Where to get help if you’re going through cancer alone

Cancer patients who live alone may have trouble keeping up with treatments, picking up medication from the drugstore or simply staying on top of meal preparation and household chores. The lack of support can also lead to or worsen symptoms of depression. Here’s where you can find support.

Your community

Asking for help may feel awkward or even unfair, but people are often willing to lend a hand when presented with concrete options. Neighbors may agree to assist you with rides or meals. If you’re religious, consider asking people at your place of worship if they can help.

Organizations

Local charity and religious organizations may be able to help you with one or more aspects of your life. The American Cancer Society also offers extensive services. These range from searchable directories of community programs to assist in getting to and from treatments and appointments.

Online resources

There are several online tools you can use to reach out to friends and family members. A social media post can help them understand what you’re going through and what you need. In addition, organizations such as the American Cancer Society have programs that help connect people in similar situations. This allows them to share experiences and information and provide emotional support to each other.

Emotional support resources

Most hospitals offer counseling services for cancer patients and speaking to someone about how you feel is extremely important. If you’re religious, talking with someone who can provide spiritual guidance may also help.

Patients who lack a support network sometimes struggle to manage their treatment. Even if you feel alone, remember that there are resources available.