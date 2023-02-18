When to use OSB or plywood

Oriented strand board (OSB) and plywood are similar materials used for many construction and renovation projects. Here’s a guide on when to use each one.

Oriented strand board

OSB is made of small rectangular wood chips pressed together with wax and resin to create a solid end product. OSB is ideal for the following projects:

• Roofing, if the installation is done properly and during a dry period

• Furniture, by leaving the textured wood exposed or covering it

• Decorative walls, like in a studio or workshop

• Kiosks and booths to display merchandise

Plywood

Plywood is created from thin sheets of wood glued together perpendicularly. It comes in several varieties and can be used indoors and outdoors if sealed and painted. Here are some projects that are well-suited to plywood:

• Subfloors, walls, and exterior siding because of the material’s rigidity

• Furniture, like kitchen cabinets and desks

• Bus and trailer floors for a durable, long-lasting finished product

• Storage spaces by making various box sizes

Visit your local home improvement store to stock up on everything you need for your project.