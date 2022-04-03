Real Estate
When is the best time to sell your home?
If you’ve decided it’s time to sell your home, you may be wondering when the best time is to put it on the market. Here are some things to think about.
The season
The real estate market usually slows down during the holidays and in summer. Therefore, you may want to consider putting your home up for sale in the spring or at the start of the school year. Since buyers are more active during these times, you’ll have a better chance of selling your home quickly.
The market
If possible, you should sell your home in a seller’s market. This occurs when there are more potential buyers than there are homes for sale in a particular area. In a buyer’s market, or when there’s a surplus of available homes in an area, you may find it more difficult to get the price you want for the property you’re selling.
If you need personalized advice on how to get the best price for your home, contact a realtor in your area who’s familiar with the local market.
Real Estate
How to choose between an apartment, condo or house
Do you want to move? Are you trying to decide between renting an apartment, owning a condo, or buying a house? If so, here are some things you should know about each option.
Apartment
Renting an apartment is ideal for people on a tight budget. It’s also great for individuals who don’t have the time or energy to maintain a property. Tenant insurance is affordable, and the landlord will be responsible for all maintenance and repairs. Additionally, you can easily move out when you’re ready to leave.
However, you’ll never get the money you pay for your apartment back, and rental rates increase annually. Additionally, you may have to pay for a parking space or storage locker. Furthermore, your neighbors may be loud, and the landlord might impose rules like a no pet policy. Plus, you may need to restore the apartment to its original condition before moving out. In some cases, you could be forced to leave if the landlord repossesses the apartment.
Condo
Condos are generally more affordable than houses, and many buildings have a pool, gym, or other amenities you can use. If you own one, you’ll be responsible for maintaining your unit. However, you’ll also share responsibility for the upkeep of common areas like the roof with other condo owners. Consequently, you must pay monthly condo fees in addition to your mortgage. You’ll also need home insurance, which can also be expensive, and your mortgage rate could increase at the end of your term. Furthermore, much like an apartment, you must adhere to any building rules.
House
The best part about purchasing a home is that its value will increase over time. Homes offer the most privacy and usually have a spacious yard and parking spot. You also don’t have to pay for amenities you don’t use, which is often the case with condos. Additionally, you’ll have complete freedom over how you decorate your space.
However, you’ll be responsible for all maintenance, which could require a lot of time, energy, and money. Additionally, home insurance is more expensive than tenant insurance, and you’ll have to pay municipal and school taxes as well. You’re also susceptible to rising mortgage rates. Lastly, you don’t get to choose your neighbors. Therefore, they could end up being just as bothersome as those in an apartment or condo building.
Regardless of which option you choose, make sure to hire a realtor. A professional agent can help you find the perfect home.
Real Estate
Ask the expert: What is a non-conforming loan?
A non-conforming loan is different than the conventional loan standards.
So, first, let’s talk about conforming loans. A conforming loan is a regular, conventional mortgage, not a loan backed by a government agency. Every year, the Federal Housing Finance Agency sets ‘conforming loan limits.’ These limits establish the top amount you can borrow for a single-unit home.
The limits are designed to prevent over-borrowing and foreclosures. This protects both the borrower and the lender. Lenders are able to insure conforming loans and sell the loans. It’s important for lenders to be able to sell loans they make because it gives them more money to continue lending. Mortgage loans are typically sold to government-sponsored enterprises, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
In the continental U.S., the conforming loan limit for 2022 is $647,200. In some parts of the country, the limit is higher. In Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the limit is $970,800.
You can still borrow more, but since these loans don’t conform to lending limits, they are considered jumbo loans and have different requirements.
Non-conforming loan requirements are different than those for conforming loans. For example, while most lenders require a 620-680 credit score for a conforming loan, they likely expect a credit score of at least 700-740 for a non-conforming loan. The best interest rates will likely require a higher credit score.
The down payment requirement could also be higher. The lender might well expect a downpayment of 20 percent or more, compared to 3 percent to 10 percent on some conventional mortgages.
They might also have different requirements for borrowers’ debt compared to income (the DTI ratio). For a conforming loan, a good DTI is from 36 percent or less, but some lenders accept 43 percent. Sometimes a non-conforming loan will be better for someone who has higher debt compared to income.
Real Estate
Despite slowing sales, Virginia home prices keep rising
According to the February 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, sales activity in Virginia’s housing market moderated in February compared to the same time last year.
In total, there were 8,160 home sales in Virginia in last month, down 8.4% from a year ago. Sales activity has been moderating in the commonwealth for much of the past six months as the market returns to more seasonal patterns.
This moderation is also due, in part, to the low inventory of available homes. At the end of February, there were 12,142 active listings across the state, which is 22.3% lower than the same time last year.
Despite the slowdown in sales, prices continue going up. The statewide median sales price was $350,000 in February. This is $28,550 higher than it was in February of 2021, which is an 8.9% increase—the sharpest gain since June of 2021. On average, homes continue to sell higher than list price in Virginia. The February 2022 average sold-to-list price ratio was 101.4%.
Another challenge buyers are facing is the rise in mortgage rates. “I’ve seen some buyers moving a little more cautiously as home prices have continued to climb. However, others are jumping into the market now, before mortgage rates rise any further,” says Virginia REALTORS® 2022 President Denise Ramey. As of the third week in March, the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was 4.16%. This is the first time the average mortgage rate has been above 4% since May of 2019.
Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant, PhD says, “Rising mortgage rates will cool demand somewhat, but there are still a lot of buyers in the market. A lack of inventory and high home prices are the biggest challenges in the market right now.”
The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®. Click here to view the full February 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report.
Real Estate
Escalation clause: This is my offer, but it’s really higher
If you want to buy a house in a very competitive market, an escalation clause might be something to consider.
An escalation clause automatically raises your offer on a house if there will definitely be competing offers.
In a competitive market, an escalation clause could raise the bidders’ offer in increments, say $2,000, every time a higher competitive bid is received until it reaches a maximum offer.
This can be good or bad.
On the good side, your offer is automatically raised above a competitor’s authenticated offer. On the bad side, the buyer loses negotiating power. Now the seller knows exactly how much the buyer is willing to pay. The seller could just make a counter-offer at the buyer’s top price.
In some situations, the seller may ask for all offers and then make a decision on a specified day, according to realtor.com. In this situation, an escalation clause can be helpful.
For the seller, it could be better to just make counteroffers rather than accept a bid with an escalation clause.
Even if a bid is the highest with an escalation clause, there is no guarantee that the seller will accept it. Other factors could well make another offer attractive.
It’s important to be realistic about the purchase price and what you are willing to pay. In some hot markets, it may be useful to look for homes priced under what you are able to pay. This way you can bid higher.
Also remember that if your offer exceeds the home’s appraised value, the lender won’t lend above this amount. You could end up winning a bidding war, but not getting the mortgage.
Real Estate
Real Estate and Community News with Jen Avery, REALTOR
We have several upcoming events to put on your calendar!
COMMUNITY NEWS
- House of Hope
Empty Bowl Supper – April 30 from 12pm to 3pm
House of Hope is pleased to bring the Empty Bowl Supper to town again this year. We will be hosting the event as a “to go” event with all of our favorite pre packaged soups.
Event Link: fb.me/e/17pNYHd6w
LIVE MUSIC: Passage Creek Rising will be playing at the Main Street Gazebo.
BOWLS: Bowls will be on display up and down Main Street. The day of the event we will gather all of the bowls and set them up inside of Honey & Hops – 212 E Main Street, Front Royal VA.
ONE STOP: Honey & Hops will be the central location for tickets, bowls, and to go soups with a few cookies for good measure!!
COMMUNITY PAINTING: Please remember, the community is invited to paint bowls for this event. Arline Link of Explore Art & Clay – 501 E Main Street, Front Royal VA is the bowl queen! She will be throwing bowls and getting them ready for kids, grown ups, groups, seniors…anyone who is interested to paint in preparation for the event.
- Rotary Club of Warren County
Ride With Rotary – April 9 starting around 9am with staggered start times | Rockland Park
New fundraiser brought to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County. Beneficiaries for the ride are Reaching Out Now and Cars Changing Lives. 4 ride routes, all ages and all riding experience levels. Event Link: fb.me/e/1ngbJweEg
Registration: eventbrite.com/e/ride-with-rotary
Visit website for full details: warrencountyrotary.org
Sponsorships are needed. Contact Ellen Aders for more information on sponsorship levels. Great way to get a little exposure for your company!
- Warren Coalition
We See You, Warren County – sign up (free) online to join this “movement” to help bring our community together. Follow on Facebook! You are going to love it! #WeCUWC
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/wecuwc
Sign up: https://warrencoalition.org/wecuwc/
REAL ESTATE
Warren County Market Report for February 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for February 2022. Inventory continues to be low compared to the number of active buyers we have looking to move into the Shenandoah Valley area. Prices are sky high for the homes that are on the market. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -19.0%.
- New Pending DOWN -11.3%.
- Closed sales are DOWN -20.7%
- Average Median Sold $345,000
- Average Days on Market 42
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: February 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated March 2022.
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790
CRUM REALTY, INC | 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Real Estate
Virginia’s inventory of homes for sale plummets to all-time low
According to the January 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, the supply in Virginia’s housing market continues to dwindle, setting new record lows.
There were only 12,203 total active listings in the state at the end of January, which is 4,478 fewer listings than this time last year, a drop of nearly 27%. The inventory has been shrinking for years in the commonwealth, but the pace has accelerated since the spring of 2020. The total inventory in Virginia is now about a third of the level it was three years ago.
For the first time ever, total supply in Virginia’s housing market dipped below one month. There was about 0.95 months of supply at the end of January, down from 1.41 months at the same time last year. The months of supply statistic is calculated by taking the average monthly sales over the preceding 12-month period and dividing it by the inventory of active listings. Historically, five or six months of supply has been indicative of a healthy housing market.
While most local markets in Virginia had fewer active listings than a year ago at the end of January, the largest supply reductions were seen in the parts of the Northern Virginia and Richmond markets.
Despite a strong pipeline of interested buyers, the low supply has led many would-be sellers to hold off on listing their homes. “Low inventory continues to be a major constraint on the housing market. Home sales activity would likely be much stronger, except buyers are not finding anything to purchase,” says Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant, PhD.
“Buyers are snapping up homes very quickly knowing there is not much on the market. So far, 2022 has been very busy as some buyers are trying to get into the market before mortgage rates go higher,” says Virginia REALTORS® 2022 President Denise Ramey.
The demand has led to strong price growth and accelerated the speed of sales. In Virginia, homes are now selling nearly twice as fast as they were in January two years ago. It will continue to be a seller’s market in Virginia for the foreseeable future as supply remains so low.
The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®. Click here to view the full January 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report.
