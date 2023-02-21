Regional News
White House 2023 Christmas Ornament honors President Gerald R. Ford
On Tuesday, the White House Historical Association unveiled its Official 2023 White House Christmas Ornament honoring the 38th president of the United States, Gerald R. Ford.
Each year for President’s Day, the association releases a custom ornament honoring a former president. A team of up to 20 people works on planning and designing the American-made ornaments throughout the year.
“The ornaments serve as a wonderful teaching tool designed to tell the story of the White House during a specific presidency or anniversary,” said Stewart McLaurin, president of the White House Historical Association. “Through these collectibles, we’ve been able to further our mission to protect, preserve, and provide public access to the rich history of America’s Executive Mansion.”
The 2023 ornament, a three-dimensional wreath, features symbols on the front inspired by the First Lady Betty Ford’s White House decorations that could be recreated on Christmas trees at home, Matthew Costello, senior historian at the White House Historical Association, said.
“One thing that Betty Ford did, and it was reflective of the times, was this old-fashioned, handcrafted Christmas,” Costello said. “This was a feature amongst their Christmas decorations every year that they were at the White House.”
The front of the wreath is adorned with tiny decorations, including dolls, doves, stars, candles, gingerbread men, and red ribbons with “Christmas 2023” and “The White House.”
On the back of the ornament are a series of emblems relating to the life and presidency of Ford and a gold plaque featuring the North Portico of the White House.
A member of the House since 1949, Ford was nominated as vice president by Richard Nixon in 1973 after the resignation of the previous vice president, Spiro Agnew. Ford assumed the presidency ten months later when Nixon resigned over the Watergate scandal. Ford was the only president to have never been elected to the office of vice president or president.
Ford is also the only president to become an Eagle Scout, the highest achievable rank in the Boy Scouts of America, an accomplishment that is referenced in the “Troop 15” emblem on the White House ornament.
“Gerald Ford was either one of our most, or our most, athletic presidents,” Costello said. “He played collegiate football at the University of Michigan and was offered contracts to play professionally, but he decided not to and went to law school instead, which was probably a good decision.”
A football with Ford’s jersey number 48 is featured at the top of the ornament’s wreath alongside a line portrait of Liberty, the Ford family’s famous golden retriever, who had a litter of puppies in the White House.
The ornament also features a bicentennial pin commemorating the Ford family’s celebration of the 200-year anniversary of America’s founding and an emblem for the U.S.S. Gerald R Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier commissioned to honor the president’s service in the Navy.
“All of these different element emblems tell us a part of the story of who Gerald Ford was and, you know, what he did earlier in his life, and what took place when he was president of the United States,” Costello said.
Costello said proceeds from the ornaments fund the White House Historical Association’s educational work, including a teacher institute and resources, public programming, a web series called “White House History Live,” and research initiatives.
The association is a private, nonprofit organization founded in 1961 by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.
The popular Christmas ornaments date to 1981. That first ornament depicted a flying angel. The next year, the ornament honored George Washington; subsequent ornaments have honored each president in order.
By DESTINY HERBERS
Capital News Service
Despite cleanup efforts, Chesapeake Bay remains pollution challenge
Despite decades of conservation efforts, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation gave the overall health of the Chesapeake Bay a D+ in its recently released 2022 State of the Bay report.
In fact, the needle has hardly moved since the Chesapeake Bay Foundation began issuing the annual report in 1998. The original report gave the bay a score of 27 out of 100. Today that score has only improved to 32 out of 100.
CBF’s Interim Maryland Executive Director Erik Fisher told Capital News Service: “We’re a long way from where we need to be, and it’s clear that we have to pick up the pace to get back on track. We are behind. I don’t think anyone’s happy with where we are.”
The bay faces a long road ahead: the goal is to raise the score to at least 70 out of 100, which is a long way from the current 32.
“I think we recognize that in our lifetimes, we’ll never be back to the bay of pre-European settlement,” Fisher said. “But we can have a stable, thriving ecosystem where we can feed ourselves, where we can swim and fish and meet those standards that we’re all aiming for.”
One issue hindering conservation progress is a dramatic decline in water-related pollution enforcement. Between 2016-2021, Maryland took 67% fewer water-related enforcement actions, according to the 2022 Chesapeake Accountability Project report.
The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) is significantly understaffed as well. The agency has lost one out of every seven staff members since 2002, and the budget has fallen by more than one-third. In spite of the threats posed by climate change, MDE’s budget only represents one-fifth of one percent of Maryland’s general fund state budget.
