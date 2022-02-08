Opinion
White House Sized Ego
This week I intended to write about the jobs report put out by the White House and give a historical comparison. Biden claimed that he has the largest growth in jobs throughout history, and I thought surely that is not right, especially with the numbers FDR put out. However, when I checked the White House webpage, I decided to change my topic after reading the list of accomplishments released last week.
What I found interesting about the list was the Trumpian language used. Of the 15 achievements, 13 of them are listed as the best of all time. Among the many points were the greatest or biggest. Two were the lowest, two were the most, one was more than any other, two were the first, two were the largest and, finally, one was the strongest. How is it that no one noticed these claims? Possibly we became used to hearing Trump proclaim he was the greatest president of all time or maybe it’s just that in order to run for president you have to have an ego the size of the White House. What is also interesting is that Trump was accused of being an egomaniac for making similar claims. Yet no matter how bad Trump was or possibly Biden, historically speaking, neither tops the list of narcissists.
In 2013 the Pew Research Center ranked all the presidents in order of their narcissism. Pew did not list which presidents were narcissists and which were not. All presidents have egos. The report concluded that presidents are more narcissistic than average Americans. According to the survey, the most narcissistic presidents were, first, Lyndon B. Johnson; second, Teddy Roosevelt; third, Andrew Jackson; fourth, Franklin D. Roosevelt; and fifth, John F. Kennedy. The list includes some of the most famous presidents of all time and some of the most loved and respected. The oddball on the list is the top, LBJ; he is not as well known or respected as the others. Yet if you know anything about Johnson, you should not be surprised.
I wish I had room to discuss each of these fascinating presidents, but my editors are already upset with the length of some of my columns. I will have to keep this short. Between JFK’s public and personal personas, he may be the most bi-polar of all the presidents. He was beloved by the masses, while hiding his womanizing and drug abuse. FDR is another of the most beloved yet was the first president to believe he was so important that he ran for four terms. Andrew Jackson believed he was so important that he vetoed more bills than all his predecessors combined. Teddy has one of the best quotes to show his arrogance. When speaking about the people in Cuba, he once said, “I am doing my best to persuade the Cubans that if only they will be good, they will be happy; I am seeking the very minimum of interference necessary to make them good.” Yet all these presidents are nothing when compared to Johnson.
Today Johnson is somewhat overlooked. He was sandwiched between the most beloved and infamous presidents of all time, Kennedy and Nixon, both extreme narcissists. In many ways, Johnson is the first modern Democrat ,but he has been shunned by the party because of his policies on the Vietnam War. Johnson and Trump have a lot in common when it comes to ego and crudeness. In fact, Johnson beats Trump when it comes to crudeness. Johnson was better in the public eye, or possibly fortunate, to not have Twitter. This is the president who in private circles became upset when people talked about Kennedy’s sexual conquests. He insisted he had more sexual partners by accident then his predecessor had on purpose. Trump may have discussed his big hands, but Johnson was known to strip down to his birthday suit and show what he was made of. He once did an interview while skinny dipping in the White House pool. He made aides watch him shower and while he used the toilet. As for his ego, this was the president who was more concerned about being the first president to lose a war than he was about the war tearing the nation apart over Vietnam. He wanted to be a great president and he wanted everyone to know it.
The Pew Research Center rankings came out before either Trump or Biden, so they did not make the list. It is hard to think that Trump would not rank high. If he is, he would be in good company. He did declare himself “greatest of all presidents” on twitter. Later he did show some humility when he said “except for Lincoln.” As for Biden, he is still only in his first year. When asked if he wanted to debate Trump, Biden said, “No… If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.” However, historically speaking, it will be hard to ever beat Johnson. I saved my favorite of his quotes for last. When he was asked if he was born in a cabin, his response was, “You have me confused with Abe Lincoln. I was born in a manger.”
Dr. James Finck is a Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. To receive daily historical posts, follow Historically Speaking at Historicallyspeaking.blog or on Facebook.
Bridgewater Fair
I waited a day before commenting at length about the recent tragedy at my alma mater, Bridgewater College, in order to pray and gather my thoughts. There were several reasons for this, but none more prevalent than my desire to ensure that what I had to share would be measured, meaningful, and most of all, from a place of healing rather than pain. So here goes…
Tragedy and trauma are intrinsically linked; the former births the latter. As I watched the news footage of the situation unfolding, scrambling to social media for additional info, it was trauma that I felt. Now, keep in mind that it’s been two decades since I was a BC student and much has changed. Driving through the campus last year I was struck by how built up it had become, practically unrecognizable from my time there. But I noticed one thing that did remain the same, all these years later: Flory Hall.
