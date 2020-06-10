While Rome Burns

Opinion
I am disgusted with the behavior of our Town Council at last Monday’s (June 8) meeting. We have a $12-million dollar deficit owed to the EDA for the new Police Headquarters and other significant projects that have helped the Town. The County is not going to service the debt on the Police Department starting next month, which means it could go into default on the Town’s moral obligation failure to pay.
Can the bank repossess the Police Department? Not a word on this catastrophe waiting to happen last night. They seem to think the Town’s lawsuit against the EDA will win in court and they won’t have to pay off the millions that are legitimately owed.
Then they pushed forward with the plan to start their own EDA. They ignore legitimate questions about the proposed EDA and think the public is too stupid to notice.
Instead, they seriously think we are more interested in whether a bikini bike wash violates our community standards instead of Town Council violating their moral obligation to pay their debts.
Because I believe it is time to change our priorities, I am running for Town Council so I might do more than just complain about this “business as usual”.
Betty Showers
Front Royal, Virginia
Protests
This week I do not have a clever opening. America is in pain and especially our black brothers and sisters. This is an understandable pain, especially when seen through the lens of American history. Their pain goes back over the past four centuries, but if we focus on just the last one, maybe we can learn a lesson from the past and also try to understand the reaction.
When I teach my classes on the Middle East, I spend a great deal of time explaining to my students that there is no justification for terrorism. However, if we spend some time trying to understand the history of these countries, perhaps we can understand why so many feel the need to commit such acts. Once we understand, we can work towards a solution. The same holds true with the current protests in our cities. First, I want to note that I believe most of the violence is from a small group of people who are not trying to make a difference but simply want violence for violence’s sake. Yet, even among the majority, there is enough anger to cause harm.
The history of the 20th and 21st centuries is one of violence against black Americans. As early as 1906, a riot broke out in Little Rock, Arkansas, after a retired policeman killed a black musician. The next day, as a group of mourners tried to enter the funeral home, they were stopped by a policeman. When a scuffle began, the owner of the funeral home was shot and killed. A few days later, the same police officer and his father were shot in front of the funeral home. By the time the violence was over, four men were dead, including the public lynching of a black restaurant owner, and a neighborhood block was burned down.
Literally hundreds of such incidents occurred decade after decade, but the worst of the violence occurred in the years just after WWI. The Great War led to a shift in America as men left to fight the war. Most know that in WW II women jumped in to fill men’s jobs during the war. What is less known is that in WWI black men filled that role. In what became known as the Great Migration, thousands of black families tried to escape the racist conditions of the South and moved to northern industrial cities for work. The problem was that, when whites returned home from the War, they found blacks had taken their jobs. What we find is that the majority of the race riots that occurred in the years after the war were now in northern cities instead of the south where black/white race issues were more traditional.
Some of the soldiers returning home were black soldiers. They too had fought and bled for their nation. They had earned some respect, at least from the French, and had returned home now as soldiers who felt they deserved the same respect from their own nation. Of course, the respect never came, and instead the fact they wanted to be treated as men put off white Americans.
One of the worst of the post war riots came in Chicago in 1919. The violence began when a black teenager named Eugene Williams went to a beach to cool off. At this time Chicago beaches were unofficially segregated. When the current pulled Williams to the white section of the beach, he tried to swim in. Upon seeing a black teenager trying to swim ashore, a white man began to throw rocks at Williams until he either was hit or eventually tired out and drowned. The police refused to arrest the white man for his senseless murder of Williams, leading to violence that caused the death of 38 with another 500 injured and more than 1,000 black families homeless.
The century continued in this light with hundreds of incidents across the country. Some made big headlines, including the 1921 Tulsa Massacre, the 1965 Watts riots, and the 1968 reactions to the death of Martin Luther King. Then, of course, there have been the more modern events, such as the 1992 Rodney King riots, the 2001 Cincinnati riots, and the 2015 Ferguson riots, all because police killed unarmed black men.