The changing environment presents significant hurdles for conservation efforts even with more resources. Fisher said that “climate change has moved the goalposts.”
Climate change makes hitting the restoration targets for the bay significantly more challenging. For one thing, there needs to be enough oxygen in the water for fish to breathe, but warmer water holds less oxygen. That means there needs to be even greater reductions in nitrogen and phosphorus pollution to make the bay thrive.
Rising sea levels are a major factor as well. As the seas rise, marshes and wetlands will be lost without plans in place that allow those marshes to move. Luckily, there are spillover benefits to shoreline conservation.
“Climate change is making it even more imperative that we focus on these natural filter solutions,” Fisher said. “And while we’re doing it, we’re capturing carbon. And when we do it near communities, we’re also cooling the air and mitigating heat island effects.”
Natural filters are more than just a matter of tall grasses and wetlands. Fisher hoped to see Gov. Wes Moore’s administration make “a concerted investment in natural filters in Maryland. And that’s everything from our forests to our shorelines to oysters. All three of these things act as natural kidneys for the bay.”
On the campaign trail, Moore pledged to clean up the Chesapeake Bay. In January, Moore announced there would be $1.1 million in new funding for the Chesapeake Conservation Corps. Additionally, the Moore administration’s proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024 includes funding for 67 new MDE employees.
The staffing issues and lax enforcement at MDE have spilled past the Chesapeake Bay. Last September, officials in Baltimore issued a “boil water” advisory after detecting E. coli bacteria in the city’s water supply. The advisory lasted nearly a week and affected over 1,500 homes and businesses.
Whether or not the Moore administration’s proposals reinvigorate MDE, Fisher remains optimistic about the work CBF is doing,
“One of the exciting things that we’ve seen in the cleanup is that when we help the bay, the bay starts to build enough resilience to help itself,” he said.
By HUNTER SAVERY
Capital News Service
Proposed federal rule would lower credit card late fees
As Americans continue to struggle with high credit card rates, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has proposed a rule to help lessen some of their financial burdens — in the form of lower late fees.
The new rule would limit late fees to $8. Currently, credit card companies can charge as high as $41 — penalties that the CFPB’s director, Rohit Chopra, said are charged for “no purpose beyond padding the credit card companies’ profits.”
The CFPB rule amends regulations that implemented the Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act of 2009 and address a loophole that provided a loose standard that said late fees must be “reasonable and proportional.”
The proposed rule would require credit card companies to prove they need to charge a higher late fee to cover costs and cap those fees at 25% of the minimum payment. Current regulations let credit card companies charge as much as 100% of the minimum payment owed. The rule would also get rid of the automatic inflation adjustment for the amount companies could charge in late fees.
According to the CFPB, an independent financial watchdog within the Federal Reserve, credit card companies bring in about $12 billion in late fees annually. The rule could shrink that by as much as $9 billion each year.
“The rule brings to the forefront the reality that credit card late fees are designed to be excessive to create incentives for consumer behavior. They are not in proportion to the cost to the lender,” said Aaron Klein, senior fellow in economic studies at Brookings.
The rule does not need congressional approval, but Klein doesn’t expect it to go into effect and be felt by consumers until next year because of the lengthy process rules undergo, which includes a public comment period. It’s also possible that the banking industry will take legal action to fight the rule, which could delay it from going into effect.
The Consumer Banks Association’s president and CEO, Lindsey Johnson, has already responded by accusing the CFPB of “seeking to advance a political agenda” and said the rule will harm credit cardholders.
The agency proposes the rule as credit card debt has ballooned in the U.S. It rose by 18.5% in the past year, shooting up to $930.6 billion, a record amount, according to a fourth-quarter report from TransUnion, a consumer credit reporting agency.
Bankrate said the average credit card rate is 19.95% as of Feb. 1, which is the highest since the financial services company began tracking rates in 1985. According to the New York Fed’s third-quarter report on household debt and credit, credit card balances had the largest year-over-year increase in more than two decades at 15%.
Some of that debt can be tied to the Federal Reserve’s decision to repeatedly raise interest rates to fight inflation over the past year. The latest increase of 0.25%, announced last week, follows a 0.50% hike in December and four previous rate hikes of 0.75%.
“These Fed rate hikes basically just get passed through to cardholders. … If the Fed moves rates higher by half a point or three-quarters of a point or whatever it is, your rate should move higher by that same amount typically within a statement cycle or two,” said Ted Rossman, senior credit cards analyst at Bankrate.
