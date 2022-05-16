Interesting Things to Know
When to buy an ATV
Summer is just around the corner. Consequently, many people are thinking about purchasing an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) for working outdoors or exploring nearby trails. Here’s a look at the best time of year to buy a quad from your local dealership.
First come, first served
Dealerships typically receive shipments of brand-new four-wheelers in the fall. Therefore, if you want to browse new and old models alike, autumn is the best time of year to go shopping. Moreover, since public demand decreases at this time, dealers are particularly inclined to offer discounts to stimulate sales and make room for new arrivals.
If you’ve missed this window, you may still be able to find a model that works for you. However, don’t delay. Demand increases as the summer season approach. Additionally, since the pandemic has disrupted supply chains, the model you researched online may no longer be available at your local dealership.
If you don’t find an ATV that catches your eye, consider waiting until the fall. Although you won’t enjoy quadding right away, you’ll be rewarded for your patience with a wide selection of off-road vehicles at low prices.
What police officers want you to know about policing
How much do you know about policing? Unfortunately, what many people believe about this line of work comes from television. For National Police Week, which takes place this year from May 15 to 21, here are some facts about this profession to keep in mind.
Becoming a police officer is difficult
Earning a police badge is challenging. Only one out of every 100 applications is accepted for training. Many cadets won’t graduate from the academy, and more will quit during field training. The ones who make it are dedicated, intelligent individuals committed to keeping their communities safe.
Policing is inaccurately portrayed on TV
Shows like CSI provide a glamorized view of police work. In real life, officers involved in shootings don’t go back to work right away, and murder cases aren’t solved in a few days. Investigations are painstakingly slow. Don’t assume that because you watch Criminal Minds, you’re aware of what happens on the job.
PTSD is a real problem
More than shootings can cause post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in police officers. Horrible car crashes, violent altercations, and failed rescue attempts can all take a toll on an officer’s mental health.
Most cops never shoot anyone
Watching the news may give you the impression police officers are always shooting at suspects. However, the exact opposite is true. Most officers go through their entire career without firing their weapon outside of a training range.
During National Police Week, consider the good work officers do to keep our communities safe.
4 common types of EMS calls
National EMS Week, which takes place this year from May 15 to 21, is a time for all Americans to learn more about the lifesaving work emergency medical service (EMS) providers deliver every day. These front-line healthcare workers are trained to arrive at the scene of an emergency and deliver medical aid. Here are some of the most common types of EMS calls they face.
1. Trauma
Traumatic injuries happen quickly and require immediate medical attention. They can be wounds sustained in car crashes, drownings, shootings, and falls. About 100,000 Americans die from traumatic injuries every year, and it’s the leading cause of death in the country for people under 45. However, thanks to the medical training EMS workers have, many lives are saved.
2. Abdominal pain
Pain in the abdomen can be a symptom of gas, indigestion, or a pulled muscle. However, it can also be symptomatic of pancreatitis, intestinal obstruction, or appendicitis. EMS workers have the training to assess and diagnose abdominal pains on the scene.
3. Respiratory distress
Determining why a patient can’t breathe properly is complicated and requires extensive medical knowledge. Respiratory distress can be caused by an allergic reaction, asthma, pneumonia, a stroke, or a drug overdose. Each scenario requires a different treatment before the patient can be safely transported to the hospital.
4. Chest pain
Chest pain can be caused by a variety of conditions, including anxiety, acid reflux, pneumonia, and a heart attack. An EMS worker’s first job on a call pertaining to chest pain is to rule out the most life-threatening condition, which is cardiac arrest, then move on to other possible causes.
EMS workers face many challenges during an average shift, but their training and dedication help save lives. This year in May, be sure to show your appreciation for these medical professionals during EMS Week.
