When soap was high tech and shampoo was the new thing
There was a time when shampoo was high-tech.
In fact, shampoo is a relatively recent invention — the first commercially available shampoo (really just a liquid soap) was launched in Germany in 1927, and the first true soap-free shampoo followed in 1933. But before that, hair still got dirty, and it still needed to be cleaned.
According to History Things, the ancient Sumerians washed without soap and oiled their hair to enhance the shine. Women would place cones of waxy perfume atop their heads to slowly melt, which gave the hair a pleasing scent and helped disguise body odor. Greeks and Romans rinsed their hair with vinegar and conditioned it with olive oil. Ancient Egyptians sometimes shaved their hair off to avoid lice and relied on wigs instead, which they washed with citrus juices. Egyptians who kept their hair used castor oil to moisturize and protect it in the hot, dry climate, according to Project Archaeology.
According to History Extra, medieval physicians believed that hair was a waste product and required frequent washing, at least once every three weeks, in order to open the pores in the head and release harmful vapors. People used water mixed with ash and herbs to promote shine and give hair a pleasant scent. Daily combing with fragrant powders was also encouraged.
By the early 16th century, an early form of shampoo was in use in India, according to Beauty Heaven, and consisted of a mixture of soapberry pulp (which contains a mild detergent), herbs, and hibiscus flowers that left the hair and scalp clean and fragrant. When British colonial traders arrived, they adopted the Indian shampoo routine themselves and introduced it to Europe upon their return. Cleaning the hair using soap or other foaming agents (such as egg whites) eventually caught on, and by the early 20th century, the New York Times encouraged shampooing every two to six weeks.
So the next time you step into the shower and lather up, just think: You could be stuck with just a bowl of water and a handful of ashes.
Tips for adding a window seat to your home
Do you want to add a window seat to your home? Whether it’s for a breakfast nook, living room, or home library, here are a few tips.
• If you want it to be comfortable, your window seat should be at least 16 inches deep and 32 inches wide. If you want to sit or lie sideways, the seat should be at least 39 inches deep and 48 inches wide. You should also make sure the unit sits flush with the bottom of the window.
• For the ultimate in comfort, the seat cushions should be at least three inches thick. In addition, you may want to consider adding a backrest or placing large pillows or bolster rolls on either side that you can lean up against.
• The windowsill beside the seat should be at least eight inches wide so you have enough room to put down your book and coffee mug or decorate with potted plants and other items.
• If you want to combine style and function, add a few drawers or cubbies underneath the window seat where you can stow away books, toys, board games, and other items.
To make your window seat project come to life, start by getting quotes from several licensed general contractors in your area
Financial tips for new parents
If you recently welcomed a new member to your family, you may be feeling some degree of financial stress. To avoid money woes, now and in the future, make sure to do the following.
• Have an emergency fund. Ideally, your emergency fund should contain at least three months’ worth of living expenses. This will ensure you can provide for your family in the event you fall ill, get into an accident, or lose your job.
• Review your budget. In some cases, you may need to make changes to your budget (for example, if one partner is no longer earning an income). Therefore, it’s a good idea to reassess your cash inflow versus outflow and make any necessary adjustments.
• Start saving now. If possible, start putting aside money for your child’s education right away. Compare different contribution plans so you can choose the one that offers the most benefits.
• Focus on cutting costs. There are many ways to save on the items you need for your baby. For example, it may be more cost-effective to purchase reusable diapers than disposable ones. In addition, you might want to purchase big-ticket items like the stroller and crib second-hand.
For more personalized advice, consult a financial expert in your region.
3 reasons to install a skylight
A skylight can be an excellent addition to almost any home. Here are three reasons you may want to install this type of window.
1. To allow natural light in
A skylight can brighten up a space and make it feel more inviting. This is particularly true during the winter months when there are fewer hours of sunlight. In fact, natural light is a mood booster that can help you feel calm and focused.
2. To save on your energy bills
When installed in high-traffic areas, such as the kitchen or living room, a skylight can help minimize your electricity bill by reducing the need to rely on artificial lighting. Additionally, the natural heat from the sun can help warm your home during the winter so your furnace doesn’t have to work as hard.
