EDA in Focus
When Civil Liability theories collide – Poe cross examination by EDA counsel provides intense clash of perspectives
The civil liability trial and counterclaim in the “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA, WC EDA, FR-WC EDA) versus Donald F. Poe and Earth Right Energy (ERE) took a turn for TV-worthy courtroom drama Wednesday morning when the defense called its first witness. That witness was defendant Donald, or as he introduced himself to the jury, Donnie Poe.
And while direct examination from defense attorney William Ashwell remained calmly factual based upon the defense “roadmap” of its perspective of the case, things got more interesting when that defense roadmap and the plaintiff’s counter-roadmap/theory of the case collided during cross-examination. When EDA lead counsel Cullen Seltzer reached the plaintiff’s main contention that over a million dollars exchanged between former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald and Poe and the solar panel installation company he represents regarding what the EDA contends were illegally formulated contracts and financial transfers done by McDonald without her board’s necessary authorization, things got interesting.
In the wake of EDA staff and board witnesses testifying that they had never seen or been consulted on the contract agreements presented to him by McDonald, Seltzer asked Poe if he now realized those contracts had been brought to him without the legally necessary approvals by the EDA Board of Directors.
“I don’t know that – that’s what they say,” Poe replied of the testimony he had heard from plaintiff witnesses. Pressed by plaintiff counsel that in the wake of supporting witness testimony he should now know that the EDA money he had received was not legally transferred, Poe responded: “You’re a nice man, but I disagree. I’m an uneducated man but I get things done” as to the contractual agreements he said he had been led to believe were legally acquired in 2018.
Later, when Seltzer noted that only McDonald’s signature on the EDA side was on the contractual agreements moving hundreds of thousands of dollars, Poe responded, “That’s her job – she signed it.” As the cross-examination intensified Poe observed from the witness box, “I shouldn’t be up here; you shouldn’t be there, other people should be. – Do you work for free?” Poe asked Seltzer.
“So, is Mr. Whitten lying, are Mr. Llewellyn, Mr. Drescher lying?” Seltzer responded of testimony from the former EDA attorney and two board members during the 2018 development of those contract agreements.
“I don’t know he’s not,” Poe replied to the initial and subsequent queries, citing a lack of first-hand knowledge of the inner workings of the EDA during that time period.
Of the unreturned $945,000 of the approximate $1.3 million he received on three proposed projects, the EDA attorney observed, “You got a million dollars” to which Poe replied of work he had completed on two of those, “Good for me – I put an honest dollar in my pocket … I did the work.”
“I don’t think I can talk you out of it,” Seltzer replied to Poe’s insistence he had earned the money the EDA now says was stolen by McDonald on legally unauthorized transactions.
“I wish you could, it would be a lot easier on both of us,” Poe replied as the cross-examination begun at noon ended at 12:31 p.m., at which point the trial adjourned for lunch.
After three more defense witnesses called in the afternoon, including former EDA Clerk Missy Henry, ERE solar subcontractor Donald Carlson by remote hook up from Florida, and West Virginia attorney Floyd M. Sayre III, also by remote connection, the defense rested. Noting the case was running slightly ahead of schedule, Judge Bruce D. Albertson dismissed the jury with the same admonishment not to discuss or read about the case at 4:20 p.m. With counsel estimates on closing argument time-frames, an hour for plaintiff, an hour to hour-and-a-half for defense, Judge Albertson told the jury he hoped to turn the case over to them for deliberations by around the lunch hour or shortly after on Thursday.
With the jury dismissed, EDA counsel Seltzer made a motion to strike the defendant’s $27.3 million counterclaim. The amount was the contracted amount of the proposed solar installation on Warren County Public Schools nine school facilities. Seltzer argued that the fact that there was no legally required authorization from either the county School Board or Board of Supervisors for that contractual arrangement, that the contract was not valid was “uncontroverted” by any defense evidence.
The judge took the matter under advisement and told counsel he would try to have a ruling after jury instruction discussion that would commence after a 10 to 15-minute break taken at 4:22 p.m. Closing arguments are expected to commence shortly after the 9:00 a.m. reconvening of the trial, Thursday morning, July 14.
