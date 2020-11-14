Health
What’s the difference between Type 1 and 2 diabetes?
Diabetes is an incredibly pervasive disease that affects more than 34 million Americans. Given its prevalence in the United States, and in recognition of November as National Diabetes Month, here’s a look at the differences between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.
Insulin production
Insulin is a hormone that enables cells to absorb glucose. People who have Type 1 diabetes can’t produce insulin, a function that normally takes place in the pancreas. Those with Type 2 diabetes either don’t produce sufficient insulin or can’t absorb it effectively. In both cases, a lack of insulin makes it difficult to regulate blood sugar levels.
Risk factors
In contrast, Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that researchers suspect is linked to genetics and certain environmental factors.
Treatment
A person with Type 1 diabetes must use an insulin pump or inject the hormone to ensure their body can properly regulate blood sugar. While someone with Type 2 diabetes might also be prescribed insulin, there are other ways to manage the condition. These include eating healthy, exercising regularly, managing stress, and maintaining healthy body weight.
To learn more about this disease, visit diabetes.org.
What is prediabetes?
Prediabetes is characterized by abnormally high blood sugar levels that aren’t elevated enough to be diagnosed as diabetes. Since prediabetes is asymptomatic, it’s important to speak with your doctor about risk factors and screening tests.
Health
Medication safety tips for seniors
Here are a few tips for the safe use of medications among older adults.
• Keep an up-to-date list of the prescription and over-the-counter medicines you take. Write down how much, how often, and why you take each medication. Bring this list with you every time you go see the pharmacist or any other health-care professional.
• Before you start taking a new medicine, consult your pharmacist to ensure it won’t adversely interact with your other medications. You should also carefully read the instructions that come with it and speak with your pharmacist if you have any questions.
• Take medications according to your health-care provider’s instructions. Adhere to the recommended dosage, frequency, and duration of the treatment. Always consult your doctor before you stop taking a prescription medication.
• Never take someone else’s prescription medications or give yours to another person. Keep medicines out of the reach of children. If you have extra or expired medications, bring them to your pharmacist for safe disposal.
For more drug safety tips and information about your specific situation, speak with your doctor or pharmacist.
A note to caregivers
If you’re responsible for giving an elderly person their medication, make sure you avoid distractions while preparing and administering it. A drug mix-up, the wrong dosage, or combining certain medicines with specific types of food can have potentially fatal consequences.
Health
3 ways to avoid loneliness if you have reduced mobility
If you live alone and have reduced mobility, it can be difficult to ward off loneliness. Here are three tips to help you feel less isolated, even if you’re largely confined to your home.
1. Connect with loved ones
You might not be able to visit your friends or family members in person, but there are still numerous ways to stay in touch. Phone calls, emails, social media, and video conferences are great tools to help you avoid feeling cut off from the people you love.
2. Rediscover old hobbies
3. Adopt a cat or dog
The comforting presence of a pet can greatly improve your mood if you live alone. Both cats and dogs make excellent companions who can give and receive affection. Plus, having someone to take care of can strengthen your sense of purpose.
Finally, consider writing in a journal on a regular basis to help you organize your thoughts and deal with your emotions as they come up.
Health
Fauquier Health welcomes new OB/GYN provider, Dr. Elise Diamond
Fauquier Health announced today that Elise Diamond, MD, MPH, has joined its staff and will be offering obstetrics and gynecology services to the residents of Fauquier and surrounding counties. Dr. Diamond will join Dr. Barry Aron and Nurse Midwife, Monica Freidline, at the Fauquier Health OB/GYN clinic located at 253 Veterans Drive, Suite 210, in Warrenton, Virginia.
Dr. Diamond graduated from the University of South Florida – Morsani College of Medicine in Tampa, Florida in 2016. Prior to that she worked in public health and clinical research for several years. She recently completed her residency training at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Georgetown University in Washington, DC.
Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Health, commented, “We understand the need to provide full spectrum care to women of all ages and are beyond excited to welcome Dr. Diamond as our newest OB/GYN provider. Dr. Diamond will have a strong focus on labor and delivery, high risk pregnancy and minimally-invasive gynecological surgery. I know she will be a great asset to our growing clinic.”
