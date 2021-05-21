When should you replace your muffler?

On average, mufflers need to be replaced every five to seven years. However, this is merely a benchmark, and sometimes they need to be replaced earlier than expected.

The reason your muffler is important

The muffler’s main job is to reduce engine noise, which otherwise would be deafeningly loud. However, it also improves vehicle performance by clearing exhaust gas from the engine. This allows the engine to take in more oxygen and generate greater power, which translates to an improvement in fuel economy.

Signs your muffler needs to be replaced

Here are the main indicators that your muffler is nearing the end of its lifespan:

• Excessive engine noise. If your car makes a loud roaring, thumping, or clunking sound when you drive it, the exhaust system may have loose parts or be broken.

• Bad fumes. If your muffler starts to emit foul-smelling or unusually thick fumes, this is a sure sign that it needs to be replaced.

• Dripping water. A bit of condensation in the muffler is normal, but if it’s leaking water, there’s definitely an issue.

Replace your broken muffler ASAP

If your muffler is broken, driving your car will be noisy, and your engine’s performance will weaken. More importantly, this broken component poses a safety risk. A faulty muffler can expose other road users, especially cyclists, to dangerous exhaust fumes. In some cases, these fumes could enter the cabin of your own vehicle.

If you notice an issue with your muffler, bring your car to a qualified mechanic right away.