What’s the best material to frame your windows?
If it’s time to replace the windows in your home, you’ll need to choose a material for the frames. Here are the most common options and what you should know about them.
Vinyl
Made of PVC and often supported with a metal interior, this material is easy to maintain, an effective insulator, and resistant to moisture and corrosion. It’s also the most affordable window frame option. Over time, however, fluctuating temperatures can cause the corner seams to fail.
Aluminum
Wood
This timeless, warm, and recyclable material is both an eco-friendly and aesthetically pleasing option. However, it requires meticulous care to protect it from water damage and rot. Alternatively, hybrid window frames include a layer of aluminum or fiberglass to shield the wood from the elements.
Fiberglass
While not as affordable as vinyl, this low-cost option offers the strongest window frame structure. It’s also resistant to temperature fluctuations and moisture. Fiberglass tends to discolor in the sun, but it can easily be repainted. Plus, the material won’t deteriorate.
All of these window frame varieties have an average lifespan of 20 to 30 years. However, if properly cared for, wood frames can last much longer.
5 weeks before Christmas: The countdown begins
With several weeks to go until Christmas, now’s the time to sit down and create your game plan for the holidays. Here are a few tasks to get you started.
• Determine your budget for the holidays including for gifts, food, and drinks, new outfits and decorations
• Write a list of the people you want to buy gifts for, and start to jot down ideas
• Begin to plan your holiday menu, taking into account any of your guests’ allergies or diet restrictions
• Sort through and test out your decorations, and set aside any broken or defective items
• Decide whether you want to host a themed event such as a tropical Christmas party
• Create and send out save-the-date invitations, with more details to follow in the coming weeks
• Organize a gift exchange among friends, family members, or co-workers (set a price limit and pick names)
• Schedule appointments with your hairdresser, manicurist, and other beauticians
5 colorful fish for your first aquarium
If you want to set up your first aquarium, you might be wondering which species to adopt. Here are five colorful suggestions that are great for beginners.
1. Cape Lopez lyretail
These speckled orange fish live in pairs, and a small aquarium with plenty of plants to hide among will suit them well. Just make sure the tank has a lid because they love to jump.
2. Guppy
3. Betta
These fish come in a variety of colors and can thrive in a modest-sized bowl with warm water. Also known as Siamese fighting fish, you should only have one of these species in an aquarium.
4. Cardinal tetra
These active and vibrant fish can live peacefully in a community aquarium. In fact, it’s recommended to have at least 10 of these schooling species in a tank.
5. Zebrafish
Also known as danio rerio, this is a robust species that live in schools. Although they’re content in room temperature water, zebrafish require a tank volume of at least 52 gallons.
To make sure you choose the right quantity and species of fish for your aquarium, speak with a sales associate at your local pet store.
5 eco-friendly laundry habits to adopt
Washers and dryers consume an excessive amount of energy and water. Here are five habits you can adopt to conserve resources and make laundry day better for the environment.
1. Only wash what’s dirty
If you wear a shirt for only an hour or two on a cool morning, for example, it doesn’t necessarily need to be washed before it can be worn again.
2. Wait for a full load
3. Use cold water
Up to 90 percent of the energy used by your washer goes toward heating the water. Plus, cool water can effectively clean clothes and is actually better for some fabrics than warm or hot water.
4. Favor green products
Look for biodegradable, phosphate-free laundry detergents and fabric softeners, preferably products sold in recyclable packaging or in bulk.
5. Air-dry when possible
Dryers consume a massive amount of energy. Whenever possible, opt for eco-friendly alternatives like a clothesline or drying rack.
In addition, make sure to maintain your washer. You should clean it a few times a year to remove lime deposits and other residues that can reduce your appliance’s efficacy.
Pro-tip
If you need to replace your washing machine, opt for a front-load rather than a top-load model since it will use less water. Plus, the spin cycle tends to be faster, which removes more moisture and shortens the drying time. For optimal efficiency, choose Energy Star certified products.
10 ideas for homemade Thanksgiving wreaths
When you welcome friends and relatives into your home this holiday, make sure they’re greeted by a beautiful wreath hanging outside. Here are 10 festive options to adorn your front door.
1. A shallow, round woven basket wreath filled with faux fall foliage and small gourds
2. A deep green silk magnolia leaf wreath dotted with silver-painted acorns
3. A grapevine wreath embellished with faux bittersweet vines and cranberries
4. A pine cone wreath adorned with metallic leaves, a burlap bow, and copper glitter
5. A foam wreath wrapped in strips of orange, yellow, and red tulle
6. An olive branch wreath with dried white orchids and sprigs of lavender
7. A grapevine wreath decorated with fake apples, walnuts, and cinnamon sticks
8. A gathered burlap wreath with faux sunflowers and sprigs of pine
9. A multi-color flint corn wreath filled in with dried husks and beige tulle
10. A floral wreath in fall colors with a “thankful” or “welcome” sign cut out of wood
Keep in mind that many of these suggestions can easily be adapted to create matching centerpieces for your dining table.
Thanksgiving care packages: what to include
If a family member or friend can’t make it home for Thanksgiving, consider sending them a care package to let your loved one know they’re on your mind. Here are a few things you might want to include.
Snacks and treats
Put together an assortment of the person’s favorite snacks or wrap up some Thanksgiving-themed baked goods. If the package has a long way to go, you could print or write out a recipe for pumpkin-spice cookies and fill a jar with the dry ingredients.
Self-care supplies
Winter wear
As the cold weather sets in, cozy clothes are the next best thing to a warm embrace from a loved one. Visit local shops and craft fairs to find hand-knitted socks, scarves, hats, and mittens. Toss in an insulated travel mug, so they can enjoy hot beverages on the go.
Letters from home
A handwritten note to your loved one can help close the distance between you, whether it’s a lengthy update on day-to-day life or a simple reminder of how much you love them. Encourage other family members who live with you to write their own notes.
Finally, carefully wrap each item in fall-colored tissue paper and embellish the inside of the box with festive wrapping paper, plastic autumn leaves, and felt pumpkins.
Flooring options to spruce up your garage
If your concrete garage floor has seen better days or you want to protect it from stains and damage, a coating or covering can help. Here are some available options.
Coatings
Before applying any type of coating to your concrete floor, it needs to be rigorously cleaned. This option is better suited for heated garages as the coating won’t stick to damp concrete. The most common ones are:
• Concrete paint. This inexpensive product can be applied like regular paint. Regardless of whether you opt for latex or oil-based version, annual touch-ups are a must.
• Epoxy resin. This durable material is resistant to chipping, corrosive chemicals, and damage from frequent use. It’s also easy to maintain, available in a variety of colors, and contains no VOCs.
Whereas concrete paint is easy to apply, epoxy is tricky to work with and requires extensive preparation. For best results, hire a professional to install this coating.
Coverings
Typically, a covering is quick and easy to install. Simply give the concrete floor a thorough sweep in preparation. Although more expensive than coatings, this flooring option is immune to moisture. The two types of coverings are:
• Interlocking tiles. These come in a wide variety of patterns and colors, making it easy to create a custom design. You can also choose between flexible tiles that are comfortable to walk on and rigid, perforated tiles that allow snowmelt and spills to drain away.
• Rollout mats. Available in various sizes, colors, and patterns, these thick rubber carpets are an affordable covering option. However, their soft texture makes them susceptible to damage from chemical stains and gravel imprints.
If your garage floor is substantially damaged, a covering is the most effective way to give it a fresh, blemish-free surface.