3. To beautify your living space
Skylights are stylish and can make your home more attractive. Plus, if you plan to sell your home, natural light is a key selling point for potential buyers.
To install a skylight, make sure you work with a qualified contractor. Only a professional has the experience needed to ensure this job is done right.
Lone workers face various safety issues
When we consider remote workers, we could say a lot of people work alone today. But there are those for whom the word ‘remote’ means something entirely different than the living room.
Lone workers are often in danger simply because their tasks are solitary or the environment extreme: A night maintenance worker, cell tower technician, or just a convenience store clerk working at 2 a.m. Even a social worker calling on a family could be considered alone.
Those working at solitary sites, during non-standard hours, or alone in the presence of strangers, have special safety needs.
First among those needs is a means of communication.
Lone workers should check their communication devices daily before going on the job. Cell phones should be charged and they should have a backup method of charging. Depending on how extreme the circumstances are, a portable battery backup for the phone may be necessary.
In some cases, remote workers are provided with touch-to-talk gear in case cell service isn’t available and these, too, should be checked before beginning a shift.
Along this line, remember to inform contacts if your cell phone number changes.
Most solitary workers will have to check in daily or hourly. They should make sure contacts know how long a task is expected to take.
Solitary night workers should have regular check-ins with other shift workers and managers.
There are some instances when people should never work alone:
* Environmental conditions: The risk of avalanche or severe weather.
* Exposure to chemicals or work that requires a respirator. Confined space workers, for example, should never work alone.
* Dangerous public or private spaces. Anywhere the potential for violence exists.
* Sites where wild animals are present. Alligators, snakes, bears, and more can be found in wild and swampy areas.
Before starting a task, lone workers should take time to assess a situation for hazards.
During a task, lone workers must decide when to stop work.
How to involve your dog in your wedding
If you’re getting married and want your pooch to be a part of the wedding, here are three ways you can incorporate your canine companion into the big day.
1. As a ring bearer
Place your wedding rings in a small box and attach them to your dog’s collar. During the ceremony, call your dog to the alter or have someone guide Fido up the aisle to present the rings.
2. As a guest
If some of your other guests have dogs, you may want to set up a fenced-in area where all the pooches can play to¬gether. However, it’s probably best to place this area away from the main party.
3. As a model
Pets are photogenic. Why not include your dog in your wedding photos? Your pup is sure to enjoy the time away from the party.
Remember, your dog should look its best for your big day. Consider making an appointment with your pet’s groomer.
Prepare a grab bag for your dog with their treats, bowls, toys, food, and anything else you think they might need. It’s also a good idea to designate someone to take care of your pooch during the day’s events.
How to care for non-stick pans
Did you know that non-stick pans require special care? Follow these four tips to protect them from damage and wear.
1. Avoid cooking sprays
Ironically, non-stick cooking sprays can cause food to stick to the pan. These sprays create a residue that can build up over time and ruin the pan’s non-stick surface. If necessary, use butter or vegetable oil instead.
2. Use the right utensils
Avoid using metal utensils on non-stick pans as the sharp edges could damage or chip the protective coating. Materials made of wood, rubber, silicone, nylon, and plastic are safest.
3. Opt for medium heat
High heat can cause a pan’s non-stick coating to bubble and warp. Therefore, when you cook with your non-stick pan, you should use low to medium heat. It’s also best to never pre-heat a non-stick pan with nothing in it. Make sure you have oil, water, or food in the pan before turning on the burner.
4. Pre-season first
Before using a non-stick pan for the first time, season it by lightly rubbing vegetable oil over the surface and heating it on the stove over medium heat for two to three minutes. Once the pan cools down, wipe away any excess oil with a paper towel. This will help smooth out any imperfections in the coating.
Lastly, always wash non-stick pans by hand, and avoid using abrasive tools such as steel wool, scouring pads, and stiff scrubbing brushes. This will help ensure the non-stick coating remains intact.
