight ounces of cricket protein.
2. It’s a high-quality protein. A single cow used to make beef is about 29 percent protein. Cricket is 69 percent protein and contains nine essential amino acids along with a host of important minerals.
3. It’s synergistic. More than half of all the fish consumed around the world is farmed, and insects are high-quality fish food. Plus, their exoskeletons contain a polysaccharide that boosts the immune systems of chickens, which could eliminate the need for antibiotics in poultry production.
4. It’s convenient. The U.N. estimates that 68 percent of the world’s population will live in cities by 2050. Insects can easily be produced in warehouses and other urban buildings, which also works perfectly with the increasing interest in urban farming.
5. It’s profitable. The global insect protein market is expected to be worth $1.53 billion by 2021.
Given that it’s already become a challenge to feed the world’s population, producing and consuming insect protein could be the means of ensuring a food secure future for the planet.
Food
Classic fettuccine carbonara
Using the heat of the pasta to cook the eggs gives this classic dish a creamy consistency. It’s the perfect dish to serve for an easy Easter dinner.
Start to finish: 20 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients
• 1 pound fettuccine
• 8 ounces thick-cut bacon or pancetta, cut into cubes or small strips
• 1 onion, finely chopped
• 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
• 3 eggs
• 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
• Salt and pepper
• Fresh parsley, to garnish
Directions
1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook the fettuccine according to the package instructions.
2. Meanwhile, in a large pan over high heat, brown the meat. Lower the heat, add the onions and cook until softened. Add the garlic and cook until golden. Turn off the burner but leave the pan on the element to preserve the heat.
3. Beat the eggs, add the cheese and stir to combine.
4. Drain the pasta, reserving 1 cup of the cooking water.
5. Add the pasta to the pan with the meat and add the eggs. Using tongs, toss to combine and cook the eggs. Add a little bit of cooking water to loosen the sauce if necessary.
6. Salt and pepper to taste, garnish with fresh parsley and serve immediately.
Food
Asparagus and Gruyere puff pastry bundles
recipe
This simple appetizer is perfect for an Easter brunch — or any other time!
Start to finish: 40 minutes (10 minutes active)
Servings: 8
Ingredients
• 24 fresh asparagus spears
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• Salt and pepper
• 1 14-ounce package puff pastry
• 16 thin slices of Gruyere cheese
• 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
• 1 egg yolk, beaten
• 1 tablespoon water
• 1/4 cup sesame seeds
• Fresh thyme sprigs, to garnish
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set it aside.
2. Trim the bottoms from the asparagus spears. Coat the asparagus with the olive oil. Salt and pepper to taste.
3. Roll the puff pastry dough until it’s about half an inch thick. Cut it into 8 equal-sized squares.
4. Diagonally across each puff pastry square, place 1 slice of Gruyere, 3 asparagus spears, 1 more slice of Gruyere and 1 tablespoon of grated Parmesan. Join the two opposite corners of the pastry dough, leaving the ends of the asparagus showing.
5. Combine the egg yolk and the water. Using a pastry brush, lay a thin coat of the egg mixture over the pastry and sprinkle on the sesame seeds.
6. Bake for 30 minutes or until the puff pastry is golden brown.
7. Garnish with the fresh thyme and serve.
Food
Bird’s nest cupcakes
A sweet way to end an Easter brunch, these adorable cupcakes are sure to delight the young and young at heart.
Start to finish: 1 hour
Servings: 12
Ingredients
Cupcakes
• 2 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
• 1/2 cup whole milk, room temperature
• 1/2 cup sour cream, room temperature
• 1/2 cup butter, softened
• 1/4 cup sugar
• 3/4 cup brown sugar
• 2 eggs, room temperature
• 1 egg yolk, room temperature
• 1/4 cup boiling water
Frosting
• 3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
• 2-1/4 cups icing sugar
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 3 tablespoons heavy cream, room temperature
Garnishes
• 3.5 ounces semi-sweet baker’s chocolate
• 36 candy-coated chocolate eggs
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line 12 muffin cups with paper liners and spray lightly with cooking spray. Set aside.
2. In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. Set aside.
3. In a small bowl, combine the milk and the sour cream. Set aside.
4. In another large bowl, beat the butter using a hand mixer. Add the sugars and continue to beat until light and fluffy.
5. Add the eggs and egg yolk to the mixture and continue to blend. Add 1/3 of the flour mixture followed by half of the milk mixture. Repeat with another 1/3 of the flour and the remaining milk. Add the final 1/3 of flour. Add the boiling water and stir until completely combined.
6. Divide cake batter evenly between the 12 muffin cups (they should each be about 3/4 full). Bake for about 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of a cupcake comes out dry.
7. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely while you prepare the frosting.
8. In a large bowl, beat the butter for about 5 minutes or until light and fluffy. Add half the icing sugar and mix until combined. Repeat with the second half of the sugar. Add the vanilla, salt, and cream, and mix on low speed until fully incorporated.
9. Using a piping bag, pipe a circle of frosting on each cupcake.
10. Using a vegetable peeler, shave the chocolate. Place on top of the icing to create nests and place three candy-covered chocolate eggs on top of each nest.
King Cartoons
Wind: 4mph SSW
Humidity: 34%
Pressure: 30.09"Hg
UV index: 8
75/53°F
66/44°F