Olivia and Liam top baby names for 2021
Olivia and Liam are America’s most popular baby names in 2021. Liam has been the top choice for new parents for five years in a row, and Olivia has topped the list for three years. Once again, during this unprecedented time, parents chose to stick with familiar names. Out of both Top 10 lists combined, only one name changed, with Theodore replacing Alexander in popularity. The name Theodore joins the Top 10 list for the first time–welcome to the club “Teddy!”
Here are the top 10 boys and girls names for 2021:
|Rank
|Male name
|Female name
|1
|Liam
|Olivia
|2
|Noah
|Emma
|3
|Oliver
|Charlotte
|4
|Elijah
|Amelia
|5
|James
|Ava
|6
|William
|Sophia
|7
|Benjamin
|Isabella
|8
|Lucas
|Mia
|9
|Henry
|Evelyn
|10
|Theodore
|Harper
Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi encourages everyone to enjoy the baby names list and, while online, create a my Social Security account at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
my Social Security, born ten years ago this month, is a personalized online account people can use beginning in their working years and continuing while receiving Social Security benefits.
Over the decade, more than 69 million people have signed up and benefited from the many secure and convenient self-service options. People who set up their my Social Security account have access to additional personalized services. They can request a replacement Social Security card online if they meet certain requirements. If they already receive Social Security benefits, they can start or change direct deposit online, request a replacement SSA-1099, and if they need proof of their benefits, they can print or download a current Benefit Verification Letter from their account.
People not yet receiving benefits can use their online account to get a personalized Social Security Statement, which provides their earnings information as well as estimates of their future benefits. The portal also includes a retirement estimator and links to information about other online services, such as applications for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits.
Additional Baby Names Information:
Social Security began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. At the time of a child’s birth, parents supply the name to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card, thus making Social Security America’s source for the most popular baby names.
Each year, the list reveals the effect of pop culture on naming trends. Here are the top five fastest-rising boys and girls names in 2021:
|Rank
|Male name
|Female name
|1
|Amiri
|Raya
|2
|Eliam
|Wrenley
|3
|Colter
|Angelique
|4
|Ozzy
|Vida
|5
|Loyal
|Emberlynn
Please visit www.socialsecurity.gov/babynames to view the entire list.
May Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?1 – Tim McGraw, 55, country singer, actor (1883), Delhi, LA, 1967.
2 – Ellie Kemper, 42, actress (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Kansas City, MO, 1980.
3 -, Frankie Valli, 85, singer, Newark, NJ, 1937.
4 – Rory McIlroy, 33, golfer, Holywood, Northern Ireland, 1989.
5 – Adele, 34, singer, born Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, Tottenham, England, 1988.
6 – Roma Downey, 58, actress (Touched by an Angel), Derry, Northern Ireland, 1964.
7 – Alexander Ludwig, 29, actor (Vikings), Vancouver, BC, Canada, 1992.
8 – Joe Bonamassa, 45, guitarist, New Hartford, NY, 1977.
9 – Billy Joel, 73, singer, composer, Hicksville, NY, 1949.
10 – Kenan Thompson, 44, comedian, actor (Saturday Night Live), Atlanta, GA, 1978.
11 – Jonathan Jackson, 40, actor (Nashville), Orlando, FL, 1982.
12 – Burt Bacharach, 94, composer (six Grammys, three Oscars), Kansas City, MO, 1928.
13 – Sofia Coppola, 51, filmmaker (Marie Antoinette), New York, NY, 1971.
14 – Ronan Tynan, 61, opera singer (The Irish Tenors), Dublin, Ireland,1960.
15 – Sam Trammell, 51, actor (True Blood), New Orleans, LA, 1971.
16 – Pierce Brosnan, 69, actor (Remington Steele), County Meath, Ireland, 1953.
17 – Thom Filicia, 53, interior designer, Syracuse, NY, 1969.
18 – James Stephens, 71, actor (The Paper Chase), Mount Kisco, NY, 1951.
19 – Grace Jones, 70, actress (A View to a Kill), Spanish Town, Jamaica, 1952.
