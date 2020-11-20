What’s the best material to frame your windows?

If it’s time to replace the windows in your home, you’ll need to choose a material for the frames. Here are the most common options and what you should know about them.

Vinyl

Made of PVC and often supported with a metal interior, this material is easy to maintain, an effective insulator, and resistant to moisture and corrosion. It’s also the most affordable window frame option. Over time, however, fluctuating temperatures can cause the corner seams to fail.

Aluminum



This durable material requires little maintenance and is extremely weather-resistant, although exposure to sunlight can affect its appearance. Though more expensive than vinyl, these sturdy frames can be built thin to increase the surface area of glass in your windows.

Wood

This timeless, warm, and recyclable material is both an eco-friendly and aesthetically pleasing option. However, it requires meticulous care to protect it from water damage and rot. Alternatively, hybrid window frames include a layer of aluminum or fiberglass to shield the wood from the elements.

Fiberglass

While not as affordable as vinyl, this low-cost option offers the strongest window frame structure. It’s also resistant to temperature fluctuations and moisture. Fiberglass tends to discolor in the sun, but it can easily be repainted. Plus, the material won’t deteriorate.

All of these window frame varieties have an average lifespan of 20 to 30 years. However, if properly cared for, wood frames can last much longer.