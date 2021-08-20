Home
When should you hire a tutor?
Children with learning disabilities aren’t the only ones who can benefit from working with a tutor. Here are some situations in which you may want to hire someone to help your child.
• You’ve forgotten the material. It’s likely that your school days are long behind you. A tutor, however, will be up to speed on the concepts that your child is learning. Plus, they can provide additional exercises and use current teaching methods to help your child grasp the material.
• You don’t have enough time. If you struggle to find the time in your schedule to help your child with their homework, a tutor can fill the gaps. While the tutor works with your child, you can take care of other tasks like cooking dinner.
• Your child is struggling. Is there a specific math or writing concept that your child is having a hard time grasping? If so, a tutor can give your child the extra time they need to wrap their head around it. What’s more, a tutor may approach the topic in a way that makes more sense to your child.
A tutor can be an invaluable partner in your child’s learning. If you’re looking to hire someone, ask your child’s teacher or principal to offer recommendations.
Home
A different kind of hygiene
During the first month of the pandemic lockdown, spam messages increased more than 20-fold. Scammers like to leverage a hot topic to spread misinformation and lure in a vulnerable audience through email, social media, and messaging applications, said the National Cyber Security Alliance.
Cybercrime continued to rise dramatically throughout 2020 and into this year, and the Alliance in turn has advised people to be aware of their “cybersecurity hygiene.”
That includes the following tips for observing good cybersecurity hygiene:
* Use a password manager and strong passphrases.
* Enable two-factor authentication on all accounts that support it. Two-factor authentication, or multi-factor authentication, includes a code sent via text or email in addition to your password.
* Use the 3-2-1 rule to back up and protect your sensitive data and personal identifiable information: Have 3 copies of your data on two different media, with one copy stored off-site.
* Be aware of possible phishing emails, texts, and phone calls. These are fake messages that copy the look of the purported sender.
* Pay attention to your security settings on your device and at the user level. For example, said the Alliance, free public Wi-Fi can be spoofed easily. Instead, they recommend using a hotspot or VPN (a virtual private network, which creates a private network from a public internet connection).
Home
Rejoice 1980s, your style is the new cool
The soccer rocker. The hockey player. The neck warmer. The man do, can do. The zombie do. Tennessee top hat. The Missouri compromise.
The mullet is back.
Zoom meeting in the front, party in the back.
You might be thinking of Patrick Swayze in some 80s or 90s movie, but the mullet is really old. In the second century AD, the Greek god Apollo was sculpted with one.
Its modern birth was in the 1970s with David Bowie, Keith Richards, Rod Stewart, and other rock stars. By the 1980s, it was everywhere (think Billy Ray Cyrus), showing up in music videos, TV shows, movies (Chuck Norris!) hockey games, and Superman (1993).
It never really died. But it has been condemned, and not just by radio DJs and Jerry Springer viewers. Iran deemed it un-Islamic in 2010. North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-Un, on the cutting edge of fashion as always, also banned it as decadent — as opposed to his preference of desperate.
But why the return? The BBC blames COVID-19 for making people hibernate and thus letting their hair go. But celebrities everywhere are making the mullet statement with new short/long cuts.
While you will see some extreme mullets of earlier years with very short fronts and very long backs, many of today’s mullets are mistaken for shags.
According to Flare, a shag is more uneven all over the head, whereas the mullet is distinctly shorter in the front. A longer mullet actually can be grown out to be a shag.
Home
4 online resources to help your child learn
Are you looking for educational websites that will allow your child to have fun while they learn? Here are four options that offer games, fun facts, quizzes, and more.
1. Funbrain
Geared toward kids aged four to 14, this website offers hundreds of games, books, and videos to help students develop their math, reading, and problem-solving skills. Visit funbrain.com.
2. #MetKids
This website features an interactive map that allows children to explore New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Arts. In addition to learning fun facts about art, they can watch behind-the-scenes videos and use a time machine to discover ancient artworks. Visit metmuseum.org/art/online-features/metkids.
3. National Geographic Kids
Based on the popular children’s magazine, this website is a haven for curious kids who want to learn more about animals, history, science, and space. It also features fun games, quizzes, and more. Visit kids.nationalgeographic.com.