Dr. Diamond is accepting appointments now and will begin seeing patients starting on November 1, 2020 at the Fauquier Health OB/GYN office at 253 Veterans Lane, Warrenton, Virginia. To schedule an appointment today, please call 540.316.5930. For additional details, please visit Find a Provider on FauquierHealth.org or FHDoctors.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling (540) 316-5000.
Health
What to look for in a frozen meal
It’s hard to deny that a frozen meal, ready in minutes, is a practical option at the end of a hectic day. The downside is they tend to be a poor source of nutrients. You’ll need to be careful with your selection if you want your ready-made meal to be an acceptable alternative to a home-cooked one. Here are a few things to look for on the Nutrition Facts label.
• Protein. Light frozen dinners geared toward weight loss tend to be low in protein. You’ll need a meal that contains at least 15 grams of protein to satiate your hunger.
• Fiber. To keep you feeling full and reduce your temptation to snack, look for frozen meals that have at least two grams of fiber.
• Sodium. Most frozen dinners are high in salt, even if they don’t taste salty. The sodium content of your meal shouldn’t exceed 600 milligrams.
• Fats. You should aim to not exceed 15 grams of fat per meal, and make sure no more than three grams of it is saturated. Avoid fried food, cream sauces, and puff pastries.
Remember that you can always fill the nutritional gaps in your frozen meals with quick, fresh sides. If a dish doesn’t have enough protein, complete your meal with a small bowl of Greek yogurt or a hard-boiled egg. If a dish is lacking vegetables, throw together a salad or pour yourself a glass of low-sodium vegetable juice.
Health
Breast cancer: How to recognize and treat lymphedema
Lymph is a clear fluid that contains antibodies and flows through the lymphatic system of the body. If this fluid is unable to properly circulate, it can build up in the soft tissue of a limb and cause swelling. This condition, called lymphedema, is common in breast cancer patients whose lymph nodes have been damaged or removed during their treatment.
Symptoms
There are numerous signs that might indicate the presence of lymphedema, including:
• Trouble moving and bending a joint
• Hardening or thickening of the skin
• Persistent ache, pain, or burning sensation in the limb
• Tight feeling in the skin of the affected area
These symptoms can vary and depend on the severity of the condition.
Treatment
Daily skin care is crucial to prevent and manage lymphedema. Clean, hydrated skin helps reduce the risk of infection which can cause or exacerbate this condition. Take precautions and avoid activities that can lead to you getting cut, scratched, or burnt. You should also wear sunscreen and refrain from using ice packs since exposure to extreme hot or cold temperatures can aggravate symptoms.
Other types of prevention and treatment include manual lymph drainage, complex decongestive therapy, and wearing compression garments.
If left untreated, lymphedema can lead to severe complications such as a bacterial skin infection or an infection of the lymph vessels. Speak with your health-care team if you notice signs of lymphedema.
Health
What’s the difference between acetaminophen and ibuprofen?
If you have aches, pain, or a fever, you may wonder whether to take acetaminophen or ibuprofen. While these two medications offer similar relief, there are several key differences.
Acetaminophen
Commonly known by the brand name Tylenol, acetaminophen is an analgesic and antipyretic drug. This means it relieves pain and fever. Potential side effects of this over-the-counter medication include nausea and headache. Since acetaminophen is broken down by the liver, you should avoid taking it if you have liver problems.
Ibuprofen
Which to choose?
If you have a headache or fever, both acetaminophen and ibuprofen will offer relief. If you have menstrual cramps, you’ll likely find ibuprofen to be more effective. It’s also a better choice if you have a toothache or sprain.
Remember to carefully read the label before taking any medication to avoid dangerous interactions with other drugs, supplements, and herbs. It’s also essential to not exceed the maximum daily dosage and not take acetaminophen or ibuprofen for longer than recommended. An overdose can lead to serious health problems such as liver and kidney damage.
King Cartoons
Wind: 2mph SE
Humidity: 39%
Pressure: 30.18"Hg
UV index: 1
66/39°F
57/37°F