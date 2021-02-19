Opinion
What’s really in a name?
Lord Fairfax Community College, has decided to change its name because it does not reflect who they are? Really? I thought it was a place of higher learning and opportunities!
I don’t like the name of Fauquier County, I don’t like the name Henry. I don’t like the color green! I don’t like to make mashed potatoes. But I don’t take this to the city council, or the board, or even D.C.!
This all has become so political! What are the bases of all of this?
Why not just erase everything!
No one has names. No names on buildings, no names on highways, no names on envelopes, no names on anything? Why not walk around nameless and act like zombies!
We humans can’t seem to focus on the important things, like being kind and caring and making our futures better! Like helping others and looking out for one another. All we seem to be about nowadays is hate, anger, and destruction.
What a sad place the world has become, what a sad place our country has become! The more we seek peace, the more uproar of evil becomes!
Tenia Smith
Front Royal
Sure Representative Ben Cline wants to move past January 6th accountability
Rep. Ben Cline opines that Congressional Democrats and presumably Republicans who voted to impeach and convict Donald Trump were wasting time.
Donald Trump was impeached for his role in instigating the insurrection and attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. He was acquitted in the U.S. Senate by a vote of 57 to 43. He got the 43. Try that in baseball.
Mr. Cline is anxious to get on with business and well he should be.
Why did the president urge his followers to go to the Capitol that day? He made it quite clear that he wanted them to go in support of those Members of Congress who were supporting his claim that the 2020 election had been stolen from him and them.
The story of a stolen election was the Big Lie. The election was not stolen. There is no evidence that it was. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Republican Leader, made that clear after the acquittal of the former President on February 13.
Senator McConnell blamed the former president and “other powerful people” for perpetuating the Big Lie. Now, who were those “other powerful people?” Why they were Members of Congress of course who continued to spread the Big Lie. Who is on the list of Members of Congress who told the people that if they could just find the votes to overturn the certification of the Electoral College votes all would be well?
Rep. Ben Cline is on the list.
Mr. Cline knew full well that the votes were not there to require a reshuffling of the electoral deck. He knew his encouragement of the insurrectionists would only end in their frustration and anger, the anger that was on display on January 6.
Why did Ben Cline do this? Because he wanted to provide Trump supporters in the 6th District with an empty gesture proving his fealty to the former president.
Even after he saw the anger that resulted in the death of a police officer and others in the Capitol, Ben Cline marched down to the floor of the House and perpetuated the Big Lie one more time.
It is small wonder that Ben Cline wants to change the subject.
Mr. Cline thinks the effort to hold responsible those who instigated the attack on the Capitol is a waste of time. He wants people to look away from him.
Tom Howarth
Warren County, Virginia
Eternal vigilance is the price we pay to maintain, support, and defend our basic Constitutional rights and freedom
In Tom Howarth’s recent opinion letter, he pointed out that if the Governor of Virginia issues an edict, it appears that we do not have the choice nor legal standing to ignore it. It appears from his letter that he did not nor does not approve of Warren County (or any other County in the Commonwealth which adopted a “sanctuary” resolution) being a sanctuary jurisdiction regarding the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment as it pertains to the right of citizens to keep and bear arms.
I point out to Mr. Howarth that if the Governor or any other appointed or elected official, who has taken an oath to support and defend the U.S. Constitution or any Commonwealth or State Constitution, and then issues edicts or dictats which are in opposition to those documents and in fact infringes on the rights of those citizens, then those edicts or dictats have been issued illegally and are null and void. Such edicts and dictats would have to be submitted to a review by a judge or panel of judges to determine if, in fact, those edicts and dictats are in violation of those governing documents.
In the case of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and to the provisions of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia, where a governor or other duly elected or appointed official has ordered that firearms purchased and/or owned by the citizens are to be confiscated or otherwise removed, in violation of the above-named documents, those orders are deemed to be unconstitutional and have no basis of law. The citizens, in exercising their Constitutional rights, can ignore those edicts and dictats, and the elected or appointed officials who have taken the oath of office may just the same refuse to enforce those edicts and dictats. Elected and appointed officials do not have the legal power to subvert the provisions of those documents, and cannot act against the citizens for disregarding the edicts and dictats.
