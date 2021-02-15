Where can you recycle your smartphone?

Never throw your smartphone in the garbage, even if it’s unusable. When phones end up in landfills, they cause serious harm to the environment. Here are some of the places you can recycle your phone.

Your cell phone carrier

Many carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, allow you to recycle your phone at store locations. A number of these companies also offer trade-in programs that give you store credit or discounts on your phone bill in exchange for your old phone.

Retail stores



Certain retail chains that sell electronics, including Best Buy and Staples allow you to recycle smartphones and other electronics at their locations.

The Apple Store

If you have an Apple phone (or any other Apple device for that matter), you can trade it in at your local Apple Store for store credit.

Local charities

If your phone still works fine, you may choose to donate it to a local charity. Certain homeless shelters, women’s shelters, and other charitable organizations accept cell phone donations.

Recycling kiosks

More and more smartphone recycling kiosks, from companies such as EcoATM, are popping up across the country. These unmanned kiosks digitally assess the value of your phone and give you money on the spot if you choose to accept the offer.

Whatever method you used to recycle your phone, make sure to erase all your data. This way your personal information won’t fall into the wrong hands.