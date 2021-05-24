Interesting Things to Know
When and how to amend your tax return
Not every tax mistake may require you to file an amended return, but some mistakes are important to correct.
If you made a minor mistake in addition or subtraction, for example, the IRS will probably make the correction for you. The agency will send you a letter telling you what they corrected, how it affects your return, and what you have to do next if anything.
But for major errors, you should file an amended return using Form 1040X.
Some errors that should be corrected using an amended form:
– Income that was not reported.
– Wrong filing status
– Dependent change.
– Deductions not claimed.
On the two-page 1040X, you’ll have a chance to explain why this mistake was made, but be sure to read the form carefully, paying close attention to the instructions, according to Forbes.
You’ll need to reference the tax form you filed, but are changing, so make sure you have a copy.
Remember that changes to one item affect another. So if you list higher income, your tax liability may increase or your refund may decrease.
If you owe money, you’ll have to mail it with your Form 1040X (you can’t make an amendment online).
Kids’ Corner: How to make an herbarium
Do you like to collect beautiful flowers and unique-looking leaves? If so, a herbarium is a perfect way to preserve these finds and learn more about them. Here’s how to create a scrapbook for your plant specimens.
• Collect a variety of flowers and leaves on your walk. Avoid doing this on a rainy day, otherwise, the wet plants might rot while they dry.
• Place your finds between two pieces of newspaper, paper towel, or blotting paper to absorb any moisture and help them dry out.
• Stack a few large, heavy books on top of the plants. Leave them like this to flatten for at least a week.
• Arrange the dried flowers and leaves on the pages of a notebook or in a binder. Use clear glue or transparent tape to stick them in place.
• Write the name of each plant next to it. You can also include interesting details like its smell and where you found it.
Feel free to add more plants over time. If you want ideas about how to design your herbarium, there are plenty of tutorials online.
The benefits of aerial application
Aerial application is a valuable tool for many farmers as it helps spread products that protect crops from insects, disease, fungi, and weeds. Although more expensive than traditional ground application, it has several benefits that make it well worth the price. Here are some of the key advantages.
1. It’s fast and effective
Aerial applicators can spray more acres in an hour than a ground applicator can in an entire day. This added speed is often critical when dealing with disease and insect control.
2. It doesn’t cause soil compaction
Aerial applicators don’t cause soil compaction because the equipment never comes in contact with the field. By contrast, ground applicators often leave wheel tracks that pack down the soil, thereby restricting the flow of oxygen and water to the root zone. This can lead to reduced yields.
3. It evenly disperses products
Aerial application creates a more uniform spray pattern. This is because the product gets applied above the crop canopy. The nozzles on ground applicators, on the other hand, are often too close to their target, which leads to uneven application of crop protectants.
4. It lowers the risk of disease transfer
Since aerial application equipment never touches the crop, there’s little to no risk of spreading disease. Ground applicators, however, can easily carry a disease through an entire field by brushing past diseased plants and then coming into contact with healthy ones.
Modern aerial application technology provides effective, reliable, and precise crop protection that’s well worth the added investment.
The growing hemp industry
The hemp industry has exploded in the past five years because of a growing demand for hemp-derived products. Many farmers are adding hemp to their crop rotation because it grows fast, doesn’t require much maintenance, has many uses, and can be incredibly profitable.
What’s hemp?
Hemp is a variety of the cannabis Sativa plant species that are grown specifically for industrial use. Hemp has been used for a variety of purposes for more than 10,000 years and is one of the oldest domesticated crops.
What can hemp be used for?
The entire hemp plant, from stalk to seed, can be used to make a number of commercial and industrial products such as rope, textiles, clothing, shoes, food, paper, bioplastics, insulation, and biofuel.
Is hemp legal?
Industrial hemp production is now legal at the national level under the 2018 Farm Bill. It’s currently legal for licensed farmers to grow hemp in 34 states.
How much has the hemp industry grown?
The hemp industry has seen a 455 percent boost in productivity since 2018 and is projected to grow at a compounded annual rate of 34 percent, from $4.6 billion in 2019 to $26.6 billion by 2025.
If you’re looking to diversify your crops, hemp may be a great choice.
9 things to bring to the beach
If you want to plan a fun-filled day at the beach, here are nine things you should bring.
1. Sunscreen. Bring a water-resistant variety with the right level of protection.
2. Water. Drink plenty of liquids throughout the day to prevent dehydration. Pack an insulated bottle and refill it often.
3. Sunglasses. Protect your eyes from the sun’s harmful rays with a good pair of shades.
4. Hat. Choose a wide-brim type that covers your face and neck.
5. Food. Pack a hearty lunch and nutritious snacks to keep up your energy.
6. Shoes. Bring a pair of sandals or water shoes to protect your feet from the elements.
7. Entertainment. Liven up your day with books and beach toys.
8. Hand sanitizer. Disinfect your hands regularly without having to walk to the bathroom.
9. Shelter. Set up an umbrella or beach tent to provide shade when the beach isn’t crowded.
Lastly, make sure to bring towels for everyone in your group.
4 uncommon kinds of livestock
If livestock breeds such as cattle and sheep don’t interest you, you may want to explore the benefits of raising these more unusual animals.
Elk
Elk is a fairly low-maintenance kind of livestock. They can cope with different types of weather, are naturally immune to many diseases, and will eat just about anything they can forage. The market for elk antlers is extremely profitable and the demand for their meat continues to grow.
Bison
Bison are naturally hardy and require less management than cattle. They’re well adapted to extreme weather conditions and their diet mainly consists of perennial grasses that naturally grow in many parts of North America. In addition, bison meat is in high demand because of its numerous health benefits.
Ostrich
Raising ostriches can be very profitable. They’re well adapted to harsh conditions, don’t require much feed, and can protect themselves from predators. In addition, ostrich farming is sustainable since very little goes to waste. Their meat and eggs are used for food, their skin is used for leather, and their feathers for decoration.
Alpaca
Alpacas are docile and friendly animals that are easy to train. They’re also resilient and can withstand freezing temperatures. You don’t need much space to raise them, as just one acre of pasture is enough for five or six alpacas. In addition, alpaca fiber is highly coveted in the fashion industry and can sell for high prices.
If you’re interested in trying something new, these non-traditional livestock breeds might be a great addition to your farm.
Berries available at your local U-pick
Berry picking is a beloved summer pastime, and there are many U-pick farms that welcome visitors at this time of year. If you’re looking for a wholesome activity to do outdoors, consider handpicking strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and more. The best part is eating them when you get home.
A safe activity
In 2020, the U-pick tradition gained popularity thanks to the pandemic. Many families sought out fresh air and flocked to nearby farms to get away from it all.
Fortunately, many U-pick farms were able to provide a safe experience by taking health precautions. In addition, berry picking has the advantage of being an outdoor activity that can be done while keeping ample physical distance between yourself and others. Plus, since you’re the only one who will touch the fruit you take home, you don’t have to worry about cross-contamination.
If you pick more than you can eat, remember there are a number of ways to preserve fresh berries. Freezing, dehydrating, and canning are all good ways of keeping these summer fruits on hand. Making jam is another great option.
Avoid disappointment
Before you visit a U-pick farm in your area, learn about the health procedures adopted by the farm and make sure there’s enough fruit in the fields for a good harvest. You can typically get this information by calling the producer or checking their website or Facebook page.
