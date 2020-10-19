Health
What’s the difference between acetaminophen and ibuprofen?
If you have aches, pain, or a fever, you may wonder whether to take acetaminophen or ibuprofen. While these two medications offer similar relief, there are several key differences.
Acetaminophen
Commonly known by the brand name Tylenol, acetaminophen is an analgesic and antipyretic drug. This means it relieves pain and fever. Potential side effects of this over-the-counter medication include nausea and headache. Since acetaminophen is broken down by the liver, you should avoid taking it if you have liver problems.
Ibuprofen
Which to choose?
If you have a headache or fever, both acetaminophen and ibuprofen will offer relief. If you have menstrual cramps, you’ll likely find ibuprofen to be more effective. It’s also a better choice if you have a toothache or sprain.
Remember to carefully read the label before taking any medication to avoid dangerous interactions with other drugs, supplements, and herbs. It’s also essential to not exceed the maximum daily dosage and not take acetaminophen or ibuprofen for longer than recommended. An overdose can lead to serious health problems such as liver and kidney damage.
Health
Breast cancer: how is a treatment plan developed?
One in eight women will receive a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. In such cases, a personalized treatment plan is created by a team of health-care specialists that typically includes oncologists, nurses, psychologists, social workers, and nutritionists. Here’s a look at how each individualized plan is developed.
Reviewing the options
A treatment plan is typically based on the type and stage of breast cancer. It might consist of systemic treatment, such as chemotherapy or hormone therapy, or a local treatment that directly targets a tumor, such as surgery or radiation therapy. A treatment plan might also use a combination of these approaches and be complemented by alternative therapies like acupuncture and massage.
Assessing all factors
• Their overall health
• Whether they’ve reached menopause
• The status of their hormone receptors
• Cancer’s likelihood of recurrence
For more information about breast cancer treatments, visit the American Cancer Society website at cancer.org.
Health
5 benefits of orthodontics that’ll make you smile
While most people would prefer not to wear braces, orthodontic treatments can greatly improve your smile. In fact, they can have a dramatic effect on your overall health and well-being. To mark National Orthodontic Health Month, here’s a closer look at the benefits of orthodontics.
1. Healthier teeth
Food particles are more likely to get trapped between misaligned teeth, which also tend to be harder to effectively brush and floss. This increases your risk of developing cavities and gum disease.
2. Less discomfort
3. Improved eating
If your teeth don’t line up when you close your mouth, it can be difficult to bite down evenly and properly chew your food. You may need to avoid eating certain things as a result.
4. Clearer speech
Gaps in your smile and overlapping teeth can affect the placement of your tongue and lips when you speak. This might cause a whistling sound or make it harder to pronounce certain words.
5. Higher confidence
If you have crooked teeth, you may try to hide your smile when you talk and laugh. This can impact your self-confidence and may even cause you to hold back in your personal or professional life.
Both adults and children can benefit from orthodontic treatments. Speak with your orthodontist to find the right solution for you or your kids.
Health
What is carpal tunnel syndrome?
The carpal tunnel is a narrow passageway in the wrist made up of bones and ligaments. If inflammation occurs in this area, it can lead to a potentially debilitating condition known as carpal tunnel syndrome.
Causes
The median nerve, which controls sensation and movement in most of your fingers, runs through the carpal tunnel into your hand. Inflammation in the wrist can compress this nerve and lead to pain, numbness, and a weakened grip. Common causes of inflammation in the wrist include diabetes, high blood pressure, rheumatoid arthritis, and thyroid disorders.
In addition, repeatedly straining your wrist can lead to inflammation. This includes any ongoing movement that overextends the wrist, prolonged exposure to vibrating tools, and a lack of wrist support when using a keyboard or mouse.
Prevention
To prevent or minimize the symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome, avoid activities that overextend your wrist as much as possible. If you frequently use a computer, consider an ergonomic wrist rest. When engaging in an activity that requires repetitive wrist motion, such as playing the piano, be sure to take frequent breaks.
