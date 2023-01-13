What’s your safe snowmobiling score?

Snowmobiling is a fun winter activity that folks of all ages can enjoy. In fact, the International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association (ISMA) estimates that more than four million North Americans enjoy snowmobiling every year.

In 2023, International Snowmobile Safety Week takes place from January 14 to 22. Its purpose is to increase safe snowmobiling practices and help people avoid accidents and injuries on the trails.

Do you practice safe snowmobiling? How many of these statements are true for you?

1. I keep to designated trails or areas where I know snowmobiling is permitted

2. I avoid unfamiliar bodies of water

3. I travel only on terrain I know or with someone who does

4. I use extra caution when operating at night

5. I always check the forecast before heading out and respect weather advisories

6. I wear a helmet and clothing appropriate for the weather conditions

7. I always let someone know where I’m going and when I plan to return

8. I’m educated on winter survival skills

9. I always keep emergency supplies with my machine

10. I keep my machine well maintained

11. I drive at speeds that are reasonable for the terrain and time of day

12. I never operate my snowmobile under the influence of alcohol or drugs

A little effort and mindfulness are all it takes to keep yourself and your loved ones safe as you enjoy the winter trails. Connect with a local snowmobiling club to stay informed of safety advisories in your area, and have your machine regularly inspected by a professional.