When to use your parking brake

Clearing the snow off your vehicle before you drive will improve your visibility and prevent snow and ice from flying off your car on the highway and potentially blinding the driver behind you. If you can’t park your car in a garage or carport, here are a few things you should know about clearing snow off your vehicle.

Get the right tools

A good snow brush is one of the most important snow removal tools to have on hand. You should choose one that’s sturdy, easy-to-use, and suitable for the size of your vehicle. Telescopic models are extremely useful if you drive a van or have limited reach.

Other essential snow removal tools include an ice scraper with a good grip and a small shovel. You should also use a specially formulated windshield washer fluid that’s designed for extreme temperatures. This will prevent ice from forming on your windshield while you’re on the road.

Use the correct technique

Before defrosting your car, make sure the exhaust pipe is clear to prevent carbon monoxide from building up inside the cabin. Clear the snow off your vehicle from top to bottom, starting with the roof and ending with the sides. Everything from the windshield to the license plate, headlights, and side mirrors must be cleared of snow.

If your windows are covered in a layer of ice, use a scraper to clean them. However, you should never use this tool on the body of your car, as it could damage the paint. Also, remember to remove any hard-packed snow from your tires since the added friction could cause them to prematurely wear.

Lastly, winter weather is unpredictable. Therefore, you should always give yourself extra time in the morning to properly clear your vehicle of snow. After all, your safety and that of other road users depend on it.