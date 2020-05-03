When should wisdom teeth be removed?

Wisdom tooth extractions are common in most dental offices. While not everyone needs to have these molars removed, there are cases in which your dentist may suggest you do.

There’s not enough room

Some people don’t have enough space in their mouth for their wisdom teeth. When this occurs, the teeth may not be able to break through the gums, or they could grow in the wrong direction.

Sometimes, wisdom teeth do come in despite the lack of space. When this happens, they can cause crowding and problems with the surrounding teeth.

There’s decay

Because wisdom teeth are located at the back of the mouth, it can be hard to properly brush and floss them. This makes them more prone to decay.

In a situation where these teeth have cavities, many dentists suggest removing instead of repairing them. This is because the tooth is likely to become decayed again in the future.

If your wisdom teeth have become a problem, see your dentist. They’ll help you decide whether or not an extraction would be beneficial.