In some recent cases, regarding the current public health emergency, it has been proven in courts of law that the governors of several states have, in fact, exceeded their authority in issuing executive orders, edicts, and dictats; that these actions on the part of the governors have infringed on the Constitutional and civil rights of the citizens of those states. We know now that many of the governors and mayors and other elected and appointed officials have chosen to use the current public health emergency as the excuse and conduit by which their authority can be and has been illegally expanded beyond the point of infringing of the rights of citizens mandated by law.
We have also witnessed many cases where elected and appointed public officials have issued edicts and dictats governing how citizens are to conduct themselves in the current public health emergency, and then in fact these officials have disregarded and violated their own edicts and dictats, and have gotten caught on camera. They seem to think a simple apology will make things all better, when in fact citizens have been subjected to criminal and civil penalties for the same violations. “Rules for thee but not for me.”
Eternal vigilance is the price we pay to maintain, support, and defend our basic Constitutional rights and freedom. Too many American patriots have paid the price in blood and in service to maintain this vigilance over the past 246 years.
Arthur Candenquist
Amissville, VA
A Town Council quiz and fact check from Royal Examiner’s ‘tabloid’ staff satirist
DATELINE ALERT – Front Royal, Virginia: 1/ Space aliens have captured the Town Council and forced the male members to grow hokey beards; 2/ “Trees cause more pollution than automobiles“; 3/ “Plants cause Erosion”; 4/ “What is not due diligence is allowing the creek to grow out of control as it had for over 17 years with no work being done to mitigate flooding and erosion”; 5/ “Over the years, it (the creek bank) hasn’t been maintained and that’s what’s causing the erosion”; 6/ “Marijuana is a gateway drug”.
Question: Which of these statements is NOT true?
Answer: All of them, except the Space Alien one.
The first one, that trees cause pollution is a gloriously stupid concept foisted upon the public in 1981 by U.S. President Ronald Reagan. The full quote of his statement was, “Trees cause more pollution than automobiles do.”
“Plants cause erosion” is an incredibly dumb statement by someone who should know better – Steven Hicks, the new Town Manager. He did an incredible job in his previous position as Town Manager of Durham, NC, under what it seems were trying conditions. Here, in his defense, he was handed a very bad situation and is trying, we are told, to make things better.
Unfortunately, he may be under the hypnotic thrall of THE Tederick. Yes, THE Tederick, a name that causes bureaucrats to grow hokey beards.
THE Tederick, rising out of a primordial LLC swamp to suck at the fabric of governments, much like a three-piece suit Nosferatu. So, Mr. Hicks may have stumbled a bit to please his liege. But incredibly, after landing in a town fresh off of wiping out a healthy stand of trees (again, he didn’t do it), he has applied for Tree City USA status! Ironically, one of the signs proclaiming that Front Royal is a Tree City is in front of the Tederick Trench, formerly known as a portion of the Shenandoah Greenway!
Okay, moving along, the statement that nothing has “been done… for over 17 years to mitigate erosion” – The article by Sonja pretty much disproves that.
Finally, “marijuana is a gateway drug”. Wrong, wrong, wrong!!!
Fact or tabloid journalism? – “During the opioid discussion, Gillespie put forth the proposition that the Town officially oppose an anticipated State General Assembly initiative to legalize marijuana because, despite decades of past sociological and medical studies indicating otherwise, he said that there was ‘no question marijuana is one of those gateway things’ leading to harder drug use. He pointed to reports that the illegal drug market was now seeing the lacing of marijuana with the super-synthetic opioid Fentanyl as an indicator of his belief on the matter.”
Thus far we are unaware of any request from Mr. Gillespie or the Town’s lengthening battery of taxpayer-funded attorneys to have the above passage corrected in any way.
Marijuana is not a gateway drug. People who have tried marijuana may eventually go on to try harder drugs in search of a stronger high, and experimentation may lead them down a dangerous path toward addiction. However, the science shows overwhelmingly that for most people, marijuana is not a gateway drug.
Many people mistakenly believe that marijuana use precedes, rather than follows the initiation of other illicit drug use. In fact, most drug use begins with alcohol and nicotine before marijuana, making nicotine and alcohol the two most common “gateway” drugs of abuse. Evidence indicates marijuana is usually not the first substance abused before more dangerous illicit drug experimentation.
