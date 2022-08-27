Which lock should you choose for your front door?

Investing in a high-quality lock ensures the safety of your home’s occupants and protects your property from burglars. That’s why, when choosing a lock, it’s important to know about the different options available to you.

• Smart locks can be controlled with your smartphone and don’t require a key. They also allow you to remotely monitor the comings and goings in your home. You can create and change codes as needed to enable individual people to enter on a limited basis.

• Knob locks work with a key and can be activated with the simple press of a button or lever switch. They’re easy to activate, so you can lock your door from the inside before leaving. Moreover, you can combine your knob lock with a deadbolt to optimize your home’s security.

• Deadbolt locks are solid and efficient. They engage from outside with a key and from inside by turning a knob. You can only secure a deadbolt lock with a key, which prevents you from accidentally locking yourself out.

• Keypad locks allow you to unlock your door with a nu¬meric code. You can create customized codes for each user. If everyone in your household uses the same code, make sure to change it regularly to prevent wear and tear on the keys.

If you need professional advice, speak with a locksmith in your area.