What’s your safe snowmobiling score?
Snowmobiling is a fun winter activity that folks of all ages can enjoy. In fact, the International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association (ISMA) estimates that more than four million North Americans enjoy snowmobiling every year.
In 2023, International Snowmobile Safety Week takes place from January 14 to 22. Its purpose is to increase safe snowmobiling practices and help people avoid accidents and injuries on the trails.
Do you practice safe snowmobiling? How many of these statements are true for you?
1. I keep to designated trails or areas where I know snowmobiling is permitted
2. I avoid unfamiliar bodies of water
3. I travel only on terrain I know or with someone who does
4. I use extra caution when operating at night
5. I always check the forecast before heading out and respect weather advisories
6. I wear a helmet and clothing appropriate for the weather conditions
7. I always let someone know where I’m going and when I plan to return
8. I’m educated on winter survival skills
9. I always keep emergency supplies with my machine
10. I keep my machine well maintained
11. I drive at speeds that are reasonable for the terrain and time of day
12. I never operate my snowmobile under the influence of alcohol or drugs
A little effort and mindfulness are all it takes to keep yourself and your loved ones safe as you enjoy the winter trails. Connect with a local snowmobiling club to stay informed of safety advisories in your area, and have your machine regularly inspected by a professional.
How to honor MLK’s legacy with a day of service
Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on January 16 this year. Sometimes described as a day on and not a day off, this federal holiday intends for Americans everywhere to act on King’s vision of a “beloved community.” Regardless of age, race, or ability, nearly anyone can get involved in this day of service. Here are four ideas to inspire you.
1. Organize a racial justice event
Invite a Black speaker, writer, artist, or musician to give a presentation. Sell tickets to the event, and donate the proceeds to an organization that promotes racial justice. Make sure to provide refreshments and plan several activities for kids.
2. Arrange a food drive in your city or town
Check with your local food bank to find the items they need most. Publicize the event in your neighborhood. Your community grocer might be willing to prepare a display featuring suggested donations. You could also create a charity drive to collect clothes, toys, eyeglasses, and household items.
3. Plan a community development project
Build a new wheelchair ramp for a neighbor, or give your community center a fresh coat of paint. You could also create a community garden, clean a park or construct a little free library. Put the word out, and buy all the needed supplies ahead of time so you’re ready to get down to work on the day.
4. Use your skillset to help others online
There are many ways to volunteer remotely. For example, the Smithsonian and the Library of Congress invite people to transcribe historical documents. Alternatively, if you love helping people learn, Upchieve is a digital platform that connects students with volunteer academic coaches. Another great way to give back is with Be My Eyes. This app pairs people who are blind or have a visual impairment with volunteers who can help them with small, everyday tasks.
For resources to help you serve your community, visit MLKDay.gov.
Our goal is to create a beloved community, and this will require a qualitative change in our souls as well as a quantitative change in our lives. – Martin Luther King Jr.
Toast the New Year with Auld Lang Syne
“Auld Lang Syne” is sung at the stroke of midnight in almost every English-speaking country in the world to bring in the new year.
At least partially written by Robert Burns in the 18th century, it was first published in 1796 after Burns’ death. Early song variations had been sung prior to 1700, and they inspired Burns to produce the modern rendition.
In the Scots language, “Auld Lang Syne” literally means “old long ago,” or simply, “the good old days.” To bring the words back in memory then, here is the song:
Auld Lang Syne
Should auld acquaintance be forgot
and never brought to mind?
Should auld acquaintance be forgot
and days of auld lang syne?
For auld lang syne, my dear,
for auld lang syne,
We’ll take a cup of kindness yet,
for auld lang syne.
Should auld acquaintance be forgot
and never brought to mind?
Should auld acquaintance be forgot
and days of auld lang syne?
And here’s a hand, my trusty friend
and gie’s a hand o’ thine,
We’ll take a cup o’ kindness yet
for auld lang syne.
Best post-holiday gifts (for yourself?)
‘Tis the season to save money. While late November and December are the busiest shopping weeks, January offers the best deals. If you’re looking to save some cash, putting off some purchases for January could prove a fruitful bet, so if you’re looking for gifts for yourself or to pick up some must-buy essentials, circle January on that brand-new calendar.
First, if you like decorating your home for the holidays, January is perhaps the best month to pick up decorations. Many retailers offer steep markdowns to liquidate seasonal goods. Likewise, if you’re looking to buy a new winter coat or other cold-weather gear, you can often find stuff on the cheap at the start of the new year.
In December, retailers have more leverage because they know folks are shopping and have deadlines to meet, such as Christmas or Hanukkah. After the holidays, returns will surge. In fact, following the 2021 holiday season, roughly 16 percent of all purchases were returned, totaling more than $750 billion in value. That means merchants will have lots of inventory to clear.
Many retailers will have open-box items that they sell at a steep discount. Watch out for good deals on computers and other electronics. You can also check eBay and similar sites for gently used refurbished products.
