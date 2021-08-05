When walking hurts

The anti-diet movement and intuitive eating are increasingly publicized approaches to health and well-being. Is it possible to take care of yourself without trying to lose weight or control your behavior to keep it off? The possibility certainly grabs people’s attention. I invite you to read my reflection on the matter based on scientific literature as well as my 10 years of experience as a dietitian, my certification in intuitive eating, and the numerous experiences of my clients.

“An epidemic of disconnect” is how dietitians Marci Evans and Fiona Sutherland describe the current situation. Many people feel disconnected from and distrustful of their own bodies. Indeed, children as young as three years old start to assimilate the belief that being thin is better than being fat. It’s no wonder that by the age of nine, one-third of girls have already tried to lose weight, according to government data.

When we acknowledge that between 92 and 98 percent of diets fail within two to five years and that as many as two-thirds of people regain more weight than they lost (according to studies by Tomiyama), it’s not surprising that we see so many people caught in a vicious cycle of dieting. What’s more, diet culture blames the individual for failure. This leads to the perception that people who diet lack the willpower and motivation to lose weight when really, it’s the model itself that doesn’t work.

The concept of intuitive eating proposed by American dietitians Evelyn Tribole and Elyse Resch, which exemplifies the anti-diet movement, involves the radical act of taking care of yourself with compassion, respect, and kindness.

It consists of:

• Making peace with food and rediscovering the joys of eating

• Reconnecting with your body to honor your physiological, emotional, psychological, relational, and spiritual needs

• Learning to respect your body and take care of your health in accordance with your values

• Realizing the impact of diet culture and systems of oppression on your overall well-being

Diet culture — which glorifies thinness, stigmatizes fatness, and demonizes certain foods in favor of others — is insidious. It appropriates the inclusive and benevolent language of intuitive eating to present itself in a better light. You’re then proposed “anti-diet” methods for how to lose weight — what a contradiction! These include:

• “Only eat when you’re hungry, and stop as soon as you feel full.”

• “Lose weight by slowly savoring your food with complete awareness and enjoyment of the experience.”

Do you feel influenced by an all-or-nothing mentality? Of success or failure as the only options? Eating with kindness isn’t about imposing rules on yourself. It’s about listening to your wants and needs and honoring them as much as possible.

There’s no right or wrong way to do this. It’s a journey that’s as unique as you are, and it deserves attention, time, and compassion.

If you need professional guidance along the way, don’t hesitate to reach out to a certified dietitian in your area.

Written by Marilou Morin, professional dietitian, and certified intuitive eating counselor