I do not have the space to even begin to list them all, but when taken together it is easy to understand the anger. Black Americans have been fighting for the same things for 100 years without seeing improvement. Who among us would show toleration for the loss of life in our families?
Yet, there was one movement that did lead to some change, the Civil Rights protests of the 1950s and 1960s. Right now, I do not want to focus on King’s practice of nonviolent resistance, which I do believe made a major difference. But there were still violent reactions to the protests, and Dr. King could not control that minority who wanted violence. Instead I want to focus on the protesters’ demands. Let’s look at one of the most famous episodes of the Civil Rights Era, the Montgomery Bus Boycotts.
In 1955 after the death of Emmett Till and the arrest of Rosa Parks, the Montgomery Improvement Association and its new charismatic leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., organized a boycott of Montgomery’s city buses that lasted for thirteen months. King’s large goals were ending segregation and bringing equality for all people, but for this boycott he also had specific obtainable goals. What he and others wanted were courteous treatment by bus operators; first-come, first-served seating for all, with blacks sitting from the rear and whites from the front; and black bus operators on predominantly black routes. It ultimately took court cases to win the results King desired, but results came and the boycott ended. Not that racial harmony suddenly appeared, but steps were made and the boycott concluded.
Maybe there is a lesson here. I support today’s protesters. The incidents of the last few weeks must end. As a society, we cannot tolerate police killing unarmed black men in custody or other citizens shooting black people jogging down the street. But how do we, as a society, actually achieve this?
If we can learn anything from the past on this issue, we can learn that the approach of Dr. King was by far the most effective form of racial change and healing. King did not accept racial inequality and he believed in fighting back. There was nothing soft or weak about the man, but he believed that non-violent civil disobedience was the best way. We also can learn that in his campaigns he had recognizable achievable goals the he hoped one day would lead to his dream of racial equality. With this current crisis we need to come together in our local areas, denounce the violence and destruction, and talk about achievable goals that can end the protests and open the dialog that will work towards the ultimate goal of equality and peace. I was happy to see a list of achievable demands from the NAACP. Locally we can use those as a starting point and model to begin the conversation.
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog or Facebook at @jamesWfinck.
Good government is God’s will
As Moses stretched forth his rod on God’s behalf over Egypt, so the Church by its prayers stretches forth Christ’s authority over the nations and their rulers. God is concerned with “all men.”
Prayer is not a substitute for action; it is an action for which there is no substitute.
Holy Father, we recognize that today we are living in both financially and socially challenging times. We understand that it is by your design and not by coincidence that all of us are residents here in Virginia during this specific period in history.
We as a nation have great confidence in the benefits of good government. Our government has been authorized by you. Our government produces incredible benefits. No other form of government in any other large nation gives its people the benefits we enjoy. Few nations have our kind of religious freedom.
Holy Father, as Americans our government allows us to enjoy the freedom to pray openly and proclaim your Word publicly. We are privileged and honored to pray together as your Word is read aloud in various places throughout Virginia. We have good government because it is your will.
Holy Father, we recognize the first responsibility and ministry of the local church: that supplications, prayers, intercessions and giving of thanks be made for all men, for kings and for all that are in authority and that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. We understand this is good and acceptable in your eyes, because you desire all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth of the Gospel.
You have instructed us to go into all the world and make disciples of all nations. Good government makes it easier to preach the Gospel. If we are praying for good government, we are praying for the will of God. If we pray for the will of God, we know that you will hear us.
Today we want to please you with our faith by praying with assurance for our elected officials and our government. We pray today with the strong and urgent belief that you will touch hearts, transform lives and continue the Church revival in our community.
Holy Father, we pray for unity in the Spirit of God for those who belong to you. We pray that corporations and small businesses continue to provide good jobs for our citizens. We pray that each of us does our best in our employment and that you will bless our efforts as we are striving to do your will. We pray that corporate leaders have insight to follow in your ways toward peace, freedom and the pursuit of happiness. We pray for our local elected officials to heed your wisdom in their legislation, judgments and activities.
