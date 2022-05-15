Connect with us

When to prune your trees and shrubs

Published

11 hours ago

on

Although trees and shrubs can grow very well without intervention, occasional pruning helps promote optimal health. Here’s what you need to know.

Flowering
Shrubs like rhododendrons and lilacs bloom from last year’s stems, whereas others, like roses and hydrangeas, bloom from new growth. It’s best to prune shrubs that flower from old wood immediately after blooming. However, shrubs that bloom on new growth should be trimmed in the spring.

Dormancy
In general, shrubs and trees go dormant in the spring before their buds open. This is the best time for pruning because the plants heal faster. Late fall is also appropriate. However, pruning in the winter should be avoided.

Furthermore, mid-summer is ideal for pruning trees that produce a lot of sap in the spring, like maple, birch, and willow.


Lastly, pruning large trees and fruit trees should be left to the experts. For the best results, contact a professional tree pruner in your area.

Home

How to choose the right cycling accessories

Published

1 day ago

on

May 14, 2022

By

Whether you’re new to biking or a seasoned rider, investing in the right accessories will make your time in the saddle more enjoyable. Here are a few tips for choosing the right cycling gear.

Helmet
Every cyclist needs a well-selected helmet. Don’t hesitate to try on several models to find the perfect fit. The helmet you choose should be comfortable, easy to adjust, and stay in place when you make sudden head movements. You should also select a helmet that’s suited to the type of cycling you do. For instance, road helmets don’t have a visor and are sleeker than mountain biking helmets. If you enjoy varied biking activities, a hybrid helmet may be best.

Clothing
If you’re an avid cyclist, invest in proper clothing to significantly improve your comfort and enjoyment. Moisture-wicking socks and fabrics can help keep you cool and dry on hot summer days. Cycling jerseys often have practical back pockets for carrying small items like your keys and phone.

The right pair of cycling shorts can make a big difference on long rides. Choose a pair of shorts made from a comfortable material like chamois or nylon spandex. Make sure the shorts have as few seams as possible to reduce the risk of chafing. The thigh band should also remain in place without cutting off blood circulation. Although bib shorts take some pressure off your abdomen, they’re not very practical for women. It’s up to you to decide what you like best.


Bags and panniers
There are many different cycling bags to choose from to serve you on a long ride. A seat bag is good to store small items like your wallet, a repair kit, and snacks. However, a handlebar bag makes it easy to access things like a camera or map. If you need to carry camping gear or a change of clothes, a pannier attached to your bike’s luggage rack is ideal. Invest in a waterproof model or saddlebag covers to keep your belongings dry.

If you need personalized advice, speak with the sales staff at your local bike shop.

Home

Bring your office to the backyard

Published

1 day ago

on

May 14, 2022

By

Do you work from home? Whether you want to escape distractions or enjoy some fresh air, moving your office outside could boost creativity and productivity.

Depending on your needs and the available space, you can create an open office by installing an overhang on your deck to protect you from the weather and the sun’s powerful rays. This option is ideal for summer. However, it may not work when making calls in the middle of a rainstorm. Therefore, you may want to build a complete room, similar to a converted shed, which can be used year-round.

Things to remember
Above all, your workspace must be functional to ensure you’re as productive as you usually are in a traditional office setting. You must also have access to electricity and a stable internet connection. You may also need to consider investing in an air conditioning, ventilation, or heating unit.

If a backyard office appeals to you, work with local businesses and contractors to make it happen.


Home

4 benefits of hiring experts to maintain your lawn

Published

3 days ago

on

May 12, 2022

By

If you don’t have the time or energy to cut your grass or trim your shrubs, you may want to consider hiring a lawn maintenance company. Here are four advantages to hiring professionals to keep your yard tidy.

1. They have the right equipment. If you hire a pro, you don’t need to buy or rent expensive pieces of machinery like a tractor, mower, hedge trimmer, fertilizer spreader, and more. You don’t have to lose time and money on maintenance either.

2. They use effective products. Professional lawn companies use high-quality, specialized fertilizers, pest treatments, and weed control solutions to keep your lawn lush, green, and healthy.

3. They know precisely what your lawn needs. Depending on the condition of your yard and the time of year, you can count on the professionals to dethatch, aerate or fertilize your lawn to keep it looking its best.


4. They get the job done fast. Lawn maintenance experts are committed to building customer loyalty. Therefore, they’ll do everything they can to meet or exceed your expectations.

You have everything to gain by doing business with pros! Contact a lawn maintenance company in your area to learn about its many services.

Home

Practical advice for environmentally ethical grocery shopping

Published

4 days ago

on

May 11, 2022

By

Are you looking for ways to be more ethical in your daily shopping habits? Here’s a brief guide to adjusting your food purchases.

• Some products are imported from sources where workers may be underpaid and exploited. When shopping for items like coffee and chocolate, seek out fair trade foods that respect the agri-food workforce.

• Buy in bulk or opt for products in minimal packaging. Avoid single-serving formats. Instead, choose foods in packaging that’s easy to reuse or recycle, like cardboard or glass.