The CFPB March 2022 report on late fees found that the average late fee was $31 and that repeat late fees were $36 on average. Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi had the highest average late fees per account.
“In 2019, credit card accounts held by consumers living in the United States’ poorest neighborhoods paid twice as much on average in total late fees than those in the richest areas,” the report explained.
“The law differentiates between fees and interest, but for consumers, it’s money out of pocket. These [late fees] are a large source of cost to consumers on the margin. … People facing greater economic difficulty and hardship pay more in fees,” Klein said.
He added, “For folks who are living paycheck to paycheck, and sometimes that paycheck comes a day or two after the credit card bill is due, these late fees really add up and put a much greater squeeze on those living on the razor’s edge.”
by Casey Quinlan, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Southwest official on December service meltdown: “We messed up”
Southwest Airlines Chief Operations Officer Andrew Watterson told senators Thursday the carrier “messed up” when its holiday meltdown in December left millions of passengers scrambling.
A “cascade” of factors, including a winter storm and outdated crew-tracking technology, caused the airline to cancel more than 16,700 flights over the Christmas week, Capt. Casey Murray, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, said during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing.
Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, one of Southwest’s major bases, saw hundreds of canceled flights at the height of the disruptions. Nationwide, some 2 million passengers were stranded.
“Let me be clear, we messed up,” Watterson said. “In hindsight, we did not have enough winter operations this Christmas week.”
Murray said that frontline workers saw this meltdown coming and have been “sounding alarm bells” for decades, seeing similar disruptions happen more frequently with increasing severity.
“Our pilots have been sounding the alarm about Southwest’s inadequate crew scheduling technology and outdated operational processes,” Murray said. “Unfortunately, those warnings have been summarily ignored by Southwest leaders.”
Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts, said Southwest’s mismanagement “absolutely led to real pain and conflict” for his constituents.
A software update that could have mitigated many of the cancellations will go live on Friday, Watterson said, but the overall scheduling technology will remain while the company conducts its investigation and looks for a replacement.
“Right now, we are doing a top-to-bottom review of our winter operations, and when it comes out, it may be in the millions and millions of dollars,” Watterson told senators. “But it won’t be until probably in March that we’ll finish the assessment of exactly how much and where.”
The “root cause” of the disruptions was insufficient winter weather operations, Watterson said, specifically at airports in Denver and Chicago, where the wave of cancellations started when Southwest could not de-ice enough planes to meet demand.
Southwest plans to invest $1.3 billion to modernize its operations across all departments in response to the incident, Watterson said, and will “fund what’s necessary to proceed” after a review.
The airline has reimbursed 96% of requests from affected passengers, Watterson told reporters after the hearing, automatically approving any costs under $4,000.
Senators at the hearing told stories from constituents of unfulfilled requests, cross-country drives in expensive rental cars, and losses that could not be regained with money.
“They can’t really be reimbursed for the time and frustration of being in that technical situation,” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin. “There are so many other factors (affecting delayed passengers) and because of Southwest cancellations.”
Thursday’s committee hearing is part of the panel’s consideration of policy recommendations in the Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill to improve protections for passengers and build more resilient airline operations.
“It is my hope that we use the reauthorization opportunity to push the FAA safety and technology into the 21st century, to protect competition, and to resist the temptation to get into the business of regulating prices, which will only make air traffic air travel unaffordable,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, ranking member of the committee.
Statue of notorious Dred Scott justice removed from Capitol
WASHINGTON – The bust of Roger Taney, the justice who wrote the notorious 1857 Dred Scott decision ruling African Americans were not citizens, has been removed from the United States Capitol, an effort led by Maryland Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer.
The statue will be replaced by a new work honoring Justice Thurgood Marshall, a champion of civil rights.
Taney’s bust was in the Old Supreme Court Chamber in the Capitol for years. Its removal was announced Monday by the senators and Hoyer.
Cardin and Van Hollen sponsored legislation passed in December directing the removal of Taney’s bust and the placement of a new bust of Marshall, the first African American to serve on the Supreme Court.
“Roger Taney and others who actively helped prolong slavery should find no home within the walls of the U.S. Capitol,” Cardin said in a statement. “Thurgood Marshall helped advance civil rights in this nation and inspired a generation of legal minds…It is wholly appropriate that such a legal icon have a place of honor.”
In one of the most infamous decisions the court has issued, Taney, born in Calvert County, Maryland, delivered the majority opinion in Dred Scott v. Sandford, which refused Black Americans the right to citizenship and ruled unconstitutional the Missouri Compromise of 1820, which sought to limit the spread of slavery in new territories in the upper Plains and the West.