EDA in Focus
EDA versus Poe, Earth Right Energy civil liability case heads into third day
It was a who’s who of past county and “Warren Economic Development Authority” (WC EDA, EDA, FR-WC EDA) staff and board members on the witness stand during the first day of evidence and witnesses in support of that paper trail of plaintiff evidence in the EDA versus Donald F. Poe and Earth Right Energy (ERE) civil liability and counterclaim case, Tuesday, July 12, in Warren County Circuit Court. In order of appearance, those included former County and EDA attorney Dan Whitten, former county supervisor and EDA board member Ron Llewellyn, long-time County Administrator Doug Stanley, former EDA Board member, chairman, and WC Public Schools Superintendent Greg Drescher, and former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, former EDA Administrative Assistant Gretchen Henderson, in addition to several others including ERE staffer Mandy Newman, and two plaintiff “expert witnesses” on solar panel installation techniques, Christopher Page and Kyle Lavesque.
What those witnesses accomplished in the plaintiff’s “roadmap” of its case was verbal support of the paper trail of exhibits introduced to open the plaintiff EDA’s case for recovery of $945,000 in unreturned payments for solar panel installation work it says was either promised in writing at no cost or was never approved or accomplished. Also at issue is a defense counterclaim of $27.3 million, the total of an unrealized contract between ERE and the EDA for solar panel installation at the county’s nine public school facilities. Much of the plaintiff’s evidence surrounds its contention the contract was not legally authorized with the public school system or the county government, who have financial and legal authority over the county’s public school system.
As reported in yesterday’s Royal Examiner story on jury selection and opening arguments, the disputed work or non-work surrounds contracts regarding solar panel installation at the EDA office complex on Kendrick Lane, at the Warren County Public School system’s nine school facilities, and at the EDA’s Baugh Drive warehouse in the north side industrial corridor. See: Jury hears opening arguments in EDA versus Poe/Earthright Energy civil claim, counterclaim case
While having settled civilly with the EDA for $9 million in assets with a “no-fault” notation, McDonald still faces multiple criminal charges now at the federal level in the Harrisonburg-based Western District of Virginia. Consequently, asked about details of her business dealings with the defendants surrounding proposed solar panel installation work and the consequent transfer of over a million dollars in assets between herself and the defendants, McDonald invoked her 5th Amendment right not to respond due to the potential of self-incrimination.
That resulted in a “ballpark” total of 77 “I invoke the 5th Amendment” responses from McDonald, the central figure in the $21 million EDA financial scandal. By this reporter’s count, 25 of those responses came during direct examination by EDA attorney Cullen Seltzer, and 52 in response to cross-examination questions from defense counsel William Ashwell during McDonald’s 25 minutes on the witness stand.
Proceedings began at 9 a.m. with some technical issues between counsel. The jury came in and the evidentiary part of the trial began at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday. The jury was released at 6:46 p.m. with the trial scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Plaintiff counsel plans to introduce a filmed deposition of defendant Poe at the outset on Wednesday and told the court it hoped to complete its evidentiary presentation by mid-day. Defense counsel said their evidentiary presentation is likely to go into Thursday. Judge Bruce D. Albertson told both sides it hopes to turn the case over to jury deliberations by late Thursday if possible.
See more detail on the trial in a coming Royal Examiner story upon the trial’s conclusion, and the rendering of a verdict.
EDA in Focus
Jury hears opening arguments in EDA versus Poe/Earthright Energy civil claim, counterclaim case
After a full morning of jury selection involving a large jury pool of 75 to 80 or more, many being disqualified for personal, business, or even familial connections to the defendant or potential witnesses, a 10-person jury including three as yet-unnamed alternates heard opening arguments in the “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA, WC EDA) versus Donald F. Poe/Earthright Energy (ERE) civil liability case and defense counterclaim against the EDA.
