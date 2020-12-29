Where should you give birth?

As an expectant mother, there are several decisions you need to make before the baby arrives including where to give birth. If you’re debating between a hospital and home birth, here are a few things to consider.

Hospital

If you give birth in a hospital, you’ll have access to an epidural and pain medication. Plus, extensive medical care is readily available should complications arise. However, a hospital birth can feel impersonal as nurses and other health-care providers rotate shifts during your stay. There’s also a chance you’ll have to share a room.

Home



Home birth allows you to deliver your baby in a familiar environment, usually with a midwife present to offer support and guidance. However, this option isn’t advisable if you have a high-risk pregnancy. It’s also recommended (and in some places, required) that you have access to a phone and live within 30 minutes of a hospital.

Barring complications with your pregnancy, you should choose a location where you feel comfortable and safe so you can focus on bringing your child into the world.

Birth centers

Depending on where you live, you might have the option to deliver your baby at a birth center. These facilities generally provide personalized care and access to nitrous oxide or non-medical pain relief options. A birth center can be an appealing compromise between a hospital and home birth, provided you have a low-risk pregnancy.