20 – Timothy Olyphant, 54, actor (Justified), Honolulu, HI, 1968.
21 – Sarah Ramos, 31, actress (Parenthood,), Los Angeles, CA, 1991.
22 – Naomi Campbell, 52, model, actress (Empire), London, England, 1970.
23 – Drew Carey, 61, actor (The Drew Carey Show), Cleveland, OH, 1958.
24 – Gary Burghoff, 79, actor (M*A*S*H), Bristol, CT, 1943.
25 – Lauryn Hill, 47, singer, actress (Sister Act 2), South Orange, NJ, 1975.
26 – Eli Goree, 28, actor (One Night in Miami), Halifax, NS, Canada, 1994.
27 – Chris Colfer, 32, actor (Glee), Fresno, CA, 1990.
28 – Jake Johnson, 44, actor (New Girl), Evanston, IL, 1978.
29 – Riley Keough, 33, actress (Magic Mike), Los Angeles, CA, 1989.
30 – Jared Gilmore, 22, actor (Once Upon a Time, Mad Men), San Diego, CA, 2000.
31 – Colin Farrell, 46, actor (Total Recall), Castleknock, Dublin, Ireland, 1976.
Warren Buffett’s investment strategy still pays
There’s arguably no investor more famous than Warren Buffett. The so-called Oracle of Omaha is worth north of $100 billion, more than the market cap of Ford, Kroger, and many other big companies. Buffett is most famous for his “value investing” approach, but in recent years, some have wondered if he was perhaps falling behind the times. Still, Buffett continues to beat markets.
So what does value investing mean? Buffett looks for businesses that seem valued below their intrinsic value. This might seem like common sense. After all, isn’t the point of investing to buy low and sell high? Yet in large, liquid markets with lots of investors, it’s hard to find a good deal. Why? Because tons of professionals are busy evaluating companies, all looking for good deals.
Often, value is measured with price-to-earnings ratios and other metrics. Buffett’s strategy is to dig deeper, looking at a company’s so-called “fundamentals,” including not just measurements like revenues, but also assets such as factories, low debt levels, and various other factors.
Buffett typically avoids investments in emerging tech companies, which often offer high rewards, but also high risks. Rather than acting as a soothsayer trying to predict major future developments, Buffett hunts for businesses that appear a bit undervalued right now. He also looks for firms that could enjoy steady, predictable growth in proven markets and sectors.
With many investors preferring hot tech stocks and the like, Buffett’s investment strategy sometimes appears outdated. And yet, Buffett’s conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, has enjoyed burgeoning stock prices in recent weeks, often beating the market. Berkshire Hathaway’s market cap has topped $700 billion, making it one of the largest companies in the world.
How used cooking oil is collected and recycled
Used cooking oil should never be flushed down the sink or toilet because it can contaminate or block sewage and water treatment systems. Additionally, since vegetable oils float on water, introducing them into water¬ways can inhibit light from penetrating the surface. This prevents photosynthesis in aquatic plants and limits the amount of oxygen available to underwater animals. Therefore, collecting and recycling cooking oil is essential for maintaining healthy ecosystems.
Recycling commercial cooking oil
Restaurants, grocery stores, and other commercial food manufacturers must regularly drain and replace large quantities of cooking oil. Therefore, they store the used oil in secure tanks until it can be collected by a specialized company.
Recycling cooking oil at home
Do you often use vegetable oil when cooking at home? If so, you may need to do some research to find out which recycling companies in your area take used oil and what types and sizes of containers are accepted.
Did you know you can reuse cooking oil three to four times? Simply strain it using a fine sieve covered with a coffee filter and store it in an air-tight container in the refrigerator. Remember to keep track of how many times you’ve used it by writing on the container.
Used vegetable oils can be converted into biogas, fertilizer, biofuel, and animal feed. To recycle your used oil, find a drop-off location near you.