The plaintiff EDA is seeking $945,000 in unreturned payments for solar panel installation work it says was either promised in writing at no cost or was never approved or accomplished. The disputed work or non-work surrounds contracts regarding solar panel installation at the EDA office complex on Kendrick Lane, at the Warren County Public School system’s nine school facilities, and at the EDA’s Baugh Drive warehouse in the north side industrial corridor.
As plaintiff co-counsel Karissa Kaseorg noted in opening arguments, Poe’s Earthright Energy-Commercial LLC, through then-EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, received a total of over $1.2 million, but returned $343,000 of that total. That leaves a balance of $945,037.21 received under false pretenses unreturned, Kaseorg told the jury.
However, in his opening statement defense counsel William Ashwell used that returned amount of $343,000 to argue that his client was acting in good faith on the series of solar installation contracts between the EDA and ERE. He pointed out that the money was returned by the defendants when informed that the Baugh Drive warehouse contract would not go through.
Ashwell also informed the jury that the defendants would be asking for a counterclaim judgment of $27.3 million against the EDA. That was the amount of an aborted contract, a contract plaintiff counsel asserted the EDA or its then-executive director had no authority to enter into, with the county’s public school system for installation of system-wide solar panels.
Responding to the plaintiff’s somewhat briefer opening statement, defense counsel Ashwell described those opening statements as each side’s “roadmap” or “theory” of their respective cases to be presented to the jury throughout the remainder of the week. And as in April Petty’s defense the previous week, Ashwell presented a defense roadmap in which the $21-million financial scandal conspiracy Jennifer McDonald is alleged by the EDA to have orchestrated over several years positioned his client to be a victim, rather than a co-conspirator.
In contrast again echoing its previous week’s strategy, in its opening statement EDA counsel focused on presentation of a paper trail of documents it told the jury supported its claims of fraud, conversion, conspiracy, unjust enrichment, and ultra vires, the latter a legal term for an overstepping of one’s authorized authority, against the defendants and their alleged co-conspirator McDonald.
Those opening arguments began at 1:30 p.m. following a one-hour lunch break. At their conclusion at 2:45 p.m., Judge Bruce D. Albertson dismissed the jury with instructions to be ready for a 9 a.m. start to what is likely to be a hotly contested several days of testimony and evidence presented to traverse those varying plaintiff and defense civil liability “roadmaps”.
Asked by the judge about a time frame for its case, EDA lead counsel Cullen Seltzer cited 10 witnesses the plaintiff plans to call in support of its case. He estimated that dependent on cross examination lengths, the EDA case could be completed by 4:30 or 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Defense attorney Ashwell told the court its case would likely take up the bulk of Wednesday, with some carryover into Thursday possible. Before dismissing the jury, Judge Albertson told them to be prepared for some longer days into evenings, in order to bring the case to a resolution and verdict this week.
EDA in Focus
Judge takes dueling evidentiary objections ‘under advisement’ in EDA vs. ‘Curt’ Tran/ITFederal civil case and counterclaim
Attorneys for plaintiff “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA, WC EDA, FR-WC EDA) and civil case defendant Truc “Curt” Tran/ITFederal argued motions filed in objection to some evidence each party plans to introduce at trial over the last seven work days of this month. Jury selection is slated for Thursday, July 21, with the trial beginning the following day, Friday, July 22, with the entire following week July 25-29 set aside for completion of presentation of evidence and arguments in that approximately $9-million EDA civil case claim and defense counterclaim.
As appears to be common in such civil liability cases each side attempts to set an evidentiary framework that best suits their claim of either liability or lack thereof. Judge Bruce D. Albertson took both motions related to relevance to the EDA’s claim for a return of the unpaid balances on two EDA loans to Tran and his company originally totaling $12 million, and a counter-claim by Tran of EDA liability in his being misled by the former EDA executive director, under advisement.
Judge Albertson noted he has previously expressed some “skepticism” about the defense objection to EDA evidence about Tran and his company’s use of portions of the $12 million it received in two loans related to proposed development here, primarily at the Avtex/Royal Phoenix Business Park site in Front Royal, for other business ventures in Alexandria or elsewhere. However, the judge said he would reserve a final decision on admissibility until he sees how the flow of evidence is presented at trial. As noted above, the claim is for approximately $9 million, as Tran has kept current on his $40,000-plus a month loan payments.
