What’s the difference between Type 1 and 2 diabetes?

Diabetes is an incredibly pervasive disease that affects more than 34 million Americans. Given its prevalence in the United States, and in recognition of November as National Diabetes Month, here’s a look at the differences between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

Insulin production

Insulin is a hormone that enables cells to absorb glucose. People who have Type 1 diabetes can’t produce insulin, a function that normally takes place in the pancreas. Those with Type 2 diabetes either don’t produce sufficient insulin or can’t absorb it effectively. In both cases, a lack of insulin makes it difficult to regulate blood sugar levels.

Risk factors



There are several factors that increase a person’s risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. These include obesity, high blood pressure, and prediabetes. Your ethnic background and a family history of diabetes can also put you at risk.

In contrast, Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that researchers suspect is linked to genetics and certain environmental factors.

Treatment

A person with Type 1 diabetes must use an insulin pump or inject the hormone to ensure their body can properly regulate blood sugar. While someone with Type 2 diabetes might also be prescribed insulin, there are other ways to manage the condition. These include eating healthy, exercising regularly, managing stress, and maintaining healthy body weight.

To learn more about this disease, visit diabetes.org.

What is prediabetes?

Prediabetes is characterized by abnormally high blood sugar levels that aren’t elevated enough to be diagnosed as diabetes. Since prediabetes is asymptomatic, it’s important to speak with your doctor about risk factors and screening tests.