In addition to the President’s and Academic Dean’s Offices, Flory Hall houses the Departments of History, Political Science, Foreign Language, and Education. As a History/PolSci/French Major with teaching certifications for my undergrad, I pretty much spent 90% of my college experience in that building. To quote Dickens, “I could walk it blindfolded.” So when I watched the WHSV reporter give updates with my beloved stomping ground as his backdrop, police presence and yellow caution tape littering the storied landscape, I quite literally hurt.
Yes, I hurt for the students, faculty, and staff facing this ordeal (at that point, we did not yet know about the shooting and subsequent deaths of the two campus police officers) and for their families who were desperate for information on their loved ones’ safety. But, perhaps selfishly, I hurt for myself and those who came before. For those of us who walked those sidewalks without fear or care in the world. And for those who will walk those same paths in the future, robbed of the safety and security I took for granted.
I was hit by a wave of memories of my friends, some of whom have passed in the intervening years, and the good times we shared. I was reminded of 9/11 and trying to process that within those very walls. I thought of being the last teaching assistant to leave the building before Christmas break, enjoying the calm of an empty school building and the peaceful glow of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree as I walked out into the cold, dark December night. I recalled the smell of the chalk dust that filled the classrooms that as yet were still unconverted to the more modern marker and smart boards that no doubt are in their place today. I hurt for what felt like the violation of a place that, for four years, was not just my site of learning, but my home. In so many ways, I grew up there.
With the news of the death of Officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter, and the critical role they played in protecting the campus inhabitants, my hurt turned, temporarily, to anger. More than that, it was rage. Hence my need to delay public comment, as nothing good comes out of giving voice to unbridled, raw rage.
So I went to sleep the night of February 1 asking the Lord to direct my thoughts to how He sees this situation and what He would have me tell people.
I awoke the following morning with the song, “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” in my head and have not been able to shake it since. Based on the Longfellow poem, it recounts his inner turmoil processing the considerable trauma of the Civil War (and those traumas within his own life) with his innate belief that God is good and is our hope and future. As I pondered the words, singing them to myself as I went about my morning routine, I found my disposition changing, softening. Sure, I was still angry, frustrated, and hurting for all those involved, most notably the families of the slain heroes. But the rage was gone, replaced by the incomparable peace and joy that passes all understanding.
It may seem bleak. The darkness may seem so very invincible. But as Longfellow discovered, “Then pealed the bells more loud and deep, ‘God is not dead, nor doth He sleep. The wrong shall fail, the right prevail, with peace on earth, good will to men.’”
Good will. Pass it on.
“Christmas Bells”
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
I heard the bells on Christmas Day
Their old, familiar carols play,
And wild and sweet
The words repeat
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
And thought how, as the day had come,
The belfries of all Christendom
Had rolled along
The unbroken song
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
Till ringing, singing on its way,
The world revolved from night to day,
A voice, a chime,
A chant sublime
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
Then from each black, accursed mouth
The cannon thundered in the South,
And with the sound
The carols drowned
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
It was as if an earthquake rent
The hearth-stones of a continent,
And made forlorn
The households born
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
And in despair I bowed my head;
‘There is no peace on earth,’ I said;
For hate is strong,
And mocks the song
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!”
Then pealed the bells more loud and deep:
‘God is not dead, nor doth He sleep;
The Wrong shall fail,
The Right prevail,
With peace on earth, good-will to men.’
Matt Pandel
Dr. Matthew B. Pandel is a mental health consultant, theologian, and educator. He resides in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley with his wife, Carolyn.
Another Perspective
I recently read where Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has set up a hotline for parents and others to report concerns about teachers defying his directives, as well as an opportunity to express other concerns. While I am optimistically pessimistic that any positive comments about our educators would be shared by the governor’s office, I want to provide him with an opportunity to prove me wrong. I, truly, hope that he takes me up on it. Since he likes pizza, someone get word to his office that I’ll treat him to Melting Pot Pizza if he proves me wrong.