The EDA contends Tran acquired the EDA loans fraudulently and conspired with then-EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald in doing so. Disputed evidence cited also related to EDA involvement in development of a Criminal Justice Academy and Tran’s Front Royal Farms plan, neither of which came to fruition along with the failed Avtex site business proposal.
Tran’s counterclaim appears to revolve around the contention he was taken advantage of by McDonald, and that the EDA Board of Directors at the time should have identified the alleged financial improprieties McDonald is now accused of by the EDA prior to Tran’s involvement. Pointing to a primary disputed aspect of the EDA-Tran/ITFed counterclaims of liability, Judge Albertson observed, “If he’s part of a conspiracy with McDonald, he’s not a victim of the negligent contention.”
The EDA vs. Tran/ITFederal civil trial is slated to be the final of five scheduled for this month, beginning with the just-concluded April Petty case. As previously reported, on Thursday, July 7, a jury found Petty liable for the return of $125,000 in EDA funds used by former EDA Executive Director McDonald to pay off the balance of an Ocwen Mortgage company loan to Petty during the March 2016 sales process on Petty’s Howellsville Road home. McDonald was acting as Petty’s real estate agent through Campbell Realty at the time she was also EDA executive director. See: Civil Case Jury finds April Petty liable for return of $125,000 to EDA
Jury selection is scheduled for this Monday, July 11, in the EDA vs. Donald Poe/Earthright Energy case, with the remainder of the week to Friday, July 15, booked for trial on that civil liability claim of over a million dollars. That case revolves around a contract McDonald was alleged to have been involved in to have the company provide solar panels to the Warren County Public Schools facilities as it did to the EDA office complex; however, allegedly without proper authorization.
Also on the civil court agenda for this month are the EDA vs. Samuel North (one day, July 18); and William Lambert (two days, July 19/20).
Crime/Court
Civil Case Jury finds April Petty liable for return of $125,000 to EDA
After a day-and-a-half of opening and closing arguments, witness testimony, and evidentiary exhibits being presented to them, a seven-person Warren County Circuit Court civil case jury found for the plaintiff “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA or legally FR-WC EDA) on 4 of 5 claims of financial liability against April Petty for the return of $125,000 to the EDA. Petty was accused of receiving the benefit of a $125,000 check written by former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald from an EDA account to pay off the balance of Petty’s home mortgage loan with Ocwen loan company as part of a March 2016 sales process on Petty’s home.
McDonald was acting as Petty’s real estate sales agent in her side employment role with Campbell Realty while still EDA executive director. As noted in a previous story on the trial, McDonald is the central figure in the $21-million EDA financial scandal that erupted in 2018-2019, dating back as far as 2014. McDonald was called as a defense witness and answered some questions. However, questioned about her relationship with Petty or the sales process on Petty’s Howellsville Road home, she invoked her 5th Amendment right not to respond at risk of self-incrimination.
See: EDA versus April Petty civil liability trial heads into its second day
Defense counsel William Shmidheiser indicated he would file a motion with the court to “set aside” the verdict. After some discussion between Judge Bruce D. Albertson, Shmidheiser, and EDA attorney Cullen Seltzer, a schedule of three weeks to file that defense motion, with 14 days for the plaintiff to respond, and an additional 10 days for any further filings if necessary, was set.
But as to the verdict as it now stands, even though the check and alleged unauthorized transfer of EDA assets didn’t go directly to Petty, EDA counsel Seltzer cited five criteria by which Petty was liable for the return of what he stated EDA research indicated was an unauthorized transfer of EDA assets to Petty’s benefit. Those were: Unjust Enrichment, Conversion, Fraud, Conspiracy, and Ultra Vires, the latter a legal term regarding an official, in this case, McDonald, acting outside their legal authority without authorization from their controlling board. The jury found for the EDA on all but the Conspiracy claim.
Plaintiff counsel Seltzer noted that the mortgage pay-down increased the value of Petty’s home sale from $210,000 which actually was paid by the buyers, to her desired asking price of $335,000, largely clearing her existing debt.