A study published in the peer-reviewed “Journal of School Health” has concluded that the theory of a gateway drug is not associated with marijuana, but rather one of the most damaging and socially accepted drugs in the world: alcohol. The findings from this investigation support that alcohol should receive primary attention in abuse prevention programming since the use of other substances could be impacted by delaying or preventing alcohol use. Remember, under-age purchase or use of nicotine or alcohol is a crime.
An alternative “gateway” may just be the trials and tribulations some kids face while growing up. According to Dr. Karen Van Gundy, an associate professor of Sociology at the University of New Hampshire, regarding juvenile drug use, “Whether marijuana smokers go on to use other illicit drugs depends more on social factors like being exposed to stress and being unemployed, not so much whether they smoked a joint in the eighth grade. Because underage smoking and alcohol use typically precede marijuana use, marijuana is not the most, and is rarely the first, illicit drug used.”
As for Fentanyl, sadly, it is now found everywhere. In Chicago, Fentanyl was found in a vaping device!
As for space aliens – you explain this mess.
“Three-piece suit Nosferatu” (I crack myself up sometimes.)
Executive Orders II
A couple of years ago, after President Trump backed out of the Paris Climate Treaty and the Iran Nuclear Deal, I wrote a column for “Historically Speaking,” justifying his actions because those deals had been made by executive orders so could legally be overturned by executive order. At the same time, I argued that modern executive orders such as these went beyond the authority of the president and should be handled by Congress. If you want more proof of the folly of executive orders, on the first day of President Biden’s term, he signed into effect 15 new executive orders, one of which was to reenter the Paris Climate Deal. As with my first article, I am not arguing that we should or should not join with the climate agreement. My argument is about the process. The very fact that Obama can join it, Trump pull us out, then Biden rejoin – all done by one man and the stroke of his pen – goes beyond the scope of power the founders envisioned.
Last time, I cited the Constitution as an example to show how only Congress is authorized to make laws and approve of all treaties. The Paris Accords and the Iran deal are both treaties with foreign nations and hence should fall under the powers of Congress, yet they were not. There is nowhere in the Constitution that explicitly gives presidents power of executive orders; instead, the power is implied from Article II.
Not all executive orders are the same; some are perfectly legitimate. The Supreme Court has said a president can use the power if given authority by a clause in the Constitution or if Congress delegates it. All presidents have issued orders, starting with George Washington. Washington’s first order was that all department heads report to him what was happening in their departments. As head of the Executive Branch as prescribed by the Constitution, Washington had the right to request reports from his departments.
As Commander and Chief, presidents can make decisions about the military. Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was an executive order. It was done as a military order to hurt the South by taking away their work force. Agree with the idea or not, Biden’s use of an executive order to allow transgenders into the military is legitimate. It falls under his military authority.
Another legitimate use of executive orders is in the enforcement of laws, another duty prescribed to the president. After the Brown v. Board of Education ruling, President Eisenhower issued an order to desegregate schools.
Finally, though not in the Constitution, allowing presidents to act in time of emergency seems legitimate, but only for the duration of the crisis. FDR, who guided the nation through two of the hardest episodes in our history – the Great Depression and WWII, used orders to create the Works Progress Administration and later the Manhattan Project. Under this thinking, any of Biden’s executive orders issued to stop COVID have some validity.
The second part of the Supreme Court’s ruling of when Congress delegates is more problematic. Who’s at fault is too long for this article but starting in the Progressive Age and expanded during FDR and the Cold War, presidents little by little have taken away (and Congress has let them) the primary task of Congress which is to make laws. Whereas orders were meant for executing presidential duties, many are now used to bypass Congress to legislate. Again, I am not arguing for or against any of Biden’s orders, but his executive orders on immigration and transgendered athletes are establishing law and should be dealt with by Congress. It has been argued to me that presidents need to act on these issues because either Congress refuses to or moves too slowly. While I understand, the Constitution does not grant the president legislative powers in cases where the Congress is too slow, refuses to act, or cannot get enough votes to pass its legislation.
When the Founders gathered in Pennsylvania to create our governing document, their most difficult task was creating an executive branch. The other two branches were easy by comparison, but America had just broken away from a monarch and was not in a hurry to recreate a new one. In fact, the first national government, The Articles of Confederation, did not even have an executive branch.