I highly encourage any and all parents of our public school children to share their experiences (positive as well as negative) with our Governor. He should hear and consider all sides, as should we all. In all fairness, perspective is good, so long as people are honest, not using half-truths, manipulated statistics, narrative driven rhetoric (regardless of your narrative) or (dare I say) made up gibberish, just to make themselves feel good about their narrative, and/or to simply get others needlessly rung up.
The email to provide feedback is helpeducation@governor.Virginia.gov. I strongly encourage parents to cite “any” instance of one of our teachers or even counselors finding the time to teach anything other than pre-approved and respected curriculums, to include Second Step SEL. This program is only controversial because of the misinformation currently spread around our county about it. Our counselors and administrators have gone to great strides to ensure that any hint of divisive rhetoric will not be part of this curriculum, and that all parents maintain the right to opt their child out if they so choose.
I would only, respectfully and kindly, encourage parents to actually familiarize themselves with the curriculum, ask their school admin/counselors questions about which areas you have concerns, and then form your own opinion, as opposed to an emotionally driven one based upon misinformation provided by those with a political agenda.
Once you humbly and graciously come to the conclusion that all that our Warren County Public Educators (to include our Amazing Counselors) are doing is encouraging our children to respect one another, to include themselves, and try to have a civil conversation with something other than their thumbs, then perhaps you will graciously consider using the tip line to report the truth about Warren County Public Schools, as opposed to continuing to believe and use confused and misguided, divisive rhetoric against our caring and compassionate professionals.
Finally, also consider using the resource “#ThankATeacher” in your social media posts. While we are far from perfect, we actually admit this. We don’t have all of the answers. We want, and desire, your involvement in your child’s education.
We truly love all of our children in Warren County and, like you, want them moving forward in life with good reading, writing, and arithmetic skills. If we happen to have the luxury to share and encourage kindness, compassion, and treating others with the same level of grace and dignity with which they would want themselves to be treated (and use a well-respected rubric to do such), please kindly support us in these efforts as well. Not all children in our beautiful county have the luxuries which so many of us (including myself) take so easily for granted.
Respectfully,
Michael S. Williams
Lifelong Youth Advocate
Front Royal, Virginia
Supervisor Mabe seems badly informed
Supervisor Walter Mabe’s long letter offering advice with respect to the dying days of the Covid infection saga that was published on January 23rd appears remarkably misinformed.
If he had written the letter a year ago, one could acknowledge his good effort to be helpful by just summarizing a lot of the voodoo science recommendations flowing out of the CDC and from Fauci that were once believed. But so much of his advice and assertions, such as the efficacy of masks, have at this point in 2022 been proven bogus.
Also, his generalizations repeat the failure of policy makers to discriminate between the old and vulnerable and the young and healthy. That failure caused such unnecessary hardship to the healthy and the school-age children.
For example, he referred to a crisis in hospitalizations. Currently, the VA Department of Health website says that in the 23 months of this “pandemic” Warren County has had just 221 Covid hospitalizations, which is a rate of 0.5 of 1%. He mentioned 111 deaths which is a mortality rate of 0.3 of 1%. But worse, he failed to point out that about 75% of the deaths came from the small demographic of over 70, and according to the CDC, they would have had one or more comorbidities. To put those 111 deaths into context and to illustrate the abuse of school-age children by persons presenting out-of-context scaremongering, in the whole state of Virginia’s huge under age 20 demographic, only 17 died either with or because of Covid! His assessment of the value of vaccination as worth doing at this point is problematic because evidence suggests that the vaccinated are getting the current Covid variant and transmitting it to others more so than the unvaccinated are. And no argument at this point in time can demonstrate that benefits outweigh the risks.
Judging from the refusal of Democrat-dominated school boards around the state to give parents the freedom to unmask their children, it almost seems that Democrats have nostalgia for the power they enjoyed controlling our lives, so they want to keep the propaganda flowing. The presentation of bogus and out-of-context information contributes to that propaganda.
Tom McFadden, Sr.
Front Royal, Virginia
Delayed implementation of the Second Step SEL program
I’d like to thank and congratulate the Warren County School Board for its recent, unanimous decision to indefinitely delay the implementation of the newest version of the very controversial Social-Emotional Learning (SEL), “Second Step,” until all SEL material has been carefully reviewed by the school board and parents.
I give particular thanks to school board member Ralph A. Rinaldi of the Shenandoah District for making the motion that was passed unanimously by the board.
Many Warren County parents are concerned about SEL. Several want the program stopped!