Defense counsel countered that Petty had no knowledge that the $125,000 mortgage payoff hadn’t come from the buyer, Richmond couple Christopher and Tasha Leary, as Petty said McDonald told her was the case at the time. Shmidheiser and Petty contended that as a result of the sale of her home, the defendant had not received the benefit of the alleged illicit transfer of EDA funds, but rather the buyers did.
However, plaintiff counsel Seltzer noted that rather than realize what she had feared might be as little as $500 she would see from the home sale that got only a few “low ball” offers over the first five-and-a-half months of the six-month sales contract with McDonald and Campbell Realty, Petty received a check for $41,934.73. And after four-and-a-quarter hours of deliberation Thursday afternoon, seven jurors agreed that was a benefit received by Petty from McDonald’s unauthorized transfer of EDA funds.
Other civil liability trials on the horizon this month are the EDA vs. Donald Poe and Earthright Energy; vs. Samuel North; vs. William Lambert; and vs. Truc “Curt” Tran and ITFederal.
See: EDA vs. April Petty: First in string of EDA civil case trials this month poised to start Wednesday
Crime/Court
Warren County EDA vs. April Petty: First in string of EDA civil case trials this month poised to start Wednesday
Jury selection followed by motions arguments on admissibility of evidence and witness testimony in the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority versus April Petty civil case began Tuesday morning in Warren County Circuit Court. The first in a series of EDA civil liability trials beginning this month accuses April Petty of receiving a $125,000 check written by former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald to pay off the balance on her home mortgage as part of the sales process on Petty’s home in which McDonald was acting as Petty’s real estate sales agent in her employment role with Campbell Realty.
McDonald is the central figure in the $21-million EDA financial scandal that erupted in 2018-2019. The EDA is seeking recovery of that $125,000 it alleges was an unauthorized transfer of EDA assets.
As became apparent during the motions arguments, Petty and her defense counsel William Shmidheiser do not deny Petty’s receipt of the money from McDonald. However, the center of the defense case is that Petty had no idea the check she received from McDonald was, as alleged by the EDA’s civil case attorneys from the Richmond-based Sands Anderson law firm, an unauthorized transfer of EDA assets by McDonald.
Consequently, much of the motions arguments from the defense side made to presiding Judge Bruce D. Albertson surrounded the idea that like a preponderance of EDA, County, and Town officials between 2014 and 2018, April Petty was deceived by Jennifer McDonald. The difference noted by plaintiff’s lead counsel Cullen Seltzer is that unlike the EDA, Town or County, Petty benefited financially from that deception, rather than suffer an unauthorized loss of assets.
Much of the back and forth between plaintiff and defense counsel during admissibility arguments surrounded the plaintiff’s notion of a conspiracy between McDonald and co-defendants to misdirect EDA assets. Shmidheiser noted that his client was one co-defendant who had not been indicted criminally before the criminal cases were passed, first to a Special State, then Federal Prosecutor’s office.
McDonald has settled the EDA civil claims against her, though with a “no-fault” condition in which she does not admit to any wrongdoing in acquiring the real estate used to settle those claims. Her federal criminal trial was recently pushed from October-November of this year to May of 2023.
In earlier pre-trial motions hearings defense counsel Shmidheiser has argued that his client did not receive an “unjust enrichment” from what EDA counsel asserts was an unauthorized transfer of EDA money, because in the end she deeded her home to buyers Christopher and Tasha Leary. Or as Shmidheiser has argued in those earlier hearings, and is likely to again over the next two days – “In exchange for that $125,000 check, plus another $210,000 at Closing” his client deeded her house, which had been listed for $330,000, to Mr. and Mrs. Leary. – “She didn’t get money for nothing, she got money for her house.”
Prior to the extensive motions arguments on evidentiary and witness testimony admissibility at trial which extended late into the afternoon, beginning at 8:30 am a jury pool of 38 was reduced to 7 with 2 alternates. The selected jurors were dismissed at 11 am prior to the motions arguments with instructions to avoid further discussion or social media or news references to the EDA-Petty case and surrounding issues. They were told to report to the courthouse at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday for the trial slated for a 9:00 a.m. start and anticipated to continue into Thursday.