• Choose organic and, ideally, local products. Organic foods are grown without pesticides and other environmentally harmful chemicals. In addition, they don’t perpetuate animal overpopulation through in¬tensive breeding practices.


• Limit your consumption of animal products by diversifying your protein sources. For example, buy textured vegetable protein to replace ground meat in some of your recipes.

• Only buy as much as you need. Moreover, opt for foods with small imperfections or items that will soon expire. To reduce your food waste, cook wilted vegetables and freeze the leftovers. You can also freeze items you won’t use immediately, like meat, bread, and prepared meals.

Look for ethical and environmentally respon¬sible products when you go grocery shopping. You’re sure to make some tasty discoveries.

Home

Fun activities to do at the park

Published

5 days ago

on

May 10, 2022

By

Do you have a few hours of free time? If the weather’s nice, visit a nearby park to enjoy the fresh air. Here are a few fun activities you can try.

• Flying a kite
• Playing cards or board games
• Reading a novel, comic book, or magazine
• Walking or biking
• Photographing nature or wildlife
• Drawing or painting
• Picnicking
• Practicing your badminton strokes
• Enjoying the facilities
• Solving crossword puzzles and sudokus
• Playing with a Frisbee or soccer ball
• Blowing soap bubbles with your kids

Many parks offer free events throughout the summer. Check the programming and attend the events that interest you.

Home

2022 hair trend: liquid hair

Published

6 days ago

on

May 10, 2022

By

Do you want a new look? If you follow fashion trends closely, you already know that liquid hair is one of the most popular styles this year. Here’s a rundown of what it is.

Liquid hair 101
Unlike the popular slicked-back hairstyle that looks like you just stepped out of the shower, the liquid hair trend is all about having ultra-smooth, shiny hair that resembles the surface of the water.

Treatments and care
Do you have dull or damaged hair? Fortunately, many professional salon treatments can help restore your hair’s glossy shine. Moreover, the effects often last several weeks. Here are a few treatment options.

• Hair botox. This treatment penetrates all three layers of the hair to moisturize, repair, and bring out its natural beauty.


• Tanninoplasty. Keratin and tannin oil in this smoothing treatment soften the hair and make it shiny.

• Glossing. This treatment coats the hair with a tinted or transparent protective shield to reveal remarkable brightness.

Do you prefer DIY hair care? If so, you can purchase specialized hair products like serums and masks to help you achieve stunning results. However, for the best results, see a hair care professional.

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
5:58am8:19pm EDT
MonTueWed
70/41°F
72/36°F
68/45°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

May
16
Mon
5:00 pm Navigating the Maze @ WCPS Diversified Minds/Special Services
Navigating the Maze @ WCPS Diversified Minds/Special Services
May 16 @ 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Navigating the Maze @ WCPS Diversified Minds/Special Services
Navigating the Maze: A panel discussion about navigating services for those with special needs, and their loved ones. Monday, May 16, 2022 5pm – Meet and Greet and Eat, heavy refreshments served 6pm – Panel[...]
May
18
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 18 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
May
21
Sat
9:00 am Community Yard Sale & Swap @ The Amphetheater
Community Yard Sale & Swap @ The Amphetheater
May 21 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Community Yard Sale & Swap @ The Amphetheater
 
9:00 am Kids’ Fishing Tournament @ Shenandoah River State Park
Kids’ Fishing Tournament @ Shenandoah River State Park
May 21 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Kids' Fishing Tournament @ Shenandoah River State Park
Held in the picnic area by the river. 2 prize categories: biggest catch and most unique catch Children ages 15 years and younger are eligible to compete Check in with the ranger at Shelter 1[...]
10:00 am Birds of the Woods and Fields @ Sky Meadows State Park
Birds of the Woods and Fields @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 21 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Birds of the Woods and Fields @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail Join Shenandoah Chapter Master Naturalist Margaret Wester and explore the habitat of birds and the woodland wonders utilized for their survival. Discover the diverse stories of the Eastern Bluebird, Tree Swallow, Wood[...]
11:00 am National Kids to Parks Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
National Kids to Parks Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 21 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
National Kids to Parks Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Children’s Discovery Area This National Kids to Parks Day, join us for fun-filled activities and music at our interactive discovery stations. Kids, pick up a scavenger hunt brochure and hike on the Track Trail or[...]
May
22
Sun
2:00 pm Common Scents: Historic Perfume ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Common Scents: Historic Perfume ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 22 @ 2:00 pm – May 23 @ 4:00 pm
Common Scents: Historic Perfume Making Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Have you ever wondered how to harvest the fragrance of a flower or capture the irresistible aroma of sandalwood? Then this hands-on workshop is for you! Join us and learn how people in[...]
May
25
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 25 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
May
28
Sat
8:00 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 28 @ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area: Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion[...]
May
30
Mon
7:00 pm 2022 Memorial Day Community Band... @ Gazebo
2022 Memorial Day Community Band... @ Gazebo
May 30 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
2022 Memorial Day Community Band Concert @ Gazebo
2022 Memorial Day Concert by Front Royal Community Band Monday, May 30, 2022, 7pm, at the Gazebo on Main St. (sponsored by American Legion Post #53)