In Jesus’ name we pray – amen.
Mark Gunderman
Stephens City, Virginia
Council’s wanton cries of ‘more’
What a difference $3.5 million of federal money could make in Town and County cooperative efforts. But if it comes as it seems it must, will it simply be an expansion of the Charade of Partnership shown by the Town over the past year?
Where were the attempts at cooperation and spirit of negotiation when it came time for the Town of Front Royal to pay for their police station funded by the EDA? Attempts at negotiating a fair-and-just interest rate on a now $8.8-million dollar project fell on deaf ears with lines drawn in the sand based upon an alleged emailed interest rate commitment from a “middle man”, despite sage advice from New Market Tax Credit Administrator Bryan Phipps, of People Inc.
However, the town gambled with the citizens money despite being told by Phipps that they should accept an alternative and guaranteed 2.65% interest rate from a separate lending institution. – It was advice echoed by then Town Manager Joe Waltz and Finance Director B. J. Wilson.
But council insisted, “NO, Jennifer promised us 1.5%.” Bear in mind reasonable people, professional administrators and community leaders should know to ask for formal Commitment Letters detailing the entirety of a loan package, not just emailed or verbal assurances – Lesson learned?
And now their stance has been “we will pay you nothing on FRPD interest, NOR the principal amount there was no conflicting information on”. This is now more evident than ever with the Town’s continuing obstinance by returning EDA submitted invoices for payment.
As the Board of Supervisors proceeds to distribute $3.5 million of federal assistance that it alone is responsible for assuring will be spent per federal guidelines, Warren County needs to seriously evaluate past actions, current leadership, and more importantly the integrity of town leaders, and dismiss the wanton Council cries of “more than crumbs” from the federally set, County economic relief table.
Warren County is under no obligation to disperse federal funds to a smaller constituent governments within its borders and is fully within their rights to bypass Council and disperse funds to all citizens and town supported operations as THEY see fit in the manner that satisfies THEIR requirements.
Treat people and recovering institutions like “crumbs” and expect nothing less in return.
Gregory Harold
Warren County, Virginia
(Editor’s note: Mr. Harold is an MBA, Class A Contractor, and OSHA 30 Operations Project Manager for Wisconsin-based ERDMAN. And while noting he writes as a private citizen; it should be acknowledged that he is a 2019 appointee to the re-tooled Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Board of Directors and chairman of the EDA Asset Committee.)
(Editor’s note 2: We checked Mr. Harold’s assertion about the County not being required to disperse CARES Act funds to smaller jurisdictions within its boundaries and found him to apparently be correct. From a Treasury Department website May 28 update on “Frequently Asked Questions” about the CARES Act:
“Q – Is a Fund payment recipient required to transfer funds to a smaller, constituent unit of government within its borders?
“A – No. For example, a county recipient is not required to transfer funds to smaller cities within the county’s borders.”
We note that while Front Royal is not a city, it is “a smaller constituent unit of government” within county borders.)
Marxists vs. Fascists
Today, it seems that the worst possible label you can give a political leader is “fascist.” Traditionally this is a term reserved for far right leaders and has been applied by many towards President Trump. Yet recently I have seen it used against liberal governors of states who are keeping quarantines in place. Calling a liberal a fascist seems odd, but, historically speaking, it may be understandable.
In the past, conservatives sometimes referred to liberals as communists and Marxists as an attack. The problem with this today is that some on the left are owning the title of Marxist or, at least, socialist. One of my colleagues refers to himself as a Marxist, as do several students. I find this strange and perplexing. First, do people really know the difference between a fascist and a Marxist? And why is it acceptable to call yourself a Marxist but totally incomprehensible to call yourself a fascist. (For this piece, I need to note that I have a word count so I do have to generalize. I acknowledge that these topics should be explored in much more depth and understanding.)