A potential witness list including Jennifer McDonald, former County Administrator Doug Stanley, former EDA Board Chairman Greg Drescher, former County and EDA attorney Dan Whitten, five county supervisors in place in 2018 – Dan Murray, Tony Carter, Ron Llewellyn, Archie Fox, and Tom Sayre, among others were cited during Tuesday’s pre-trial discussion. Sayre entered the courtroom and stood at the back for a short time listening to an early portion of the proceedings during the jury selection process.
EDA civil liability cases on the horizon listed on the Courthouse hallway agenda board for the 8:30 a.m. docket, included Donald Poe, Justin Appleton, Samuel North, Truc “Curt” Tran, and ITFederal, among others.
EDA in Focus
Jennifer McDonald’s case deemed ‘complex’, criminal trial pushed back to May 2023
Former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer Rae McDonald’s criminal trial will not commence on Oct. 11, as previously scheduled.
A U.S. District Court in the Western District of Virginia judge has put off Jennifer R. McDonald’s trial on fraud, money laundering, and identity theft charges until May 2023.
McDonald is accused of embezzling money from the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority while serving as its executive director and using the money to buy real estate and conduct other personal business.
The federal trial was scheduled to begin October 11, which had been pushed from an earlier date after McDonald’s defense attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Andrea Harris, requested more time given the voluminous amount of evidence she received from the prosecutor’s office as well as the additional electronic discovery that includes forensic examinations of multiple key electronic devices.
A June 23 motion filed in federal court by Harris stated that the “additional discovery is contained on a hard drive and takes up 356 gigabytes of space. One of the devices alone contains more than 45,000 emails and almost 10,000 documents.
“These particular electronic devices are likely to be critically important to further investigation of this case, and there will likely be the need for additional independent forensic analysis of one or more of these devices.”
Harris and U.S. Attorney Christopher Cavanaugh on June 21 filed a joint motion asking the court to designate the case as complex, to exclude time from the speedy trial requirements, and the defendant’s unopposed motion to put off the trial date. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon granted the motions on Monday, June 27.
Dillon rescheduled the trial to begin in mid-May 2023 and designated the case as complex under federal rules and ordered that the court exclude the time period of June 21, 2022-May 15, 2023, from the Speedy Trial Act deadline calculation.
Per law, a defendant’s trial date must begin within 70 days of the indictment filing date or the defendant’s initial court appearance. A judge can set a new date without violating a person’s rights under the act if failing to grant such a request would deny either party time needed to prepare their cases.
On August 25, 2021, a Grand Jury returned an indictment charging McDonald with 34 counts of bank fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft, with some allegations dating back to 2014.
The indictment came following a complex and lengthy state and federal investigation conducted by a state special grand jury and the Federal Bureau of Investigations. (FBI) The investigation began in 2018, continued through Ms. McDonald’s indictment almost three years later, and continues today.
The motion states that the Federal Defender’s Office currently has two attorneys, an investigator, and two paralegals working on the case due to the volume of discovery and number of witnesses.
McDonald made her first appearance in the court on Aug. 31, 2021, with private counsel. The court then appointed a federal defender to represent McDonald. She was arraigned on September 3 and initially scheduled a one-day trial for November 3.
The defense filed a motion to continue on October 26, which the court granted; a six-week trial was scheduled to begin October 11, 2022.
A civil lawsuit filed in the Warren County Circuit Court by the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority claims defendants including McDonald participated in schemes using EDA money without permission to conduct real estate transactions and other personal business. McDonald and several co-defendants have since been dismissed as parties to the lawsuit through partial summary judgments.
The civil trials in the case are scheduled to begin in early July and will likely lead to further investigation Harris said and would involve overlapping issues and witnesses and are also relevant to effective preparation in McDonald’s criminal trial.
With over one million pages of discovery documents and the judge declaring the criminal case a complex one, it’s anyone’s guess when we’ll see McDonald in the courtroom.
