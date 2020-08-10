What’s the best way to wake up?

Does it take you several minutes, or even hours, before your brain starts working in the morning? This phenomenon, known as sleep inertia, was recently studied by researchers from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology. They found that the sound you wake up to may play a role in how long this state lasts.

What is sleep inertia?

Sleep inertia pertains to the transition phase between sleep and wakefulness. Depending on the person, this state of drowsiness can last up to four hours, although it typically lasts somewhere between 15 and 60 minutes.

The state is characterized by inattentiveness, slow reaction times, and an overall lack of alertness. These symptoms result in a higher risk of mistakes, which can be a problem if someone needs to operate machinery or make crucial decisions.

What do alarms have to do with it?

The study found that people who woke up to music reported feeling more alert than those who woke up to classic alarm sounds, such as a beeping noise. Researchers hypothesize this is because the rhythmic and melodic nature of music isn’t as disruptive as the harsh noises of an alarm.

If you suffer from persistent sleep problems, make an appointment with your doctor to discuss them. Over time, poor sleep can increase your risk of developing serious health issues.