Please do not misunderstand me. I am not arguing that we should start calling ourselves fascists. I have nothing but contempt for the concept. But should we not have similar contempt for Marxism? Since WWII, fascism has always carried a negative connotation. In fact, the term is not really used except as a slight towards opponents. The public has understandably denounced any fascist connections. The Nazis did cause WWII and were responsible for the deaths of more than 17 million during the Holocaust. What is puzzling is that if Nazis are to fascists what communists are to Marxists, then why is it acceptable to associate with communists when they are responsible for the deaths of between 21-70 million people worldwide between all the various communists’ regimes over time.
It is true that Marxist and communists are not the exact same thing. Marxism is the political ideology of Karl Marx’s ideas, whereas communism is the political system based on Marx’s ideas. However, the same holds true with fascism and Nazism. Fascism is a political ideology developed in Italy during WWI. The Great War brought about destruction that the world had never imagined, leading Italian Fascists to believe liberal democracy had failed, not unlike the communists. Both ideologies have socialist tendencies, believing in state control, but whereas communism is based on class, fascists used nationalism. Hence, communism is seen as left while fascists are seen as right. Obviously, this is a simplified explanation, but the premise is true. States like the Soviet Union, China, and North Korea used Marxist philosophy to create dictatorships the way the Germans did with fascism.
For years I have had an issue with the generally accepted left-right political spectrum. As it currently looks, Republicans are on the right with fascists on the far right. Conversely, Democrats are on the left with communists on the far left. I prefer the model where ideology or parties are on a circle instead of a line. In this model, the bottom of the circle can be democracy with Republicans a bit to the right along the circle and Democrats a bit to the left. At the top of the circle is totalitarianism with fascism a bit to the right side and Marxism a bit the other way. This model more accurately shows more similarities than differences in Marxism and fascism. They are both failed philosophies that caused death and pain for millions, yet one is more accepted than the other. Maybe it’s time to condemn all forms of extremism. The circle chart also shows that Republicans and Democrats are not so polarized. If the two parties can purge any who adhere to either Marxism or fascism and focus instead on democracy, maybe we can work a few things out. However, for that to happen, we need to condemn Marxists as much as we do fascists.
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog or Facebook at @jamesWfinck.
‘At will’ versus ‘due process’ Town employment: Time for a change of perspective for all?
Virginia law allows “at will” employment, meaning a person can be fired with or without cause. Front Royal government staff are “at will” employees but the Interim Town Manager has a contract which requires due process to terminate.
If Town Council believes one of its employees deserves such respect and job stability, would Council consider offering the same across the board – due-process contracts to all Town staff?
Such a move could prevent another occurrence of sudden firings of key personnel that has left at least one department, Tourism, in turmoil and in a scramble for re-structuring. It could also create confidence that it is the Town’s elected officials who are in charge of their interim town manager appointee, rather than the reverse.
Would they care by such a gesture, though perhaps too late, to try and create some sense of integrity for themselves and the image of the town?
The employees fired were part of tourism, a source of revenue; and, planning which helps find the best place for new businesses to locate. Firing the town engineer who had at least fifteen projects to supervise will now cost more and who does these jobs now?
A public accusation is also tied to the fired Director of Tourism and Community Development – “She never once reported to Town Council when we asked her to explain what she did.”
But is that an accurate assessment?
Look at past agendas until reaching one circa April 2016. She performed publicly when scheduled with the Council, ran morning Business Forums several times, and many times attended Town Council meetings along with the also suddenly departed Director of Planning.
I witnessed their attendance and input at Town Council meetings. And, activity reports were required every two weeks from Department heads until the practice stopped in November 2019. She also made it clear in public (December 12, 2016 report to Council) that she was available anytime Council members wanted to discuss any ideas, suggestions, and issues with her.