Born in Baltimore in 1908, Marshall became one of the nation’s most prominent civil rights lawyers and argued 32 cases before the Supreme Court. President Lyndon Johnson nominated him to the high court in 1967 and confirmed him later that year. Marshall retired from the court in 1991 and died in 1993.
“It’s fitting that we’ve finally removed from display the likeness of former Justice Taney, who…used his power on the Supreme Court to deny African Americans their most basic legal rights,” Van Hollen said in a statement. “In its place, we will see the bust of former Justice Thurgood Marshall, a Marylander we are proud to celebrate for his trailblazing efforts to advance civil rights and justice for all.”
Replacing Taney with Marshall is part of a recent movement to eliminate artwork commemorating former slave-owning and Confederate historical figures from prominent locations in the Capitol. The House in June 2021 voted to remove all Confederate statues and busts in the Capitol from public display, but the measure did not clear the Senate.
A recent Washington Post analysis of more than 400 works of art in the Capitol found that over 33 percent depicted enslavers or Confederates — most notably, the statues of Jefferson Davis, Christopher Columbus, and Joseph Wheeler, a Confederate cavalry general who staunchly supported secession.
“When millions of visitors to the Capitol walked past Taney’s bust each year, they saw the worst that America has to offer,” Hoyer said in a statement. “Thanks to this same legislation, they will soon see the best America has to offer when walking past a new bust of civil-rights icon Justice Thurgood Marshall.”
In Annapolis, Maryland, lawmakers also have shown a willingness to replace historical figures with unscrupulous pasts with those who positively contributed to society. Just last month, legislators worked to successfully replace a portrait of likely enslaver Cecilus Calvert with Marshall in the Maryland Senate building in Annapolis.
The Cardin-Van Hollen legislation charges the Joint Committee on the Library of Congress to obtain, and most likely commission, a bust of Marshall.
Under the joint committee’s direction, the Architect of the Capitol will install the bust in a prominent location near the Old Supreme Court Chamber in the Capitol.
By IAN DECKER
Capital News Service
Virginia Department of Veterans Services announces grant funds to support veteran suicide prevention and opioid addiction services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is seeking to award $4.5 million in grants to support veteran suicide prevention and opioid addiction services.
DVS is dedicated to ending the epidemics of veteran suicide and opioid addiction and building Federal, State, and local partnerships to accomplish this life saving mission.
Toward this goal, the Suicide Prevention and Opioid Addiction Services, or SOS Program of DVS, aims to enhance understanding of suicide prevention and opioid addiction among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families (SMVF) and build community support capacity to ensure the RIGHT HELP is widely available RIGHT NOW for military-connected citizens and families.
The SOS program will serve as the steward of these funds and is formally soliciting a Request for Applications (RFA) to establish awards for community-based suicide prevention and opioid addiction services and programs in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
“DVS is pleased to have a key role in enhancing Virginia’s behavioral health system of care, ultimately ensuring we are providing the best quality of service to the SMVF community.
These grant funds offer a critical and timely opportunity to provide extended resources across the Commonwealth,” noted Daniel Gade, Commissioner of DVS.
Grant funds will be used to promote the use of evidence-based practices such as peer support, crisis intervention, behavioral health focused prevention, treatment, and recovery support.
Eligible applicants must be an incorporated for profit or non-profit organization or community service provider/organization/locality serving Service Members, Veterans, and their Families (SMVF) in the Commonwealth of Virginia. For all non-profit organizations, proof of an IRS 501(c)3 designation is required at the time of application.
To be considered for selection, applicants are to submit a complete response to the RFA no later than February 28, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. EST.
Application Submission Instructions: To be considered for selection, an Applicant must submit a complete response to this RFA. Applicants are requested to submit an electronic response in eVA (the Commonwealth’s electronic procurement system for state and local government). Responses received after the closing date and time specified in the RFA posting in eVA will be uploaded. All Applicants must be registered in eVA. See Section X Special Terms and Conditions. The following provides information/instruction on reviewing and responding to solicitations in the new eVA platform:
- Go to https://eva.virginia.gov
- Click on “I Sell To Virginia”
- Click on “eVA Supplier Training” and click on the “Viewing and Responding to Solicitations Video”
The application can be found here: RFA 9603. The application can also be accessed using the QR code below. For specific questions regarding the RFA, please submit all questions in writing to vivian.doobay@dvs.virginia.gov by 1:00 p.m. EST, February 14, 2023.
Need Help? Call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, dial 988.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