I strongly support providing the log-in-codes and passwords so parents can “fully access electronically” — at their leisure — all lesson-plans, videos, teacher scripts, student handouts, and student worksheets.
Parents need this access to make a properly informed decision.
Taxpayers need the data to determine if education dollars are being well spent.
A committee of local citizens has formed to review the program and make a presentation with recommendations to the board. The committee was formed when we learned the details about Sam Crowley, a beloved public school music teacher in Utah, who publicly resigned his position on the grounds that he “cannot teach to your children a program that is harmful.”
Providing this access should not be a problem since Copyright laws allow “fair use” for purposes such as evaluations.
I ask the School Board to direct Dr. Ballenger, the school Superintendent, to give parents and taxpayers complete access to SEL material so they can properly evaluate this very controversial program.
Eugene G. McGuirk, BA, MA, MBA
Front Royal, Virginia
Delay SEL implementation; time needed to review SEL material at our elementary schools
The Warren County School Board is considering implementing the latest version of the highly controversial, unproven Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) “Second Step” in local public schools.
The school board unanimously voted on Jan. 5, 2022, not to approve any SEL material until parents have reviewed the program and approved it. Now three very short, hour-long open houses — quickly organized last week — have been scheduled at the following schools Wednesday, Jan. 26th, to get parental support for dubious SEL:
- Warren County Middle School, 522 Heritage Drive, Front Royal — 5 p.m.-6 p.m.
- Ressie Jeffries Elementary School, 320 Criser Road, Front Royal —6 p.m.-7 p.m.
- E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School, 40 Crescent Street, Front Royal — 6 p.m.-7 p.m,
Parents and taxpayers are strongly encouraged to attend one of these meetings and tell public school administrators to:
- Delay SEL implementation until parents and taxpayers have the same access to SEL material as teachers, administrators, and the school board, It is vital that that parents and taxpayers be provided with “log-in-codes” and “passwords so they can review the material online— at their leisure.
- Host a true public hearing on SEL at the Government Center so all aspects of this controversial program can be fully vetted.
Google Sam Crowley, a beloved, highly respected music teacher in Utah, resigned from public school teaching rather than “teach content to children that I believe is harmful.” His story can be found here.
The school board should not approve SEL at any local school at this time.
JOHN LUNDBERG
U.S. Army Colonel (retired)
Front Royal resident
Ostrich or Eagle?
Right and left, sometimes reality is too painful for our dearest friends and neighbors to face. From time to time, I have the same problem, going to the dentist for example. Then too, others in our community may be swept along in the frenzy of conspiracy theories du jour, trusting extremist rumors instead of the jargon of evolving science that speaks another indecipherable language altogether, at times confusing us with changes – based on factual analysis – hard to keep up with. I too find hype and spin easier to grasp.
Our polarization bothers me. Though we may for the moment be mystified by their point of view, seeming to bypass critical thought, these friends and neighbors are still the good people who may have pulled us out of a snowdrift last year or lent a comforting ear in a time of crisis just when we needed that. My tolerance falls upon the shoulders of these good people. While not agreeing, I try to understand and hope they feel the same way about me. We always liked each other. Why stop now?
In that vein, I’ll listen to what you have to say. But for the moment listen to me. There are others amongst us preying upon our deepest fears, scaring us to the extent that some of us bury our heads in the sand of any other point of view. They get us to buy into their fiction instead of our “lying eyes”. You know them. They’re the loudest, the most aggressive – they insult, they bully, they threaten, they feed on your fears and create new ones; they promise and never deliver, and they make stuff up. They’re so sure of their hypnotic power over us that at least one of them told us January 6 was just tourists led astray by Antifa infiltrators – and some believe it. Is hypnosis the only explanation I can come to? Our eyes weren’t lying.
There are big issues that we, as a community, have to face. – Really BIG. The virus that’s killed 800,000+ Americans is not spin, global warming is not a myth, and racism is a fact (I know it and so do you.) Together, let’s get our heads out of the sand and deal with these issues. We CAN do something about each of them. Stop listening to rabble-rousers manipulating your fears for their own short-term self-interest and power grabs. They know what they’re doing. Don’t fall for it.
Listen to Fox News. I do. And tune in to PBS or CNN. I do. Don’t take my word for anything, or anyone else’s. Listen to both sides – then use your good common sense, not political agendas, and make up your own mind. Don’t let anyone else do it for you.
Be eagles instead of ostriches.
Jay Buckner
Warren County