When creating the Executive Branch, the man who inspired the Founders’ thinking was the French philosopher Montesquieu, who argued the idea of “trias politica” or “separation of powers.” The Founders were scared of creating a strong president, but what Montesquieu argued, and the Founders understood, was that in order to keep the people safe from a tyrannical government the Executive Branch had to be as powerful as the Legislative and Judicial Branches. If not, the Legislative Branch had the power to become tyrannical. Therefore, the Executive Branch had to be strong.
However, none of the Founders ever imagined what the President has become in the 21st Century. No matter if you support or condemn Biden’s orders, which he now holds the record for in his first days, the Founders never envisioned so much raw power in the hands of just one person. It goes against everything they feared and everything Montesquieu taught. Biden needs to be careful. For a man who claimed Trump was a tyrant, Biden has more than doubled the number of Trump’s executive orders for the same amount of time in office.
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha. He is Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog.
County help on Beautification Project acknowledged
Open Letter to Warren County Supervisors, reprinted by permission:
Chairman, Warren County Board of Supervisors
Ms. Cheryl Cullers
220 N. Commerce Ave.
Front Royal, Va. 22630
Ms. Cullers,
The Beautification of Front Royal Committee working with the Director of the Parks and Recreation Department, Daniel Lenz, planted 100 Dutch Master daffodil bulbs along the Royal Shenandoah Greenway at Eastham Park Trail #2 behind Skyline High School. Park and Recreation personnel were very professional and planted the bulbs under extremely cold and windy conditions on 28 January 2021. The bulbs were supplied by the Beautification Committee in recognition of the Garden Club of Virginia’s 100th year Anniversary and for the enjoyment of all who recreate along the trail.
In addition, the Beautification Committee has supplied 90 Green Arrow daffodil bulbs for planting behind the Warren County Heritage Society in front of the Loom House in recognition of the Garden Club of Warren County’s 90th Anniversary. The bulbs were planted by the Virginia Master Gardeners. The Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners provide guidance and information to the Heritage Society on maintenance and renovation of their landscape. As well as, educating the public on best practices for proper planting, plant care, pest management and pruning.
Our new initiative is to improve the landscaping around the elementary schools starting with E. Morrison Elementary School.
The Committee thanks the Parks and Recreation Department and the Board of Supervisors for helping to beautify Warren County/Front Royal.
V/R
Lisa Schwartz
President, Beautification of Front Royal Committee
Governed by choice is not ‘liberty’ but a threat to Constitutional order
There are those in Warren County that object to Governor Northam’s orders dealing with the Covid-19 crisis. People are calling the Governor’s office and communicating to him through our elected officials in the Legislature. Some are expressing their concerns to the Board of Supervisors or the Town Council.
Now, however, there are people who want to declare that Warren County is a sanctuary from the Governor’s orders. When the Governor issues an order, they propose that Warren County be exempt. Warren County would have only the approach to Covid-19 that it decides to take.
Expressing our concerns to the Governor or our state and local elected officials are legitimate approaches. Declaring Warren County a sanctuary is not.
The Commonwealth elects a Governor every four years. I have lived under Governors who I liked and several I did not like. I have agreed with some policies and objected to others. What I never did was conclude that because I did not like the Governor or his policies, I, therefore, did not have to follow them. If I object to the policies of a Democratic Governor, at the next election, I can support a Republican.
In the meantime, I can urge others to oppose the policies that I do not favor. I can send letters to elected officials. I can attend rallies and write letters to the editor. What I cannot do is declare that the Governor is not the Governor and the State Legislature has no power to make laws that apply to all citizens of the Commonwealth.
This is not the first time we have seen an effort to undermine the constitutional order of the Commonwealth. The legal reasoning that underlies this call for sanctuary is the same as that employed to support the 2nd Amendment Sanctuary movement. They say that if you do not like action by the Governor or State Legislature, you can simply ignore it.
You cannot be a citizen of a state only when you like the Governor or the actions of the State Legislature. You cannot cancel the reality that the Governor is indeed the Governor or negate the authority of the State Legislature.
I have sometimes objected to the nominees that Presidents have made to the Supreme Court. Despite my objections, I have never questioned the President’s authority to make such nominations.
These calls for sanctuary threaten the underpinning of our constitutional order and should be rejected.
Tom Howarth
Front Royal