Another approach to our integrity and image problems with Council is about five months away when we could elect three new people to Council. Let’s elect persons who see the questions, fact find, consider consequences of decisions, act in a timely manner, listen, and who will be absolutely transparent to all town citizens.
What a welcome change that would be from the current majority of seemingly partisan puppets of a local political machine.
Linda Allen
Front Royal, Virginia
Mail-In Voting
With the shutdown of everything non-essential and social distancing becoming the new normal, one area of concern is voting. At the very heart of our democracy is the ability to vote. However, if we eliminate gatherings, as we have been instructed to do, voting is problematic. As of now the presidential vote hopefully will go forward as planned, but we have seen a disruption in primary voting. One of the options being floated is a mail-in vote. For some, changing how we vote goes against what it means to be American; however, historically speaking, we only started our current system of voting in the 1880s.
First and foremost, it is important to understand what the Constitution says about voting. Article I. Section 4 reads, “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof.” In other words, voting practices are controlled by the states and different states could have various practices. Because of this, states had a great deal of power over who could vote until the 14th and 15th Amendments were passed.
In early America, ballots were not provided; you were expected to bring your own. You could make your own ballot, but a popular way to vote was to take an already filled out ballot provided by your political party, not unlike the sample ballots found at some polling stations today. Usually these ballots were color coded so that foreign speakers or illiterate voters could make sure they voted for the correct party. However, color-coded ballots also made it easy for political bosses to make sure you voted for the correct person.
Unlike now, voters were not expected to cast an anonymous vote. The idea was that you should not be ashamed of who you voted for. The reason the pollsters were wrong in 2016, and I expect the same in 2020, was that many Republicans wanted to vote party but did not want to admit they voted for Trump. Early Americans were expected to vote for the common good, not for self-interest.
The switch to the secret ballot began occurring in the 1880s to battle corruption. By the Gilded Age, corruption had emerged as one of the leading political issues. The idea became so prominent that it threatened the Republican presidential dynasty, as the party divided internally between the Stalwarts, who wanted to keep the status quo, and the Mugwumps, who wanted real reform.
What was happening was that floods of immigration changed local politics in many ways. As immigrants got off the boat, they were met by party members from their homeland who provided them with a place to live already prepared and a job for them to start. This is why so many Irish became policemen and firemen; the Irish were in control of those occupations. Of course they were expected to vote for whoever the political machine ran. It was easy to vote for the right person, especially when the organization provided a filled-out ballot.
As bad as this looks today, political machines were not all bad. Early American cities had a plethora of issues – water, sanitation, paved roads, welfare, and eventually electricity. These issues were too big for most city governments to handle. It was the political machines that stepped in to handle the problems, of course with kickbacks for themselves. In some ways, the political machines were the only voice the poor had. But in other ways the machines were taking advantage of the poor.
The power of the political machines led to middle- and upper-class Americans fighting so hard for political change. They fought for the passage of the Pendleton Act. This created a civil service exam where a test was given and, instead of political handouts, the most qualified were given jobs. With Pendleton passed they next fought for a secret ballot. If machines could not promise jobs, and votes could not be bought, it was harder for the machines to control the poor population. Pendleton was passed in 1883 and in 1888 Massachusetts became the first state to use the secret ballot and over the next decade the rest began to follow.
The mail-in ballot is not the same thing as the open ballot of the 19th Century, but it does pose similar circumstances. It may be the great equalizer that allows for more democratic participation than ever before, especially if we are social distancing. However, it could also result in less control for non-English speakers, under-educated persons, or under-employed voters. Not that voter tampering would be openly used, but there is potential for representatives of a company, union, community, or immigration group to pass out completed ballots and offer to mail them in for voters after voters fill in their personal information. We have seen something similar with McCrae Dowless in North Carolina collecting absentee ballots in 2018. I am not saying this will happen or that we should not use a mail-in ballot. Historically speaking, I am just showing what happened in the past.
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog or Facebook at @jamesWfinck.