4. Buzzmath
Kids can travel through time to meet famous mathematicians and complete missions to save Buzzcity. With thousands of activities based on math curriculums for grades 1 through 8, this is a great resource for students and teachers alike. Visit buzzmath.com.
If you want to provide your child with more educational websites to explore, ask their teacher for suggestions.
Home
What do kids need for at-home learning?
Are your children being homeschooled or engaged in at-home learning because of the pandemic? If so, here’s some advice to help you create a comfortable and functional space where they can learn.
The right tools
In order to attend online courses and complete assignments, your children will need a computer. If you opt for a tablet, make sure it’s equipped with accessories such as a mouse and keyboard. A wireless printer with a scanner may also be useful. Additionally, you might want to invest in noise-canceling headphones for your children to help them focus and avoid distractions.
The right environment
If you want your children to be successful, they’ll need a space that’s conducive to learning. Set up an ergonomic desk in a well-lit space, and get them a chair that will be comfortable to sit in all day.
Additionally, make sure your home’s internet connection is strong enough to allow for uninterrupted video conferencing. You should also check that your plan has enough bandwidth to allow your children to use their devices at the same time as anyone else who’s working from home.
To find everything you need, visit the stores in your area.
Home
The meditative art of diamond painting
Move over, adult coloring books — there’s a crafty new competitor in town. It’s called diamond painting, and it involves carefully placing thousands of colorful resin diamonds on an adhesive surface to create a glittering mosaic. There’s no art expertise required, either — all you need is some patience to create your own sparkling masterpiece.
The process is similar to the classic paint-by-number method or counted cross stitch, with coded squares that correspond to specific diamond colors. Using a wax-tipped stylus, diamond painters pick up the tiny diamonds from a special grooved tray to place the diamond in the correct spot. But be prepared to repeat the process many, many times — for a 16 by 16-inch diamond painting, you’ll have to place well over 25,000 stones.
Kits are available in a variety of sizes, but according to Diamond Painting Guide, crafters should keep in mind that smaller canvases will be much less detailed and are best suited for cartoon-like images or landscapes without significant detail.
Diamond painting kits are available at a variety of price points online, from small projects that will run you around $10 to larger projects with higher price tags. You can also order custom diamond painting kits with your own personal photos and images. A small kit with an eight-inch by eight-inch canvas costs about $20, while a very large canvas can cost well over $100. Other additional costs include storage for your in-progress diamond paintings and accessories like extra tools or framing supplies.
Home
5 tips for making kid-approved lunches
Are you looking for ways to encourage your kids to eat healthy food at school? Here are a few tricks to make the contents of their lunchbox irresistible.
1. Create visual appeal
Choose colorful foods, and arrange them in reusable containers that have several compartments. This will help keep ingredients looking and tasting fresh. Plus, your kids will have fun creating new combinations with every bite.
2. Alternate ingredients
Keep things interesting by varying the type of bread you use for sandwiches. English muffins, pitas, bagels, and tortillas are all great options. You can also mix things up with meat and plant-based proteins, and serve fruit in a variety of forms (dried, pureed, in salads, etc.).
3. Take advantage of leftovers
Did your kids really enjoy last night’s dinner? To keep the excitement going and save yourself some time, simply put the leftovers in an insulated food container. Similarly, you can prepare a large batch of their favorite hot meal to use as lunches during the week.
4. Include nutritious snacks
If your children have a habit of not finishing their meals, make sure they have healthy and filling snacks on hand to give them the energy they need to get through the day. Think yogurt, trail mix, or a legume pâté spread on crackers.
5. Provide protein-rich options
On days when you’re pressed for time and need to opt for a ready-made meal and packaged snacks, be sure to favor ones with healthy ingredients that are high in protein and fiber.
Finally, consider getting your children involved in preparing their lunch. If they have fun putting it together, they’ll likely be excited to eat it.
Wind: 3mph NNE
Humidity: 83%
Pressure: 29.95"Hg
UV index: 7
86/68°F
88/68°F