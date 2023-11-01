“White Christmas” Warms Hearts: St. John’s Drama Club Celebrates 15 Seasons

A Timeless Classic with a Twist this Winter.

As the chill of winter approaches, a beloved musical promises to bring warmth and cheer to Front Royal. St. John’s Drama Club is set to enchant audiences with their rendition of “White Christmas,” a heartwarming tribute as they celebrate a landmark 15th theatrical season.

Local Talents Take Center Stage

Over a decade and a half, St. John’s Drama Club has been an integral part of the Front Royal arts scene, producing classics that have become community favorites. “Sherlock Holmes,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and “Cinderella” are just a few from their illustrious portfolio. This season, their selection of “White Christmas” serves as both a festive treat and a testament to the timeless appeal of musical theater.

Though many are familiar with the movie version, this play adaptation of “White Christmas” brings a refreshing perspective without compromising the beloved melodies of Irving Berlin. Fans can look forward to classics like “Blue Skies,” “Sisters,” and the iconic title track, “White Christmas.”

The stage will shine bright with the talents of Gregory Naccash as Bob Wallace and Matt Clark embodying Phil Davis. The duo is paired with Avery Lamonaco and Elizabeth Shukler, who will be captivating audiences as Betty and Judy.

Jazz Tunes and Toe-Tapping Choreography

This year’s musical journey is especially captivating under the seasoned direction of Alex Clark, the club’s new music director. Having once been a student in the club’s debut show, it’s his inaugural year in this role. The cast is navigating the nuanced world of jazz. For many, it’s a novel musical venture, and with over 50 members syncing harmonies and steps, the outcome is truly enchanting.

The dance sequences, choreographed by the renowned Susan Schwartz, promise to be a visual delight. Schwartz, a key figure in local dance circles, has shaped the club’s dance routines over the years.

Community at the Heart of Performance

St. John’s Drama Club is not just about performances; it’s about nurturing talent, community engagement, and a shared love for the arts. Many club members have embarked on personal artistic journeys, from childhood to adolescence, finding their voice and passion along the way.

The upcoming performances at Skyline High School, starting November 11th, are designed to be accessible to everyone. From affordable ticket pricing to special family rates for matinees, the club ensures that everyone has a chance to partake in the magic.

Since the inception of the St. John’s Drama Club, Jim Naccash has been at the helm, directing performances. Celebrating 15 years, the club stands as a pillar of community theater, highlighting the profound impact of teamwork, imagination, and dedication.

Performances:

Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, November 12 at 3:00 pm

Friday, November 17 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, November 18 at 1:30 pm

Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, November 19 at 3:00 pm

Location: Skyline High School, 151 Skyline Vista Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630

​Ticket Prices:

$10.00 for adults

$7.00 for students

$7.00 for seniors (65 and over)

$5.00 for children (12 and under)

There is also a $40 per family matinee special for the matinee performances (parents and minor children only, please).

For more information or to purchase tickets to the show, click here.

About St. John’s Drama Club:

In the autumn of 2008, St. John’s Drama Club was founded by proactive homeschooling parents who had a rich background in theater. Recognizing a gap in drama education within their community, especially among homeschooled children, they took the initiative to bridge this gap. While the club’s roots were anchored in addressing the needs of homeschooled students, its doors were opened wide to welcome students from all educational backgrounds, whether homeschooled, public schooled, or private schooled. The Drama Club operates under the auspices of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal, VA, and is an integral component of the St. John’s Youth Group.

Our Mission:

Our club serves as a space where teens can gather regularly, not only to hone their acting skills and appreciate the nuances of drama but also to forge strong bonds, socialize, and relish dramatic presentations collectively. Upholding Virtue & Celebrating Faith: At the heart of our club is the principle of fostering personal growth in virtue and faith. We believe in ensuring that all our endeavors and performances resonate with our core belief and shine to the glory of God.