You can turn post-holiday shopping into a financial lesson for children as well. Instead of loading up every gift on Christmas, parents can give kids an after-holiday toy budget of maybe $100. Then you can take your kids to the toy store and let them pick out toys, often at a steep discount. Once there, you can teach them about budgeting and finding good deals. Of course, you can still give kids presents on Christmas, but it’s smart to split up the budget.
Brazil’s New Year traditions abound
You probably know Brazil is famous for its elaborate celebration of Carnival (Feb. 17 to 22). In Rio de Janeiro alone, two million people gather in the streets daily for nonstop dancing, singing, music, and parades.
Brazil’s New Year celebrations, filled with music, dance, ritual, and fun, have a special flair you won’t find anywhere else.
Brazil’s population, among the world’s most ethnically and culturally diverse, creates a dramatic combination of traditions from Portuguese, African, and Amerindian indigenous peoples, with more contributions from huge numbers of immigrants from every continent.
Parties start on Dec. 27 and go on through Jan. 1 and emphasize live music and fireworks.
From African cultures, coastal residents may honor Lemanja (called Yemoja in Yoruba). The mother of the water and protector of fishermen and children, Lemanja is honored by throwing flowers into the ocean. Gifts can be thrown into the ocean, but if one floats back, your offering has been rejected.
From European tradition, some put a bay leaf (a priest’s leaf) and a banknote in their wallets, leaving them together all year until the following New Year’s Eve, when they give the money to someone and throw the leaf into the sea or river for good luck.
Brazilians wear white clothing for luck at the New Year, along with colorful underwear. Red brings love; yellow gives you money; blue, friendship; green, health; and purple, inspiration.
Finally, there is the tradition of the seven waves, a Umbanda (Afro-Brazilian) tradition. When the clock strikes midnight, revelers head into the ocean and jump seven waves. Make a wish on each wave as you shout, “Happy New Year!” You might also eat seven grapes for abundance and seven pomegranate seeds for money.
In their spin on Italian customs, Brazilians often eat lentils and rice right after midnight. They may wash it down with three sips of sparkling wine, another European import, with a wish for every sip.
Santa’s Photo Album: An unforgettable day at school
Do you go to school? If so, does your school organize activities for special occasions? This picture was taken during the Christmas theme day at the village school last year, just before winter break. My visit was a surprise; the students screamed with joy when they saw me arrive with Rudolph and Mr. Snow.
The party was already in full swing when we arrived, but the atmosphere became even more joyous when we showed up. They’d lined up several games for the celebration, including a relay race with candy cane markers, mimes, and bingo. My favorite part was the limbo contest! Do you know this game? It consists of going under a long stick and bending backward.
I and my old bones weren’t very good. I was even eliminated first, ho, ho, ho! I didn’t mind because it allowed me to encourage the children, who were so talented. Rudolph and Mr. Snow were doing very well. It was a close game, and we all laughed a lot, especially when Mr. Snow lost one of his snowballs while bending backward! Believe it or not, this happens to him a lot. This time, even his nose fell off! Can you imagine?
Everyone was laughing so hard that it took three tries to get my friend back together! Afterward, many kids had trouble concentrating, and the contest ended with a laugh.
This is a picture of the two winners with my friends and me. They look happy, don’t they? They weren’t the only ones. At the end of the day, every face in the room, including mine, was happy and bright. I enjoyed myself so much that I promised to come back every year, ho, ho, ho!
By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour
Translated by Jasmine Heesaker
Santa’s Photo Album: Mr. Snow’s scare
What do you place at the top of your Christmas tree? At my house, it’s always a gold star, and I’m always the lucky one who gets to place it there. Traditionally, Mrs. Claus takes a photo to remember the moment when I add that final touch.
This year, however, we narrowly escaped disaster, ho, ho, ho! If you look closely, you’ll notice that Mr. Snow, who came to help me, seems scared. I’ll tell you why.
While turning around to pose for the photo, my friend Raccoon bumped into the ladder I was standing on. See how it’s leaning dangerously to the right? Mrs. Claus had just snapped a picture of us before I was thrown into the tree! Mr. Snow screamed in fright as I dangled there, but there was no way to avoid the collision. I fell on top of him with a bang! Luckily, at least for me, my fall was cushioned by my snowy friend.
There were pine needles and broken baubles everywhere. Some pieces had even gotten stuck between Mr. Snow’s buttons! The good news is that no one was hurt. Plus, I managed to save the star! In the end, we were more shaken up than hurt.
After straightening the tree, we picked up the broken ornaments and started decorating again. Some of the garlands were also hanging crooked, and we had to replace some branches to camouflage the bald, crushed areas from my fall. Then, Raccoon firmly held the ladder so I could safely place the star. It may surprise you, but the tree was beautiful.
Mr. Snow gave me a sturdy step ladder for Christmas a few weeks later to make sure the incident wouldn’t happen again, ho, ho, ho!
By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour
Translated by Jasmine Heesaker
