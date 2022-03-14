What’s polyneuritis?

Polyneuritis is a neurological condition that’s characterized by nerve damage to the body’s extremities such as the hands, feet, and arms. This disorder can be caused by underlying conditions like diabetes and kidney failure. However, it can also be triggered by infection, medication, nutrient deficiency, exposure to toxic products, alcoholism, and more.

Symptoms

Polyneuritis can lead to sensory and motor disorders. On top of losing sensation in the affected limbs, you may also experience the following symptoms:

• Muscle paralysis or weakness

• Tingling or numbness in the extremities

• Dry skin

• Night cramps

Moreover, many people with polyneuritis lose their ability to sense temperature and pain.

Treatment

If you think you may have polyneuritis, your doctor will request a neurological evaluation. This will allow them to determine the best course of action. For example, you may be prescribed medication like painkillers or immunosuppressants to help reduce or eliminate your symptoms. Your doctor may also recommend a support device or physiotherapy to strengthen your limbs. If the disease was triggered by alcohol abuse or a vitamin deficiency, you may be given alcoholism therapy or a course of B vitamins as part of your treatment.

If you think you may be experiencing the symptoms of polyneuritis, consult your doctor as soon as possible.