Treatment
Effective options for treating carpal tunnel syndrome include taking anti-inflammatory drugs, icing your wrist, and wearing wrist splints. A chiropractor, physiotherapist, or occupational therapist can also suggest exercises and provide manual therapy to relieve pressure in the carpal tunnel. In severe cases, carpal tunnel release surgery may be necessary.
If you experience symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome, be sure to speak with a health-care professional as soon as possible.
Health
Raking leaves: Not a chore, it’s exercise!
Variety is not only the spice of life, it’s close to inspirational when it comes to regular exercise. So here it is, the exercise you can get during only a week or two of the year: Raking leaves.
Raking on a beautiful fall day gives you a chance to work out in nature’s health club. No fancy gear needed. No trip to the court or the health club, just put on an old shirt and jeans.
According to Fitness, The Dynamic Gardening Way (Bonds of Nature Publishing), and author Jeffrey Rustuccio, just 30 minutes of rigorous raking burns up about 200 calories.
Here’s how to do it:
* Before starting, loosen up your arms, legs, and back with some stretching exercises so you won’t get sore muscles.
* Keep knees slightly bent and use your arms and legs, not your back, for movement.
* Rake with a sweeping motion, breathing in as you extend the rake and out as you sweep it back toward yourself.
* Work in repetitious movements. Numbers don’t matter, but the pattern does.
When you get tired, quit and save the rest for tomorrow.
Health
Test your knowledge: the stages of breast cancer
Most people are familiar with the concept that cancers are diagnosed in “stages.” But do you know what this really means? In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, test your knowledge with these three true or false statements.
1. True or false: there are four stages of breast cancer
False. The staging system for breast cancer has five stages (zero to four). Stage zero is assigned to ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) breast cancer, which means the cancer cells are confined to a duct or lobule. Stage four is assigned to metastatic breast cancer, which means the cancer has spread to other parts of the body. In general, the higher the stage, the more cancer has spread through the breasts and to nearby organs.
2. True or false: the stage changes as the cancer evolves
False. A stage describes the location and amount of cancer present in the body when it’s first diagnosed. Since the stage is based on the initial diagnosis, it doesn’t change even if the cancer grows, spreads, or comes back following remission. For example, a stage two breast cancer that eventually spreads to the liver will be referred to as metastatic, but it remains a stage two cancer.
3. True or false: the staging system helps determine a prognosis
True. Doctors use the stage of cancer to predict the course of the disease and the patient’s likelihood of recovery. This is possible because cancers that appear in the same part of the body with the same stage tend to have a similar prognosis. The stage is also used to develop a treatment plan and assign patients to appropriate clinical trials if they wish to participate.
Health
Dilated eye exams: a look at retina damage
Do you have severe myopia or diabetes? Perhaps you’re over the age of 50, have a family history of retinal detachment, or previously experienced some type of eye trauma? If so, your optometrist may recommend you undergo a dilated eye exam. Here’s what you should know about this diagnostic tool.
What it’s for
The purpose of this test is to give your optometrist a better view of your retina, which is a thin layer of tissue that lines the back of your eyes. A dilated eye exam is used to help prevent vision loss by detecting eye conditions such as a torn or detached retina.
What to expect
It usually takes four to six hours for the medication to wear off. In the meantime, your eyes will be extremely sensitive to light and you may experience blurry vision. Therefore, you should wear sunglasses and avoid driving after the exam.
What to watch for
Detecting a torn or detached retina early can help prevent vision loss. Common symptoms include:
• The sudden appearance of drifting spots in your vision, called floaters
• Gradually reduced peripheral vision
• Blurry or dim vision
If you experience any of these symptoms, consult your optometrist immediately. There are several treatments available to repair a torn or detached retina, including surgery. The best course of care will depend on the severity of the damage.
