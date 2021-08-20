When should you hire a tutor?

Children with learning disabilities aren’t the only ones who can benefit from working with a tutor. Here are some situations in which you may want to hire someone to help your child.

• You’ve forgotten the material. It’s likely that your school days are long behind you. A tutor, however, will be up to speed on the concepts that your child is learning. Plus, they can provide additional exercises and use current teaching methods to help your child grasp the material.

• You don’t have enough time. If you struggle to find the time in your schedule to help your child with their homework, a tutor can fill the gaps. While the tutor works with your child, you can take care of other tasks like cooking dinner.

• Your child is struggling. Is there a specific math or writing concept that your child is having a hard time grasping? If so, a tutor can give your child the extra time they need to wrap their head around it. What’s more, a tutor may approach the topic in a way that makes more sense to your child.

A tutor can be an invaluable partner in your child’s learning. If you’re looking to hire someone, ask your child’s teacher or principal to offer recommendations.